BOSTON -- Nick Mullens signed with the Raiders in April. A month later, the team acquired Jarrett Stidham via trade. Now, Mullens is on his way out of town.The Raiders traded the fifth-year quarterback to the Vikings on Monday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Raiders are getting only a conditional seventh-round pick in return, making the deal as close to an out-and-out release as a trade can be.The reason that Mullens was deemed expendable in Las Vegas is because Josh McDaniels clearly has been impressed with Stidham, a quarterback with whom he obviously had experience in New England.Stidham...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO