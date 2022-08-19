Read full article on original website
Stidham wins Raiders' backup QB job; Mullens traded to Vikings
BOSTON -- Nick Mullens signed with the Raiders in April. A month later, the team acquired Jarrett Stidham via trade. Now, Mullens is on his way out of town.The Raiders traded the fifth-year quarterback to the Vikings on Monday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Raiders are getting only a conditional seventh-round pick in return, making the deal as close to an out-and-out release as a trade can be.The reason that Mullens was deemed expendable in Las Vegas is because Josh McDaniels clearly has been impressed with Stidham, a quarterback with whom he obviously had experience in New England.Stidham...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Vikings trade for Raiders quarterback | Vikings must not be sold on Kellen Mond
Kellen Mond has struggled in the pre-season and the Minnesota Vikings are making a move to ensure they have a solid back-up. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media insiders, the Vikings are sending a conditional seventh round pick in 2024 to the Las Vegas Raiders for Nick Mullens. Under...
NBC Sports
Ravens offered Lamar Jackson more money than Kyler Murray got: Report
Lamar Jackson has set a Week 1 deadline in contract negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens. And the Ravens reportedly are facing a "really big uphill battle" to get a deal done by then. Ahead of Sunday night's Ravens-Cardinals preseason game, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported that Baltimore has already offered...
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Kenny Pickett show continues against Lions
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Preseason Week 3 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Aug. 28 vs Lions 4:30 PM CBS
NBC Sports
Broncos waive 2021 seventh-rounder Marquiss Spencer
The Broncos got started on cuts to reach the 80-player limit ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline by dropping a member of their 2021 draft class from the roster. The team announced that they have waived defensive end Marquiss Spencer with an injury designation. Spencer will revert to injured reserve if he’s unclaimed and going on the list at this point rules out a return to action with the Broncos at a later point in the season.
NBC Sports
Bengals waive three to get down to 82 players
The Bengals have started their second round of cuts. The team announced that they have waived three players. Wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, wide receiver Jack Sorenson and tight end Scotty Washington have all been dropped from the roster. With those moves, the Bengals’ roster now stands at 82 players. They...
NBC Sports
Cardinals announce five cuts
Add the Cardinals to the list of teams who have made the necessary steps to cut down their roster ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. Most teams have to get down to 80 players, but the Cardinals have 81 because of an exemption that allows them to keep International Pathway Program tight end Bernhard Seikovits without having him count against the active roster.
NBC Sports
Broncos release Joe Schobert in second round of cuts
Linebacker Joe Schobert‘s stay with the Broncos was a short one. Schobert signed with the Broncos on August 15, but he was released on Tuesday as one of the moves the team made to reach the 80-player limit ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. He had two tackles in his lone postseason appearance with the team.
Yardbarker
Raiders vs. Dolphins: Starters are left behind in Las Vegas
The third preseason game for the Las Vegas Raiders is fully underway right now in South Florida. Several news outlets had already reported that the Raiders decided to leave behind several key starters. Raiders vs. Dolphins: Did any starters play?. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported it before...
NBC Sports
Arthur Smith: We’re going to be hard on Desmond Ridder because he can take the coaching
The Falcons had quarterback Marcus Mariota start Monday’s preseason matchup with the Jets, but rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder wasn’t far behind him. Ridder, a third-round pick in this year’s draft, came in for the first drive of the second quarter and played through the first drive of the third quarter. He finished his night 10-of-13 for 143 yards.
Former Bears defensive back signs with San Francisco 49ers
Tashaun Gipson, former defensive back for the Chicago Bears, signed with the San Francisco 49ers, according to Adam Schefter. Gipson, 32, played the last two seasons of his ongoing 10-year career with the Bears. He played defensive back and a lot of safety. In two seasons with Chicago, Gipson recorded...
NBC Sports
Source: Lamar Jackson hasn’t gained 25 pounds
During fairly brief comments at the outset of Sunday night’s preseason game between the Ravens and Cardinals, host Curt Menefee casually mentioned that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gained 25 pounds this offseason. A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that Jackson has not gained 25 pounds. He...
NBC Sports
Vikings waive Harrison Hand, make other moves to get to 80 players
The Vikings have completed their second round of summer cuts and set an 80-man roster ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. Cornerback Harrison Hand is one of the players who was trimmed from the active roster. The 2020 fifth-round pick was waived along with undrafted rookie tight end Shaun Beyer. The Vikings also announced that linebacker Ryan Connelly and wide receiver Blake Proehl are going on the reserve/physically unable to perform list to start the regular season.
NBC Sports
Packers trades Cole Van Lanen to Jaguars
The Jaguars are adding some offensive line depth to their roster. Jacksonville acquired Cole Van Lanen from Green Bay for a 2023 seventh-round pick, ESPN reports. Van Lanen, a Green Bay native, was a Packers sixth-round pick in 2021. While on the practice squad last season, he appeared in one game and plays one offensive snap for Green Bay.
NBC Sports
Roundup of reaction to Patriots' rough joint practice against Raiders
The New England Patriots are finding the Las Vegas Raiders to be a far more difficult opponent than the Carolina Panthers. The Pats are in Las Vegas this week for two joint practices with the Raiders before they play each other Friday night in the third and final preseason game.
Yardbarker
Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham Making An Impression In Dolphins Game
The battle for the backup quarterback job between Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham has been one of the many battles during the Las Vegas Raiders’ preseason. Is Stidham beginning to separate himself from the pack? Will he be the Raiders’ QB2 once it’s all said and done?
NBC Sports
How Ryans is using ex-49er K'Waun Williams to teach Womack
Veteran cornerback K’Waun Williams no longer is in the 49ers’ locker room, but his presence is still being felt. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is using film of Williams, who signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Denver Broncos during the offseason, to teach his current crop of young cornerbacks.
NBC Sports
How Jackson's 'God-given' ability has impressed 49ers' Ryans
There are some things that can’t be taught, and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans believes that Drake Jackson’s athleticism is one of them. Jackson already has shown his ability to affect the pocket in his two preseason appearances. The rookie pass rusher might not have recorded a sack yet, but his time will come, given his ability to stay in the play when most linemen would not be able to.
NFL・
NBC Sports
Could Sermon be left off 49ers' final 53-man roster?
Running back Trey Sermon had a difficult time earning a role in the 49ers’ offense as a rookie. And the competition has gotten only stronger this year. The 49ers have a good group of running backs, including Elijah Mitchell and Jeff Wilson Jr., the team’s leading rushers for the past two seasons.
NFL・
Wings upgrade Arike Ogunbowale to probable for Game 3
The Dallas Wings upgraded leading scorer Arike Ogunbowale to probable on Tuesday ahead of their all-or-nothing Game 3 Wednesday against
