Police are searching for two suspects who are accused of distracting a victim and stealing her purse on Long Island. A 65-year-old woman was approached by an unknown man and woman while sitting in her car outside of Ace Hardware, located at 923 Atlantic Ave. in Baldwin, at about 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, the Nassau County Police Department reported on Monday, Aug. 22.

BALDWIN, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO