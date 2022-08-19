Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Related
Police: Woman wanted for attacking employee during robbery at Baldwin beauty supply store
According to detectives, an unknown female subject entered Lucky Beauty Supply located on Grand Avenue and was observed removing numerous items from the shelves and placing them into a black bag.
Police Search For Duo Accused Of Distracting Victim In Baldwin, Stealing Purse
Police are searching for two suspects who are accused of distracting a victim and stealing her purse on Long Island. A 65-year-old woman was approached by an unknown man and woman while sitting in her car outside of Ace Hardware, located at 923 Atlantic Ave. in Baldwin, at about 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, the Nassau County Police Department reported on Monday, Aug. 22.
Register Citizen
New Haven woman wounded in shooting, police say
NEW HAVEN — Police say a local woman was shot in The Hill neighborhood Monday evening. New Haven police said officers were called to the block of Cedar Street between Columbus Avenue and Minor Street just before 11:20 p.m. Monday after the city’s ShotSpotter system registered gunfire. Police...
Man Nabbed After Assaulting, Robbing Riverhead Teen Of Cell Phone, Police Say
A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing a 16-year-old Long Island boy of his cellphone. The incident took place in Suffolk County around 9:15 p.m., Monday, Aug. 22 in Riverhead. Riverhead police received a 911 call reporting a disturbance at 435 Osborn Ave. The arriving patrol units...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ALERT CENTER: Suspects wanted for setting fire to buses in Valley Stream
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
NBC New York
Long Island Police Bust Alleged Attempted MS-13 Kidnapping and Possible Murder Plot
Police on Long Island found a man beaten and held hostage in the back of a pickup truck in what they believe was an attempted abduction and possible murder plot from the notorious MS-13 gang. The twisted plot was foiled by Nassau County police on the night of Aug. 20,...
Fiery car crash leaves one dead on Montauk Highway on LI: police
OAKDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A driver died after a single-car crash on Montauk Highway on Long Island Monday night, police said. The driver was going east in their Jeep Wrangler when the car crossed over into the westbound lane and drove off the road, where it caught fire around 11:10 pm., according to a news […]
Teen dies at hospital after being struck by car on Long Island
The victim, who hasn’t been identified, was at the intersection of Stewart Avenue and South Street in East Garden City when he was hit by a Honda Civic around 1:15 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kidnapping suspect throws machete while running from police, LI officials say
WESTBURY, NY (PIX11) — Police arrested three alleged kidnappers in Westbury on Saturday evening after a traffic stop, officials said. During the traffic stop near Cambridge and Oxford streets, officers noticed a 48-year-old man in the vehicle looked like he was distressed, police said. All four occupants were removed from the vehicle. Once they were […]
Bridgeport man reunited with puppy stolen in armed robbery
Police say a puppy that was stolen during an armed robbery was returned to its rightful owner over the weekend.
'I will never forget this day': Community mourns Brooklyn woman found dead at apartment building
Friends and family are mourning a woman from Brooklyn who was fatally shot early this morning inside of an apartment building in Brownsville.
ALERT CENTER: 19-year-old pedestrian fatally struck in East Garden City
The driver stayed at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 Killed In Fiery Single-Vehicle Montauk Highway Crash In Oakdale
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight on Long Island. Ir happened around 11:10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 in Oakdale. A 2014 Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Montauk Highway, just south of eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road, when the vehicle crossed over the westbound lane and went off the road, catching fire, Suffolk County Police said.
Fatally shot NYC woman recently reported assaults from ex-boyfriend, cousin, stranger: She ‘didn’t deserve this,’ aunt says of troubled niece
A Brooklyn woman struggling with mental health issues was killed — shot six times in the lobby of her apartment building — after recently reporting three separate assaults from her ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger. Hope Staton, 42, was found mortally wounded on the entryway floor of her building on Rockaway Parkway near Winthrop St. in East Flatbush at 1:17 a.m. Monday, according to ...
Herald Community Newspapers
Alleged Green Acres arson suspects at large
Police are looking for four men who allegedly set fire to two buses in the back parking lot of Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream causing a third bus to be set ablaze and destroyed last month. Nassau County Fire Communications alerted Valley Stream...
Seen Him? Police Seek Man Accused Of Stealing Car Outside Of Patchogue-Medford Library
Authorities are asking the public for help locating a man who stole a car that was parked outside of a Long Island library. A man stole a 1995 Pontiac Bonneville that was parked at the Patchogue-Medford Library, located at 54-60 East Main St. in Patchogue, on Thursday, Aug. 4, Suffolk County Police reported on Monday, Aug. 22.
Authorities identify 4-year-old Bronx victim in fatal pedestrian struck incident
A 4-year-old boy from the Bronx has died after police say he was hit by a car in Queens Saturday night.
New York City 14-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times Waiting for Bus in Drive-by Shooting
NEW YORK, NY – A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times while waiting for a...
NBC New York
Long Island Traffic Stop Foils Machete-Carrying Suspect's Kidnapping Attempt
What started as an apparent routine traffic stop uncovered a machete-wielding man's robbery and kidnapping attempt on Long Island, police said. Police conducting an investigation Saturday at the Edgewood Motel in Jericho witnessed a red Ford pickup truck leave the parking lot with four occupants inside. About 1.5 miles from...
NYPD: Gun violence erupts across Brooklyn with 3 incidents within 3 hours
Gun violence erupted across Brooklyn with three separate incidents in less than three hours.
Comments / 0