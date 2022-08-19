ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shirley, NY

Register Citizen

New Haven woman wounded in shooting, police say

NEW HAVEN — Police say a local woman was shot in The Hill neighborhood Monday evening. New Haven police said officers were called to the block of Cedar Street between Columbus Avenue and Minor Street just before 11:20 p.m. Monday after the city’s ShotSpotter system registered gunfire. Police...
NEW HAVEN, CT
PIX11

Kidnapping suspect throws machete while running from police, LI officials say

WESTBURY, NY (PIX11) — Police arrested three alleged kidnappers in Westbury on Saturday evening after a traffic stop, officials said. During the traffic stop near Cambridge and Oxford streets, officers noticed a 48-year-old man in the vehicle looked like he was distressed, police said. All four occupants were removed from the vehicle. Once they were […]
WESTBURY, NY
NewsBreak
Daily Voice

1 Killed In Fiery Single-Vehicle Montauk Highway Crash In Oakdale

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight on Long Island. Ir happened around 11:10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 in Oakdale. A 2014 Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Montauk Highway, just south of eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road, when the vehicle crossed over the westbound lane and went off the road, catching fire, Suffolk County Police said.
OAKDALE, NY
Daily News

Fatally shot NYC woman recently reported assaults from ex-boyfriend, cousin, stranger: She ‘didn’t deserve this,’ aunt says of troubled niece

A Brooklyn woman struggling with mental health issues was killed — shot six times in the lobby of her apartment building — after recently reporting three separate assaults from her ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger. Hope Staton, 42, was found mortally wounded on the entryway floor of her building on Rockaway Parkway near Winthrop St. in East Flatbush at 1:17 a.m. Monday, according to ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Alleged Green Acres arson suspects at large

Police are looking for four men who allegedly set fire to two buses in the back parking lot of Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream causing a third bus to be set ablaze and destroyed last month. Nassau County Fire Communications alerted Valley Stream...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
NBC New York

Long Island Traffic Stop Foils Machete-Carrying Suspect's Kidnapping Attempt

What started as an apparent routine traffic stop uncovered a machete-wielding man's robbery and kidnapping attempt on Long Island, police said. Police conducting an investigation Saturday at the Edgewood Motel in Jericho witnessed a red Ford pickup truck leave the parking lot with four occupants inside. About 1.5 miles from...

