LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 22, 2022) — Ubuntu is a Nguni Bantu term meaning “humanity” and is often translated as “I am because we are.” In that spirit, the University of Kentucky Center for Graduate and Professional Diversity Initiatives and the UK Graduate School’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion invites graduate and professional students, staff and faculty to the sixth annual Ubuntu Orientation Celebration 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, in The Cornerstone Esports Lounge. One of the primary goals of Ubuntu is to connect diverse graduate and professional students (new and current) with university resources and support networks.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO