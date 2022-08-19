ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Graduate and professional students, staff and faculty invited to Ubuntu Orientation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 22, 2022) — Ubuntu is a Nguni Bantu term meaning “humanity” and is often translated as “I am because we are.” In that spirit, the University of Kentucky Center for Graduate and Professional Diversity Initiatives and the UK Graduate School’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion invites graduate and professional students, staff and faculty to the sixth annual Ubuntu Orientation Celebration 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, in The Cornerstone Esports Lounge. One of the primary goals of Ubuntu is to connect diverse graduate and professional students (new and current) with university resources and support networks.
Student parking options and information

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 22, 2022) — Are you new to the University of Kentucky’s campus? Whether you’re a first-year college student or a transfer student, UK Transportation Services would like to make your first few weeks of parking as seamless as possible. Below are a few quick...
After the flood, Extension Bucket Brigade helps Knott County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 23, 2022) —​ On the Sunday evening after historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, Lindie Huffman sat in her Williamstown home with a heavy heart. She was brainstorming ways to help her counterparts who were going through hell in high water. “For anyone who knows the...
Dr. Todd Promoted to Associate Dean for Rural Physician Leadership Program

In recognition of her growing responsibilities and oversight of a maturing program, Rebecca Todd, MD, has been promoted from assistant to associate dean for the Rural Physician Leadership Program (RPLP). This title change, which went into effect July 1, also recognizes that Dr. Todd’s role mirrors the duties of associate...
