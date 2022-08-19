ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Comments / 5

AmericanGma
4d ago

what a shame. wonder what provoked that. normally when people go out and they have to spend money the last thing they want to do is go to jail or the hospital

Reply(1)
3
Related
beavercountyradio.com

Trial Date Set For Man Who Shot State Trooper In Aliquippa

(Beaver, Pa.) A hearing was held in Beaver County Central Court Tuesday morning for Damian Bradford, 41 of Pittsburgh. Bradford shot PA State Trooper Jonnie Schooley in the leg on July 29, 2022 at the Franklin Avenue Mini Mart just after midnight. Bradford faces trial in January for attempted homicide and related charges and remains in the Beaver County Jail.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
WFMJ.com

Brookfield Twp. man arrested after child found playing at PA wastewater plant

A Brookfield Township man was arrested after police found his young child playing at a wastewater plant across the Pennsylvania state line. On Wednesday, Brookfield police were called to meet with Sharon, PA police regarding a missing child. Sharon Police told the Brookfield officers that they found a child playing...
SHARON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pitcairn police chief mourns brother killed in crash involving off-duty state trooper

PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) — The family of a Pitcairn man who died in a car crash last week is speaking out.State police confirmed to KDKA-TV on Monday that an off-duty trooper crashed into Johnny Farally's vehicle in Westmoreland County on Aug. 17, killing the man.Pitcairn Police Chief Scott Farally said his family is devastated and hurting. "He meant everything," the chief said. "He was my big brother."Scott said his family is still stunned that Johnny, a father, grandfather and Glassport volunteer firefighter, died tragically. "He would be the type of guy that you can hurt him," Scott said. "He would get back...
PITCAIRN, PA
wtae.com

Penn Hills crash sends 4 people to hospital

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Four people were taken to the hospital, with one of those patients being transported by helicopter after a crash in Penn Hills early Monday evening, emergency dispatchers said. Watch the report from Penn Hills in the video player above. The two-vehicle crash at Milltown and...
PENN HILLS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Pulaski Township, PA
Beaver County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Beaver County, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Independence Township Home Struck by Lightning

(Independence Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Five local fire departments responded to a fire Sunday night when a home at 132 Colonial Drive was struck by lightning in Independence Township, Beaver County. Beaver County 9-1-1 said there is no report on the extent of damage. Fire Chief Jerry New wasn’t available Sunday night to comment.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
wtae.com

92-year-old man killed in Butler County crash

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 92-year-old man was killed in a crash in Clay Township, Butler County, on Friday night. State police said the crash happened along West Sunbury Road when a vehicle driven by Norman Jacaszek, of Glenshaw, crossed the center line and hit a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old man.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
whbc.com

Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Causes Accident, Takes Own Life

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office believes a Lawrence Township man intentionally drove left of center on Route 241 outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Deputies say he caused that accident just before using a gun to take his life. They say 33-year-old...
MILLERSBURG, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
beavercountyradio.com

92-Year-old Killed and One Other Person Injured in Butler County Accident

(Clay Township, Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting via release that 92-year-old Norman Jacaszek from Glenshaw was killed Friday night when the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe he was driving southbound along West Sunbury Road in Clay Twp., Butler County crossed left of center for an unknown reason and hit a Ford F-150XL T being driven 21-year-old Nicolas Michielli of Allison Park.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Person hurt in Penn Hills crash

A person was flown to a local trauma center after being injured in a crash in Penn Hills. Allegheny County dispatch reported there was a two-vehicle crash around 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of Hulton and Milltown roads. It was unclear if there were any other injuries, and no further...
PENN HILLS, PA
explore venango

Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Hitting Victim in the Face During Domestic Dispute

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars after police reportedly walked in on him striking a man in the face on Friday night. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Glenn P. Jones, of Cranberry, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Saturday, August 20.
FRANKLIN, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Suspect in Saturday Morning Center Twp. Shooting to Make Arrangements to Speak with Police.

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer released information just after 5 p.m. on Saturday that the suspect in the shooting in Cedar Ridge Estates has made arrangements with his attorney to speak with the police in reference to his involvement in the incident Saturday morning. Center Township Police are currently working with the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office to determine what criminal charges will be filed against the suspect. The incident is no longer a threat to our community, Chief Kramer reported. The Chief said that they will continue to best serve our residents. We will update you as updates become available.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy