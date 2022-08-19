Read full article on original website
AmericanGma
4d ago
what a shame. wonder what provoked that. normally when people go out and they have to spend money the last thing they want to do is go to jail or the hospital
beavercountyradio.com
Trial Date Set For Man Who Shot State Trooper In Aliquippa
(Beaver, Pa.) A hearing was held in Beaver County Central Court Tuesday morning for Damian Bradford, 41 of Pittsburgh. Bradford shot PA State Trooper Jonnie Schooley in the leg on July 29, 2022 at the Franklin Avenue Mini Mart just after midnight. Bradford faces trial in January for attempted homicide and related charges and remains in the Beaver County Jail.
WFMJ.com
Brookfield Twp. man arrested after child found playing at PA wastewater plant
A Brookfield Township man was arrested after police found his young child playing at a wastewater plant across the Pennsylvania state line. On Wednesday, Brookfield police were called to meet with Sharon, PA police regarding a missing child. Sharon Police told the Brookfield officers that they found a child playing...
Pitcairn police chief mourns brother killed in crash involving off-duty state trooper
PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) — The family of a Pitcairn man who died in a car crash last week is speaking out.State police confirmed to KDKA-TV on Monday that an off-duty trooper crashed into Johnny Farally's vehicle in Westmoreland County on Aug. 17, killing the man.Pitcairn Police Chief Scott Farally said his family is devastated and hurting. "He meant everything," the chief said. "He was my big brother."Scott said his family is still stunned that Johnny, a father, grandfather and Glassport volunteer firefighter, died tragically. "He would be the type of guy that you can hurt him," Scott said. "He would get back...
wtae.com
Penn Hills crash sends 4 people to hospital
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Four people were taken to the hospital, with one of those patients being transported by helicopter after a crash in Penn Hills early Monday evening, emergency dispatchers said. Watch the report from Penn Hills in the video player above. The two-vehicle crash at Milltown and...
wtae.com
Video from mini-mart cameras of trooper confrontation, shooting shown during suspect's hearing
BEAVER, Pa. — Damian Bradford, now 41, walked into a Beaver County courtroom to face a judge on Monday, less than two years after his release from prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot 17 years ago. Bradford is charged with attempted homicide after police say he shot...
beavercountyradio.com
Pa State Police Looking For Help with Two Catalytic Converter Thefts in Lawrence County
(Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are looking for the publics help in the theft of a catalytic converter theft from two different Lawrence County businesses on the same day. Troopers said via release that someone stole the catalytic converter from a 1999 Ford F350 Truck at...
Downtown bar employee accused of poisoning co-worker
An employee at a Downtown Pittsburgh bar is accused of poisoning a co-worker. The suspect is accused of putting a cleaning product in his co-worker’s drink.
beavercountyradio.com
Independence Township Home Struck by Lightning
(Independence Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Five local fire departments responded to a fire Sunday night when a home at 132 Colonial Drive was struck by lightning in Independence Township, Beaver County. Beaver County 9-1-1 said there is no report on the extent of damage. Fire Chief Jerry New wasn’t available Sunday night to comment.
wtae.com
92-year-old man killed in Butler County crash
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 92-year-old man was killed in a crash in Clay Township, Butler County, on Friday night. State police said the crash happened along West Sunbury Road when a vehicle driven by Norman Jacaszek, of Glenshaw, crossed the center line and hit a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old man.
whbc.com
Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Causes Accident, Takes Own Life
MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office believes a Lawrence Township man intentionally drove left of center on Route 241 outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Deputies say he caused that accident just before using a gun to take his life. They say 33-year-old...
Chase in stolen car leads to crash at Mill Creek Park
Two people are in custody after a stolen car being chased by Austintown police crashed into a bridge in Mill Creek Park.
wtae.com
Georgia man accused of driving under the influence following crash on Pittsburgh’s South Side
PITTSBURGH — Police said a man from Stockbridge, Georgia, was driving under the influence when his vehicle crashed into a pole and rolled over on Pittsburgh’s South Side. The crash happened a little after 9:30 p.m. Monday on the 1600 block of Merriman Court. Police said they arrived...
beavercountyradio.com
92-Year-old Killed and One Other Person Injured in Butler County Accident
(Clay Township, Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting via release that 92-year-old Norman Jacaszek from Glenshaw was killed Friday night when the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe he was driving southbound along West Sunbury Road in Clay Twp., Butler County crossed left of center for an unknown reason and hit a Ford F-150XL T being driven 21-year-old Nicolas Michielli of Allison Park.
wtae.com
Vehicle goes 30 feet over an embankment in Westmoreland County
BELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Bell Township Volunteer Fire Department said no one was found inside a vehicle that went 30 feet over an embankment on Sunday morning. The crash happened a little after 10:45 a.m. off of Route 380. First responders removed the vehicle from the embankment and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Person hurt in Penn Hills crash
A person was flown to a local trauma center after being injured in a crash in Penn Hills. Allegheny County dispatch reported there was a two-vehicle crash around 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of Hulton and Milltown roads. It was unclear if there were any other injuries, and no further...
wtae.com
Driver involved in Westmoreland County crash that killed Pitcairn man is a Pennsylvania State Trooper
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Relatives of a Pitcairn man killed in a car crash want the state trooper held responsible, and charged with vehicular homicide. The crash happened a little after 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 along State Route 66 in Salem Township, Westmoreland County. State police said John...
explore venango
Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Hitting Victim in the Face During Domestic Dispute
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars after police reportedly walked in on him striking a man in the face on Friday night. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Glenn P. Jones, of Cranberry, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Saturday, August 20.
Family of man shot, killed by Lyft driver in Wilkins Township seeking answers
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — It’s been more than a week since John Angel, of Monroeville, was shot and killed by his Lyft driver. His adult children, John Angel Jr. and Tiffani Angel, have been wearing their dad’s ashes around their necks. “He was always there for me....
beavercountyradio.com
Suspect in Saturday Morning Center Twp. Shooting to Make Arrangements to Speak with Police.
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer released information just after 5 p.m. on Saturday that the suspect in the shooting in Cedar Ridge Estates has made arrangements with his attorney to speak with the police in reference to his involvement in the incident Saturday morning. Center Township Police are currently working with the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office to determine what criminal charges will be filed against the suspect. The incident is no longer a threat to our community, Chief Kramer reported. The Chief said that they will continue to best serve our residents. We will update you as updates become available.
wtae.com
72-year-old man killed, three other people hurt in Armstrong County crash
RAYBURN, Pa. — The Armstrong County coroner said a 72-year-old man was killed and three other people, including two children, were injured in a crash on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Upper Hayes Run Road and State Route 28/66. The coroner said Richard Alan Eckner,...
