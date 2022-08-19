ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Hot this weekend with spotty showers

By Meteorologist Sami Squires
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LnbjI_0hN9j3kW00

A couple of isolated, inland showers with a few rumbles of thunder are possible through Friday evening, but the coast will stay dry. As the sky continues to clear tonight, you may be able to catch the last 8 PM sunset of the year! Overnight lows dip just below 80.

Saturday looks like a great day ahead with partly sunny conditions and spotty showers. Even though rain chances are lower, there is still the chance to get hit by a passing shower through the evening. Places that don’t see rain are going to get hot. Highs will reach the mid 90s.

The typical sea breeze pattern sets up for Sunday with scattered storms in the late afternoon. Highs will stick to the mid 90s for now.

Tracking the Tropics:

The National Hurricane Center is watching a tropical low over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. As it becomes more organized, there is a chance the low could become a tropical depression late Friday or Saturday as it moves northwest in the Gulf and into northeastern Mexico where no further development is expected. Regardless, it could bring heavy rainfall to northeastern Mexico and southern Texas over the weekend. There is no threat to SWFL.

There are no other areas of concern in the Atlantic at this time, and no additional development is expected for at least the next 5 days.

ABC7 Fort Myers

