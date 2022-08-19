ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Krayzie Bone Thinks AI Rappers Will Take Real Rappers' Jobs

Capitol Records is raising eyebrows with its recent signing of a digital rapper named FN Meka -- an artificial lifeform that creates music through computer intelligence -- and veteran human MC Krayzie Bone has mixed thoughts!. We got the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member outside of Dash Radio and on one hand,...
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Nicki Minaj Makes History with No. 1 'Super Freaky Girl' Song

Nicki Minaj's new song "Super Freaky Girl" is now officially historic, shooting to the top of the charts, with the most pure sales of any track released in 2022. The song makes the diamond-selling artist the first female rapper to debut at No. 1 since Lauryn Hill's iconic song "Doo Wop (That Thing)" hit big back in 1998.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
TMZ.com

Zoey Dollaz Launches Bulletproof Car Service to Protect Rappers on Tour

Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz recently dropped "Dollaz" from his handle, but added a money notch to his biz profile -- essentially starting a bulletproof version of Uber or Lyft. On Tuesday, Zoey hit up "TMZ Live" to discuss Aegis -- the bulletproof car service he named after the Greek god Athena’s protective cloak -- and he told us he was partially inspired by his own brush with death.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Dj#Nevermind#Dance#Tmz#Dtla#Dinner#Dj Carnage
TMZ.com

Antonio Brown Cops Insane 'The Godfather' Watch W/ 666 Round Diamonds

Antonio Brown's decided to treat himself following the success of his new song and dance by copping an insane "The Godfather" watch ... that's filled with 666 diamonds!. TMZ Sports has learned the former NFL wideout hit up Jacob and Co. earlier this week to pick up the timepiece ... and the classic mob film-inspired watch came pretty epic.
NFL
TMZ.com

B.o.B Denies Being Anti-Semitic, Revisits Flat-Earth Claims & Cancel Culture

"Airplanes" rapper B.o.B is brushing off student protestors upset some of his past lyrics are being construed as anti-semitic. Members of the University of Central Florida Jewish community have called for a boycott of his upcoming August 25 tour appearance for their Welcome Week … citing his 2016 flat-earther, Neil deGrasse Tyson-dissing track “Flatline” for its olive branch extended towards Holocaust denier David Irving.
SOCIETY
TMZ.com

George Lopez Sues Pandora for Streaming His Comedy Without License

George Lopez is all for getting his comedy out into the world by any means possible -- but he claims streaming giant Pandora never even bothered to license his comedy specials before streaming them ... which is why he's dragging them to court. The legendary comic just filed suit against...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Jason David Frank

CM Punk -- Laughs Off Green Ranger Challenge ... For UFC Debut. Green 'Power Ranger' -- Jumping Out of a Plane ... to Celebrate 'MMPR' 20th Anniversary. Green Power Ranger -- Catches Beatdown by ... Liberace??. 5/29/13. Green Power Ranger -- ACCEPTS REUNION INVITE ... I'd Do This For FREE!!!
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Jackboy Returns Kodak Black's 'Super Gremlin' Diss On 'Renegade Freestyle'

Kodak Black earned a platinum plaque for this year's hit “Super Gremlin” -- a passionate accusation of betrayal toward his former Sniper Gang artist Jackboy, but now Jackboy's clearing the air. He's just dropped a new track ... "Renegade Freestyle (Closure),” which samples Jay-Z and Eminem’s legendary duet....
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Jennifer Garner Shops At Sam's Club During Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Wedding

Jennifer Garner did NOT attend her ex-husband's wedding ... she had other plans -- shopping at Sam's Club!. The previous Mrs. Affleck was checking out the aisles at S.C. in S.C. -- Sam's Club in South Charleston -- over in West Virginia just before 4 PM. That's about the time all the festivities got underway in Savannah, Georgia, where Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot for a second time.
SAVANNAH, GA
TMZ.com

Kanye West Will Not Be Charged For Allegedly Punching Fan

Kanye West will not be charged with for allegedly punching a fan after a heated exchange outside an L.A. hotel. The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office tells us, "After a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction." Translation -- there's likely just not enough evidence for a conviction.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Stanley Kubrick's Longtime Assistant Leon Vitali Dead at 74

Leon Vitali -- Stanley Kubrick's longtime assistant and collaborative partner in cinema for decades -- has died. The late director's verified social media accounts confirmed Vitali's death Sunday ... writing, "It is with the greatest of sadness that we have to tell you that the mainstay of a vast number of Kubrick's films, Leon Vitali, passed away peacefully last night. Our thoughts are with his family and all that new and loved him." No other details were offered.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Hit Croatia for Mega Yacht Family Vacay

Beyonce and Jay-Z are doing their own version of "The Love Boat" -- sailing the high seas through Europe ... this after setting the music world on fire. The couple was spotted Monday on a mega yacht -- a multi-level vessel that looks damn expensive -- where they were looking out onto the ocean blue ... or at least Bey was, snapping some pics with a digital camera.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy