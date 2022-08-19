Leon Vitali -- Stanley Kubrick's longtime assistant and collaborative partner in cinema for decades -- has died. The late director's verified social media accounts confirmed Vitali's death Sunday ... writing, "It is with the greatest of sadness that we have to tell you that the mainstay of a vast number of Kubrick's films, Leon Vitali, passed away peacefully last night. Our thoughts are with his family and all that new and loved him." No other details were offered.

