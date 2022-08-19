Gilbert Family Homeplace | Jackson County, FL | c. 1880s. Today, it might be difficult to see past the tattered facade of this old Florida home, but within those walls are the stories of one family and the community they helped to build. The tales of 3 generations of children who went on to live great stories here. They became people of great substance, who cared for their neighbors and served their community. And because the home that they left behind is quickly disappearing, I spent some time researching them to ensure that the memories of the people wouldn’t be lost too.

