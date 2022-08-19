Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
Early voter turnout results in Northwest Florida
Early voting wrapped up Saturday, and the voter turnout numbers are in for Northwest Florida. For Escambia County, of the over 220,000 registered voters, over 30,000 casted their ballots early. In Santa Rosa County, there's over 143,000 registered voters, and over 15,000 went to the polls. In Okaloosa County, with...
Ron DeSantis Announces $3.8 Million to Help North Florida With Hazard Mitigation Projects
At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded more than $3.8 million to Bay County, Chipola College, the city of Cottondale, and the town of Havana for hazard mitigation projects. These projects will construct, rehabilitate, and expand critical infrastructure to support recovery efforts in communities impacted by Hurricane...
theforgottensouth.com
What Stories Have Been Lived Within These Walls?
Gilbert Family Homeplace | Jackson County, FL | c. 1880s. Today, it might be difficult to see past the tattered facade of this old Florida home, but within those walls are the stories of one family and the community they helped to build. The tales of 3 generations of children who went on to live great stories here. They became people of great substance, who cared for their neighbors and served their community. And because the home that they left behind is quickly disappearing, I spent some time researching them to ensure that the memories of the people wouldn’t be lost too.
mypcblife.com
Understanding the Florida Property Tax Cycle
We’re still a few months away from collecting property taxes, but as new residents move to Bay County we wanted to make sure all taxpayers understand the property tax cycle in Florida. Each state’s property tax laws are different. Collection times vary between states as do the names of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murder trial postponed again in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A murder trial was postponed in Calhoun County again. A German man named Daniel Belc was accused of shooting his wife in March of 2018. After shooting her, Belc allegedly loaded her body in the trunk of his car. He then drove around until a family member convinced him to […]
thecountyrecord.net
Blountstown Rocked! The return of the “Villagers”
Saturday night, August 13, 2022, approximately 400 people gathered to welcome The Villagers back to Blountstown after 54 years. It was a wonderful night of listening to the music we grew up with and visiting with old friends. The crowd came from Calhoun, Liberty, Gulf, Bay, Washington, Leon and Jackson counties, along with friends from Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and others. The original Villagers, Cliff Ellis, Walt Dover, Andy Murray and Allen Myers were joined by Billy Blackman and Greg Rane.
tourcounsel.com
Do you know Santa Rosa Beach in Florida?
If you are in Florida, you have a good opportunity to relax and enjoy one of the beaches that offers the most things on the coast, ranging from sunbathing on its wonderful sand to the varied gastronomic and entertainment options. All this can be found on the Santa Rosa Beach.
Bay County Courthouse construction creates confusion for residents
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction is beginning on a new parking lot and building at the Bay County Courthouse. The parking lot will have a new drainage system underneath the lot. “It’s been very confusing,” Bay County Clerk of Court Bill Kinsaul said. “And then even when they park, finding their way to the […]
RELATED PEOPLE
getthecoast.com
Fort Walton Beach City Council looks at lowering the millage rate
On August 2, 2022, the Fort Walton Beach City Council held a workshop where the council discussed lowering the millage rate from the proposed 5.3293 to 4.9999 for the 2022-23 fiscal year. This will require cutting the General Fund & CRA Fund by $477,000 and $99,000 respectively. While no formal...
This human food ingredient is doggy-dangerous
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A local animal care center is warning about the dangers of xylitol. It’s a sugar-free sweetener found in many human foods, but it’s not so sweet if your dog gets ahold of it. The ingredient is toxic to dogs and it’s popular in human food. It can be found […]
WJHG-TV
One Callaway Park is undergoing a transformation
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Callaway is giving one of its parks a makeover. Hurricane Michael heavily damaged John B. Gore Park. However, city officials recently came up with a plan to revitalize it. Callaway City Commissioners awarded roughly $5 million to two companies for site and construction...
Body of missing swimmer found in Jax. Co.
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fort Rucker military student’s body found after vanishing while tubing in Florida river
UPDATE: “The body of the missing tuber was recovered during the night. More information will be available later this morning,” the sheriff’s office posted. ORIGINAL: A search is underway for a military student from Fort Rucker who vanished while tubing with a group of students on Florida’s Chipola River, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
mypanhandle.com
Stalled weather systems result in wet week ahead
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re in for a week of wet weather here in the Florida Panhandle. Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy breaks down the weather pattern, details the daily and seven day forecast, and touches on the latest tropical wave to monitor in this morning’s update.
crestviewbulletin.com
Crosspoint North: A church for the unchurched and hurting
Pastor Jeff Burnett joined Crosspoint Ministries in Niceville eight years ago with the express purpose of launching what is now the Crestview Crosspoint North campus. The church, located across the street from Davidson Middle School, started in 2016 with the goal of reaching the unchurched, the de-churched or those that had been hurt in their past church experiences.
waltonso.org
TWO ARRESTED, INVESTIGATION ONGOING INTO INCIDENT ON MADGE LANE IN SANTA ROSA BEACH
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— Two men have been arrested following an incident on Madge Lane in Santa Rosa Beach early Sunday morning. In the early morning hours of August 21st, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to Madge Lane to a report of a fight where multiple people were injured.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mypanhandle.com
Keeping the rain chances around
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain chances will stay high this week but not looking at washout weather still good chances of seeing rain each day. The main threat with this pattern will be slow-moving storms that could put down heavy rain quickly. The tropics remain calm for the most part but we will be watching a few things over the coming 7 to 10 days nothing of immediate concern just something to watch.
Marianna attorney charged with grand theft
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna attorney kept thousands in settlement money that was meant for his clients, police said Tuesday. LaDray Gilbert kept his clients in the dark after receiving settlement money and then put $60,000 of their money in an account that he used, Marianna police said. “After documents and financial records were […]
WJHG-TV
PCB business owners say ongoing Hwy. 79, Front Beach roundabout construction is hurting bottom line
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cones, construction, and chaos. That’s how most people would describe the past year of construction for the Highway 79 and Front Beach Road Roundabout Project. But as NewsChannel 7 learned last month, the project was put on a six-month “pause” to add additional drainage to the contract.
One arrested in Okaloosa stabbing
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Fort Walton Beach man is expected to survive after being stabbed multiple times on Saturday. Authorities arrested 24-year-old Timothy Attaway from Dallas, Texas. Deputies said the victim, a 31-year-old man, was attacked at a home off Pinewood Trace on Saturday. Witnesses said the victim made a joke or comment […]
Comments / 1