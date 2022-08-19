ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

John Paredes
4d ago

alcohol related no doubt. Bars letting out and liquid courage happens too often after 1 am

KKTV

Busy Colorado Springs intersection back open Tuesday morning after motorcycle, car crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A busy intersection is back open after a motorcycle and car collided. The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a motorcycle versus car crash at Murray and Platte around 9 p.m. Monday. Officers say the car was making a left turn from westbound Platte Avenue onto southbound Murray Boulevard. The motorcycle was traveling east on Platte Ave and the vehicles collided in the intersection.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Crash on Platte Avenue closes road for hours

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a crash at East Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard that closed the intersection for hours. At about 9 p.m. on Monday, August 22 CSPD got a call about a crash on E. Platte Ave and N. Murray Blvd involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Victim in Colorado Springs Kum and Go shooting identified, no arrests made

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the El Paso County Coroner released the name of the man who died in a shooting at a Colorado Springs gas station. Friday, Aug. 19, police responded to a Kum and Go gas station off of Jet Wing and Hancock Expressway at 5:41 p.m. At the scene, the Colorado Springs Police Department reports a man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Springs cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash with SUV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing into an SUV late Monday morning. Springs police say the SUV was traveling north on Rio Vista Drive, the cyclist eastbound on South Carefree, and the two collided in the intersection. The cyclist reportedly hit the driver’s side door.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police investigate fatal crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Sunday, August 21 just before 2:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the scene of a rollover car crash in southeast Colorado Springs. The crash happened at the intersection of Payne Circle East and Astrozon Boulevard, which is between South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway. Police said […]
KRDO

1 dead after car crash on Astrozon Blvd in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A car crash between two drivers killed one person and sent another to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crash happened near Astrozon Boulevard and Payne Circle West near the Colorado Springs Airport at 2:26 P.M. Preliminary information given by police indicated that the person who died...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Suspected drunk driver smashes into Pueblo DMV

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver in Pueblo made a poor case for getting their license renewed when they careened into a DMV office over the weekend. The DMV tweeted surveillance video showing the dramatic collision. Police tell 11 News the driver fled the scene after wrecking but has since...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WATCH: COS Divided into 665 evacuation zones

KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) The CU Buff's event center floor got a full makeover courtesy of an El Paso County company!. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Sunday (Recurring) The renovations on Panorama Park in southeast Colorado Springs have been underway since May of 2021 and cover over 13 acres.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Second shooting reported in two days near Havana Grill in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a second shooting in two days near Havana Grill near Academy and Constitution on the east side of town. Police report the Sunday morning shooting occurred in the parking lot, but the restaurant's owner tells KRDO it happened off the property, on the The post Second shooting reported in two days near Havana Grill in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV

Deputy, motorcycle rider collide on Highway 24

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An El Paso County deputy and a motorcyclist escaped without serious injuries after a semi triggered a chain reaction collision Tuesday morning. According to Colorado State Patrol, the law enforcement officer was traveling northeast on Highway 24 in a patrol car, the rider right by behind him. The semi, which was heading in the other direction, suddenly veered slightly into the deputy’s lane. Troopers say the deputy braked to avoid colliding with the 18-wheeler and was rear-ended by the motorcyclist, who couldn’t stop in time.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Suspect in Memorial Park shooting still at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are looking for a man they say left a woman hospitalized after a shooting in Memorial Park Sunday night. Multiple 911 calls started coming in at 9:30 p.m. reporting gunfire heard at the park. Officers from three substations responded and found a 20-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.
KKTV

WATCH: 'El Paso Floor' installs new floor for CU Boulder

The city launched a new plan that divides Colorado Springs into 665 evacuation zones, making them more manageable for authorities and accessible for residents. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Nice start to the week. Updated: 23 hours ago. More dry time this week. Mild Next Few Days. Updated: Aug....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

One dead, two injured in fatal traffic crash

AGUILAR, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal traffic crash that left one man dead and two injured Saturday afternoon. At 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was driving southbound on Colorado 25 milepost 31 near Aguilar. The car lost control and crossed through the median colliding with a northbound truck. The […]
AGUILAR, CO
KKTV

1 killed after driving into the wrong lanes on I-25

AGUILAR, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was killed on I-25 after driving into the wrong lanes and crashing into a pickup. State Patrol says the driver was heading southbound on the interstate when he lost control of his vehicle and veered into the grassy median splitting the roadway. His car kept going, ending up in the northbound lanes where he collided with the oncoming pickup. He died at the scene, and both people in the truck were hurt.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

One injured from shooting, police investigate

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left an injured victim early Saturday morning. At 2:12 a.m., CSPD received a call regarding a possible shooting near the corner of Academy Place and Academy Circle. Multiple officers arrived at the scene and located a victim who was suffering from […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy