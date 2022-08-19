Read full article on original website
John Paredes
4d ago
alcohol related no doubt. Bars letting out and liquid courage happens too often after 1 am
Reply(1)
4
KKTV
Busy Colorado Springs intersection back open Tuesday morning after motorcycle, car crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A busy intersection is back open after a motorcycle and car collided. The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a motorcycle versus car crash at Murray and Platte around 9 p.m. Monday. Officers say the car was making a left turn from westbound Platte Avenue onto southbound Murray Boulevard. The motorcycle was traveling east on Platte Ave and the vehicles collided in the intersection.
Crash on Platte Avenue closes road for hours
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a crash at East Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard that closed the intersection for hours. At about 9 p.m. on Monday, August 22 CSPD got a call about a crash on E. Platte Ave and N. Murray Blvd involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. […]
KRDO
Victim in Colorado Springs Kum and Go shooting identified, no arrests made
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the El Paso County Coroner released the name of the man who died in a shooting at a Colorado Springs gas station. Friday, Aug. 19, police responded to a Kum and Go gas station off of Jet Wing and Hancock Expressway at 5:41 p.m. At the scene, the Colorado Springs Police Department reports a man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.
KKTV
Springs cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash with SUV
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing into an SUV late Monday morning. Springs police say the SUV was traveling north on Rio Vista Drive, the cyclist eastbound on South Carefree, and the two collided in the intersection. The cyclist reportedly hit the driver’s side door.
Police investigate fatal crash in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — On Sunday, August 21 just before 2:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the scene of a rollover car crash in southeast Colorado Springs. The crash happened at the intersection of Payne Circle East and Astrozon Boulevard, which is between South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway. Police said […]
KRDO
1 dead after car crash on Astrozon Blvd in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A car crash between two drivers killed one person and sent another to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crash happened near Astrozon Boulevard and Payne Circle West near the Colorado Springs Airport at 2:26 P.M. Preliminary information given by police indicated that the person who died...
KKTV
WATCH: Suspected drunk driver smashes into Pueblo DMV
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver in Pueblo made a poor case for getting their license renewed when they careened into a DMV office over the weekend. The DMV tweeted surveillance video showing the dramatic collision. Police tell 11 News the driver fled the scene after wrecking but has since...
KRDO
Closures for Uintah St. in Old Colorado City begin due to natural gas work
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Monday, a portion of Uintah Street in Old Colorado City will be closed due to construction. From Aug. 22, through Sept. 9, Uintah St. between N. 23rd St. and 25th. St. will undergo roadwork. Colorado Springs Utilities says there will be flaggers directing traffic in both directions.
KKTV
WATCH: COS Divided into 665 evacuation zones
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) The CU Buff's event center floor got a full makeover courtesy of an El Paso County company!. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Sunday (Recurring) The renovations on Panorama Park in southeast Colorado Springs have been underway since May of 2021 and cover over 13 acres.
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado district attorney provides quarterly update
Need an example why drinking and driving is a bad idea? Video courtesy of Colorado DMV. The city launched a new plan that divides Colorado Springs into 665 evacuation zones, making them more manageable for authorities and accessible for residents.
Second shooting reported in two days near Havana Grill in east Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a second shooting in two days near Havana Grill near Academy and Constitution on the east side of town. Police report the Sunday morning shooting occurred in the parking lot, but the restaurant's owner tells KRDO it happened off the property, on the The post Second shooting reported in two days near Havana Grill in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
W Spaulding Ave N is closed in all directions from S McCulloch to Camrose Dr in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- W Spaulding Ave N is closed in all directions from S McCulloch to Camrose Dr due to a hit gas line, according to the Pueblo West Fire Department (PWFD). The PWFD says that the loaf N’ Jug has been evacuated and the Shell station is on...
KKTV
Deputy, motorcycle rider collide on Highway 24
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An El Paso County deputy and a motorcyclist escaped without serious injuries after a semi triggered a chain reaction collision Tuesday morning. According to Colorado State Patrol, the law enforcement officer was traveling northeast on Highway 24 in a patrol car, the rider right by behind him. The semi, which was heading in the other direction, suddenly veered slightly into the deputy’s lane. Troopers say the deputy braked to avoid colliding with the 18-wheeler and was rear-ended by the motorcyclist, who couldn’t stop in time.
Crash on I-25 near Aguilar leaves one dead, two hospitalized
At 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, a blue Hyundai was traveling southbound on I-24 near milepost 31 when the driver lost control and crossed the median and collided with a truck traveling northbound.
KKTV
Suspect in Memorial Park shooting still at large
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are looking for a man they say left a woman hospitalized after a shooting in Memorial Park Sunday night. Multiple 911 calls started coming in at 9:30 p.m. reporting gunfire heard at the park. Officers from three substations responded and found a 20-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.
KKTV
WATCH: 'El Paso Floor' installs new floor for CU Boulder
The city launched a new plan that divides Colorado Springs into 665 evacuation zones, making them more manageable for authorities and accessible for residents. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Nice start to the week. Updated: 23 hours ago. More dry time this week. Mild Next Few Days. Updated: Aug....
KKTV
WATCH: Law enforcement provide update on investigation into gang activity in Pueblo
Need an example why drinking and driving is a bad idea? Video courtesy of Colorado DMV. The city launched a new plan that divides Colorado Springs into 665 evacuation zones, making them more manageable for authorities and accessible for residents.
One dead, two injured in fatal traffic crash
AGUILAR, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal traffic crash that left one man dead and two injured Saturday afternoon. At 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was driving southbound on Colorado 25 milepost 31 near Aguilar. The car lost control and crossed through the median colliding with a northbound truck. The […]
KKTV
1 killed after driving into the wrong lanes on I-25
AGUILAR, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was killed on I-25 after driving into the wrong lanes and crashing into a pickup. State Patrol says the driver was heading southbound on the interstate when he lost control of his vehicle and veered into the grassy median splitting the roadway. His car kept going, ending up in the northbound lanes where he collided with the oncoming pickup. He died at the scene, and both people in the truck were hurt.
One injured from shooting, police investigate
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left an injured victim early Saturday morning. At 2:12 a.m., CSPD received a call regarding a possible shooting near the corner of Academy Place and Academy Circle. Multiple officers arrived at the scene and located a victim who was suffering from […]
