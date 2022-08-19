Read full article on original website
Related
Dugong functionally extinct in China due to habitat degradation and hunting
The dugong is now functionally extinct in China after widespread degradation of their habitat and historical hunting, scientists have said. Fishing and ship strikes are also among the reasons dugong activity has declined, said Prof Samuel Turvey of ZSL’s Institute of Zoology, who described the findings as a “wake-up call” to prioritise conservation efforts.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
Comments / 0