epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Adventure of Sherlock Holmes' Smarter Brother Free Online

Cast: Gene Wilder Madeline Kahn Marty Feldman Dom DeLuise Leo McKern. After spending decades living in the shadow of his more famous and successful sibling, Consulting Detective Sigerson Holmes (Wilder) is called upon to help solve a crucial case that leads him on a hilarious trail of false identities, stolen documents, secret codes... and exposed backsides.
epicstream.com

Disney+ Seemingly Delays Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release

It seems like Disney+ is planning to delay the release of Star Wars: The Bad Batch’s second season. During the Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, the first trailer for The Bad Batch Season 2 was released, continuing the adventures of Clone Force 99. The panel revealed that Season 2 will...
epicstream.com

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Unveils Jaw-Dropping Final Trailer

It is finally here! The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power unveils its final trailer around a week and a half before its release on Amazon Prime and it teases the fates of everyone on Middle-earth with how everything is intertwined with each other plus the jaw-dropping sceneries in the series.
TheConversationAU

How far-right online spaces use mainstream media to spread their ideology

Mistrust in the media is widespread among Australians, but this view becomes particularly antagonistic at the far-right fringe where mainstream media are typically viewed as “traitors” and the “enemy of the people”. This post from an Australian user on the far-right, social media platform Gab captures this common sentiment: The corporate media are the enemy, they are traitors, they are collaborators, they are the number 1 barrier in the road to genuine and effective change. Despite such aggressive opposition to the media, many within far-right communities read and prolifically share mainstream media articles. As part of a larger research program,...
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Officially Sets Its Disney+ Release Date

More than a month after its release, Thor: Love and Thunder continues to do well at the box office as it already earned more than $700 million worldwide despite the mixed reception from the critics. However, its theatrical run will come to an end very soon as the film has already set its release date on Disney+ next month.
epicstream.com

John Boyega Blames Oscar Isaac for 'Playing Up' FinnPoe Romance

Say what you will about the Star Wars sequel trilogy but despite the questionable creative decisions Disney made over the course of Episodes VII, VIII, and IX, there's no denying that the trilogy's main trio of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe (Oscar Isaac) carried the franchise all things considered.
epicstream.com

Star Wars KOTOR Remake Reportedly Facing Developer Issues

There's no denying that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is considered one of the best Star Wars games in existence which is why fans of the franchise were incredibly thrilled to learn that the beloved 2003 game is getting a much-needed and long overdue update. click to enlarge.
epicstream.com

Madame Web: Spider-Man Spinoff's Rumored Plot is Too Wild to Believe

We're still a few years away from seeing Spider-Man's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe but that hasn't stopped Sony Pictures from expanding its own shared universe featuring iconic characters from the Spidey lore. One project that has piqued the interest of fans is the upcoming Madame Web film starring Dakota Johnson as the titular Marvel character.
