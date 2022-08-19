ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Shooting between cars closes Club Boulevard in Durham

Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that closed part of Club Boulevard on Sunday night. A stretch of Club Boulevared was closed for four hours from Interstate 85 to Geer Street after a shooting in the area. The exit ramp from I-85 was also shut down.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#College Student#Unc#Parking Space#Scams
WRAL

Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex

Durham, N.C. — A man was killed in a Monday night shooting at a Durham apartment complex. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting at the Liberty Street apartment complex in the 500 block of Liberty Street. A man was transported to...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man dies in hospital after Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting late Monday night has died, Durham police said Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the 500 block of Liberty Street just after 10:30 p.m. Monday and found the man suffering from serious,...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

2nd man indicted for murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A second man was officially indicted by a grand jury for the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd on Tuesday. Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, 25, has been indicted for first-degree murder following the murder of Byrd on Aug. 11. The first man, Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, was indicted Friday, the same day as Deputy Byrd’s funeral.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Durham police search for missing 43-year-old man

Durham, N.C. — Officers with the Durham Police Department are trying to find a missing man. Nathaniel Angelo Morallis, 43, of Durham, has not been seen since July, police said. Morallis is described as a Black male who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds....
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

2 Wake County schools to dismiss early because of power outage

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An email sent to Wake County parents just after 11 a.m. Monday said two Wake County Schools will be let out early because of a power outage. The outage, which has impacted more than 1,400 customers in Cary, was caused by a vehicle striking equipment, according to Duke Power. Alston Ridge Middle School said there power was restored shortly after 3 p.m.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh neighbors fight against proposed rezoning in historic area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A proposed rezoning could change the face of a historic neighborhood. In the middle of Raleigh’s Mordecai community, there could be a new 300-unit apartment complex with some retail space. Neighbors are trying to fight against it. “We share a lot line,” said Katerina...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Deputies: Moore County nurse arrested for stealing pills from jail

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County Detention Center nurse was arrested Friday for stealing antibiotics and giving them to family members, according to the sheriff’s office. Deanna Marie Thomas, 40, is a former nurse that worked for Southern Health Partners and was assigned to the Moore County...
MOORE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy