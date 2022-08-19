Read full article on original website
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Hillsborough Murder, Student Parking Scam
In today’s news: officials investigate a fatal shooting in Hillsborough, Chapel Hill police warn about a campus parking scam, and local advocacy groups mark 75 years.
cbs17
NC State fraternity house armed robbery hit snag with manual transmission: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — University police were called to the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity house late Sunday night for a reported armed robbery, according to an alert sent to students around 11 p.m. The robbery took place off-campus, just outside of the fraternity house, located in the 3500 block...
cbs17
Orange County officials look at crisis diversion center for mental health patients
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s either jail or the emergency room. Right now, these are the only two options Orange County officials have when someone calls 911 during a mental health crisis. County leaders are hoping to model their potential crisis diversion center off a Wake County’s...
Shooting between cars closes Club Boulevard in Durham
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that closed part of Club Boulevard on Sunday night. A stretch of Club Boulevared was closed for four hours from Interstate 85 to Geer Street after a shooting in the area. The exit ramp from I-85 was also shut down.
WRAL
Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex
Durham, N.C. — A man was killed in a Monday night shooting at a Durham apartment complex. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting at the Liberty Street apartment complex in the 500 block of Liberty Street. A man was transported to...
cbs17
1 shot, injured in Red Roof Inn parking lot off NC Hwy. 55 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was sent to the hospital following a Monday morning shooting in the rear parking lot of a Durham Red Roof Inn. Durham police said it was just after 7:25 a.m. when officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 4400 block of NC Highway 55 in Durham.
cbs17
Man dies in hospital after Durham shooting, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting late Monday night has died, Durham police said Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the 500 block of Liberty Street just after 10:30 p.m. Monday and found the man suffering from serious,...
Criminal investigation closes part of Club Blvd. in Durham
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office has closed part of Club Boulevard on Sunday night due to a criminal investigation. The stretch of road is closed from Interstate 85 to Geer Street. The exit ramp from I-85 is also shut down. Deputies are asking drivers to avoid...
Police investigating armed robbery, attempted carjacking on NC State campus
University police at NC State reported an armed robbery at the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity house Sunday night.
cbs17
Rally in downtown Raleigh sheds light on dangers, deaths caused by fentanyl
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “It’s not just about fighting for my child, it’s about fighting for everyone’s children.” Those were the words of Patricia Dewes Sunday morning while standing in front of the capitol building. Dewes, who helped create the organization called, “Forgotten Victims...
cbs17
E. Club Road reopens at I-85 amid ‘criminal investigation’ near Durham, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A criminal investigation closed East Club Boulevard in Durham County near Interstate 85 for more than an hour Sunday night, officials said. The incident was reported before 9 p.m. near an Exxon at 2407 E. Club Blvd. East Club Blvd was closed from I-85 to...
Police arrest Raleigh man on murder charge three weeks after shooting
Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department announced Tuesday they arrested a man wanted on a murder charge three weeks after a shooting they allege he was responsible for. Police issued a warrant for the arrest of Willie George Jones, 42, last week. Francisco Javier Rojo, 51, was shot...
cbs17
2nd man indicted for murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A second man was officially indicted by a grand jury for the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd on Tuesday. Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, 25, has been indicted for first-degree murder following the murder of Byrd on Aug. 11. The first man, Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, was indicted Friday, the same day as Deputy Byrd’s funeral.
cbs17
NC State program allows students to teach while earning license, addressing widespread vacancies
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Central North Carolina Schools have hundreds of teacher vacancies. NC State College of Education Dean Paola Stzajn said the college is helping districts fill those vacancies. “Teacher preparation programs are working really hard across our state to put highly qualified teachers in the classroom who...
Durham police search for missing 43-year-old man
Durham, N.C. — Officers with the Durham Police Department are trying to find a missing man. Nathaniel Angelo Morallis, 43, of Durham, has not been seen since July, police said. Morallis is described as a Black male who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds....
cbs17
2 Wake County schools to dismiss early because of power outage
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An email sent to Wake County parents just after 11 a.m. Monday said two Wake County Schools will be let out early because of a power outage. The outage, which has impacted more than 1,400 customers in Cary, was caused by a vehicle striking equipment, according to Duke Power. Alston Ridge Middle School said there power was restored shortly after 3 p.m.
Dad checking NC lottery ticket ‘kept seeing zeros.’ Now he dreams big for his family
The 22-year-old’s need to do laundry led to his jackpot win.
cbs17
Raleigh neighbors fight against proposed rezoning in historic area
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A proposed rezoning could change the face of a historic neighborhood. In the middle of Raleigh’s Mordecai community, there could be a new 300-unit apartment complex with some retail space. Neighbors are trying to fight against it. “We share a lot line,” said Katerina...
'We are losing a whole generation': Group gathers in Raleigh to remember, fight for those who died from fentanyl
Raleigh, N.C. — Rain and thunder didn't deter dozens of parents and grandparents from gathering in front of the state capitol on Sunday afternoon. The group was there to advocate for sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, lost to fentanyl overdoses. For Debbie Peeden, it's been 10 heartbreaking months...
cbs17
Deputies: Moore County nurse arrested for stealing pills from jail
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County Detention Center nurse was arrested Friday for stealing antibiotics and giving them to family members, according to the sheriff’s office. Deanna Marie Thomas, 40, is a former nurse that worked for Southern Health Partners and was assigned to the Moore County...
