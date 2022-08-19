Read full article on original website
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Warmer Wednesday ahead with limited rain chances
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine continues Wednesday with limited rain chances. Temperatures do get a little bit warmer as well with a small drop in the humidity. A few more downpours and storms are possible Thursday. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
All clear and warm for today, with more heat, humidity, and some storms ahead
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Enjoy this all clear day, with some hotter and humid days ahead, along with a few Summer storms. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Sunshine and drier weather arrives Tuesday and sticks around
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We will dry out heading into Tuesday with a small drop in the humidity. Honestly, temperatures remain pretty warm so you might not feel a big difference. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on...
Rain and storms in the forecast for today, more ahead for Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Welcome to the weekend! For those of you up early, you can enjoyed the 60s for your morning coffee. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
City of Gatlinburg moves forward with wildfire memorial
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Gatlinburg is building a memorial for those impacted by the devastating wildfires in 2016. The Tennessee Department of Transportation has given the approval to hire Whaley Construction in Kodak to build the nearly $1 million memorial. The memorial will be built at Mynatt...
All three elephants at Zoo Knoxville moving to sanctuary
‘It was very upsetting’ | Morristown man recalls crash that killed sleeping toddler. Police warn if you see Mendez, do not approach him. Instead, call the dispatch center at 423-585-2701. Updated: 3 hours ago. Crime Stoppers says there are key things to look for in counterfeit bills. Murder-suicide investigation...
One year since Waverly floods
The Morristown Police Department is still working to identify the suspected driver. Wears Valley cafe holding fundraiser for fire department. The café is holding the fundraiser for a fire department that spearheaded efforts in the March 2022 wildfires. How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Updated: 23...
One Silver Alert still active in East Tennessee
Three Silver Alerts were issued for people who were recently missing in East Tennessee. One person has been missing since March.
TWRA: Ohio man flown to UTMC after being thrown from boat on Norris Lake
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Ohio man was seriously injured in a boating accident on Norris Lake in Campbell County Saturday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Crews said that a 38-year-old man from Ohio was operating a personal boat when it struck a pontoon boat in the...
Watch WBIR's The Heartland Series with Bill Landry
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — WBIR Channel 10 is pleased to share with you one of our most treasured and long-running programs: The Heartland Series with Bill Landry. Explore places that make up the legends and lore of the Southern Appalachians. The natural world unfolds before you, and forthright people tell of the traditions still existing, and others kept alive only in memory. Along the way, you’ll discover the rich heritage of this unique region from these heartwarming and often humorous episodes.
Hatmaker’s looks to stay open after losing beer license
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hatmaker’s Bar and Grill will plan to stay open after the Knoxville Beer Board chose to revoke its beer license for 10 years earlier in August. This comes after two were killed and three injured in a motorcycle gang shooting outside the bar in April.
Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. The body of Claudene Whaley, 76, was recovered Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A Silver Alert was issued Monday, Aug. 8 for Whaley. TBI reported Wednesday investigators found the car believed to be Whaley’s. […]
Concern grows over upkeep of South Knoxville cemetery
After seeing the condition of a South Knoxville area cemetery, some are speaking out about the lack of upkeep and are hoping for some answers.
Missing Morristown woman found safe
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a woman whom had been reported missing out of Morristown over the weekend. She had reportedly been missing for a week. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had initially issued a Silver Alert for Mary Ann Sampson, 55, from...
What’s next for S&S Cafeteria’s customers and staff?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - S&S Cafeteria customers and staff have days left at the Knoxville staple. They’re already looking for new jobs and a new place to eat. Debra Clark has been a waitress at the restaurant for 15 years. She was earning her master’s degree when she started...
A football stadium sized room, a 200 foot waterfall, and a seismograph call an East TN cavern home
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuckaleechee Caverns are the highest-rated Caverns in the Eastern United States. The Caverns, located off of 321 in Townsend attract people from all across the world to experience life under the Smoky Mountains. ”It brings a lot of people, if it wasn’t for Tuckaleechee and the...
New mixed-use development coming to Pellissippi Place
Tens of millions of dollars are being poured into a new mixed-use development project just off Old Knoxville Highway and Pellissippi Parkway in Alcoa.
Police investigating death at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg Police Department officials are investigating the death of a man at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park. Gatlinburg Fire and Rescue Department crews were sent to Campbell Lead Road at the Skylift Park at 11:06 p.m. on Saturday, city officials said. When crews arrived, they found a body underneath the SkyBridge. The Pigeon Forge Fire Department and Sevier County Medical Examiners Office also responded to the scene.
No injuries reported following Knox County fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No injuries were reported following a fire in West Knox County Saturday morning, according to Rural Metro Fire. Firefighters responded to a house in the 1700 block of Dawn Redwood Trail at approximately 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the garage and all residents of the home outside, officials said.
Knox Co. Forensic Center needs help identifying body
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Regional Forensic Center is asking for the public’s help in identifying a body that has been dead since Jun. 16, 2020. The body was found near a homeless camp by the railroad tracks at Scottish River Park in Knoxville, a release from the city stated. The man was called “Railroad Nick” by the homeless community. Officials believed him to be white, around 60 to 70 years old and around five feet and 10 inches tall. When his body was recovered, he was wearing a black jacket, brown pants, white socks and a black string necklace with a black pendant.
