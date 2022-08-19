ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin and Ethereum futures are re-exerting dominance over spot markets

An analysis of Bitcoin and Ethereum futures volume showed that both had re-established themselves over spot volume. In spot markets, traders can buy and sell tokens for immediate delivery. Spot volume refers to the total amount of coins transferred on-chain with only successful transfers counted. By contrast, futures traders buy...
Most PoW miners intend to mine Ergo, not Ravencoin or Ethereum Classic post-Merge

A Twitter poll by node operator @cryptovium revealed that most Ethereum miners intend to mine Ergo after the Merge. “With the imminent #PoS $ETH merge, I’m curious what all the #miners out there are planning on moving their rigs to.“. The Ethereum Merge is imminent. Recent estimates give September...
Research: On-chain Bitcoin metrics suggest the bottom is not in

Legacy finance defines a bear market as a period of prolonged price decline in which the asset price drops by 20% or more from recent highs. There is no standardized definition of a crypto bear market. But given that digital assets are much more volatile, it’s argued that the percentage drop, by which a crypto bear market is determined, should be -40%, perhaps -60%.
NEAR Rainbow Bridge defends weekend attack costing hacker 5 ETH

CEO of Aurora Labs, Alex Shevchenko, announced Monday that the NEAR-ETH Rainbow Bridge defended an attack over the weekend resulting in the hacker losing 5ETH. Shevchenko claimed that the attack was “mitigated automatically within 31 seconds,” showcasing a highly effective defense mechanism to protect users’ funds within the bridge.
Op-ed: Why maximalists are wrong — the future is cross-chain

You would not be surprised in recent history to see such an idea floated around online spaces. Originally, many thought it was Bitcoin; then, it was Ethereum because it offered tangible functionality via its smart contract framework. The predominance of this conceptually naive worldview remained unchallenged for a significant period...
SudoRare developers reap $815,000 from rug pulling project

Adding to the growing list of exploits, SudoRare developers have shut down operations after withdrawing $815,000 (519 ETH) from the AMM protocol. A Twitter user Sungjae flagged the rug pull after 173 ETH was transferred to 3 wallet addresses each. In a follow-up tweet, security firm PeckShield confirmed the rug pull and highlighted that the team had deleted all communications channels.
Ronin bridge Hackers used ChipMixer to launder over $73M of stolen funds

An on-chain investigation by SlowMists reveals that the privacy protocol ChipMixer was used by Ronin bridge hackers (the Lazarus Group) to launder 3,460 BTC ( $73.2 million as per press time). In a mid-year report by blockchain security firm, SlowMist, an on-chain investigation of the Ronin hack was conducted, and...
Coinbase’s ENS integration goes live

Coinbase‘s Ethereum Name Service (ENS) integration is live, changing wallet usernames to an ENS subdomain of Coinbase IDs. Users can change their ENS names once a year and use them in any manner they choose to, as long as it complies with Coinbase’s Subdomain Terms — which have yet to be announced.
