Fort Mill, SC

WBTV

Fort Mill, S.C. school bus routes double up due to driver shortage

A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she...
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

One person killed in motorcycle crash in southern Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old rider was killed in a motorcycle accident in southern Rowan County on Wednesday. According to officials at the scene, the accident happened just after 6 p.m. on Patterson Street near Kimball Road. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Police...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Crash backs up traffic on I-85 N near I-77 in Charlotte

In order to make that happen, NCDOT says crews would have to replace or improve some bridges and intersections.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fort Mill, SC
York County, SC
York County, SC
Fort Mill, SC
WBTV

Another water line break reported in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Fort Mill has announced another water line break. The newest break was reported Tuesday morning in the area of Still Avenue and Old Nation Road. While crews work to repair the break, residents in the area might experience low water pressure. After...
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

One killed in motorcycle crash in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - This week the North Carolina State Highway Patrol released information about a deadly motorcycle crash that happened on Saturday in Rowan County. According to NCSHP, Russell Wayne Jones, 51, died in the accident on Clyde Poole Road just off Poole Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Jones was driving a 2002 Harley Davidson. There was a passenger on the motorcycle.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Overnight crash partially shut down I-85 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A deadly crash in North Charlotte shut down the northbound lanes of I-85 for hours. The crash happened near Statesville Avenue and involved a truck and a car. It appeared the truck rear-ended the car. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol told WBTV one...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

NCDOT looking into extending part of I-85 in Gaston County

Surveillance footage from inside of the business shows a man wearing a hoodie and mask walk up to the front counter of the business.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

A new light rail stop is coming to South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Changes are headed to the light rail in South End. Charlotte’s Metropolitan Transit Commission unanimously voted to add another stop on the light rail in between the East/West Boulevard and New Bern stops along South Boulevard. It would also include a pedestrian crossing. In September...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Highway Patrol still searching for suspect in hit-and-run that killed a Cabarrus Co. toddler

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help identifying the person who killed a 2-year-old and in a hit-and-run in Cabarrus County. Troopers say an unknown dark car was headed east on NC Highway 73 at Fitzgerald Street on Aug. 12 when they hit the toddler, who had left the sidewalk and gotten into the road. The driver fled the scene.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Man taken into custody after car chase ends in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been taken into custody after he led police on a chase in Rowan County on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began in the 7000 block of Old Concord Road and went through Rockwell before ending on Fulton Street in Salisbury.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Suspect on the loose after deadly wreck on I-85 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The person who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is still on the loose, police say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the suspect crashed into the back of a car that was stopped due to traffic near Statesville Avenue, just north of I-77. The impact caused that vehicle to crash into another car sitting on I-85.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

NCDOT holding public meetings on I-85 widening in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Leaders in Gaston County are holding a public meeting Tuesday night on the widening of Interstate 85. The North Carolina Department of Transportation is proposing to widen I-85 between U.S. 321 in Gastonia and N.C. 273 in Belmont. The estimated cost is $634.8 million, with a projected start date in 2024, according to officials.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Police: 1 person killed in overnight crash in north Charlotte

With just days before the new school year starts, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders approved their $1.8-billion budget Tuesday night.
CHARLOTTE, NC

