WBTV
Fort Mill, S.C. school bus routes double up due to driver shortage
Incorporating the tagline, “There’s More to Us”, the new branding focuses on the variety of experiences to discover. ‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. Updated: 13 hours ago. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she...
WBTV
NCDOT plans to widen I-85 through Gaston County; local residents not onboard with idea
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The state is looking to widen a crucial stretch of I-85 through Gaston County from three to four lanes in each direction. The project will cost well-over $600 million and will take years to complete once construction starts. People living in Gaston County say the...
WBTV
One person killed in motorcycle crash in southern Rowan Co.
ROWAN COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old rider was killed in a motorcycle accident in southern Rowan County on Wednesday. According to officials at the scene, the accident happened just after 6 p.m. on Patterson Street near Kimball Road. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Police...
WBTV
Crash backs up traffic on I-85 N near I-77 in Charlotte
In order to make that happen, NCDOT says crews would have to replace or improve some bridges and intersections. Crash brings down power lines, closes portion of South Blvd. in south Charlotte. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT. Duke Energy’s website was not showing any outages associated with...
WBTV
Another water line break reported in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Fort Mill has announced another water line break. The newest break was reported Tuesday morning in the area of Still Avenue and Old Nation Road. While crews work to repair the break, residents in the area might experience low water pressure. After...
WBTV
One killed in motorcycle crash in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - This week the North Carolina State Highway Patrol released information about a deadly motorcycle crash that happened on Saturday in Rowan County. According to NCSHP, Russell Wayne Jones, 51, died in the accident on Clyde Poole Road just off Poole Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Jones was driving a 2002 Harley Davidson. There was a passenger on the motorcycle.
WBTV
Overnight crash partially shut down I-85 in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A deadly crash in North Charlotte shut down the northbound lanes of I-85 for hours. The crash happened near Statesville Avenue and involved a truck and a car. It appeared the truck rear-ended the car. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol told WBTV one...
WBTV
NCDOT looking into extending part of I-85 in Gaston County
Surveillance footage from inside of the business shows a man wearing a hoodie and mask walk up to the front counter of the business. Transit Commission to vote on new light rail station in South End. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The proposed station would be in South End between...
WBTV
A new light rail stop is coming to South End
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Changes are headed to the light rail in South End. Charlotte’s Metropolitan Transit Commission unanimously voted to add another stop on the light rail in between the East/West Boulevard and New Bern stops along South Boulevard. It would also include a pedestrian crossing. In September...
WBTV
Highway Patrol still searching for suspect in hit-and-run that killed a Cabarrus Co. toddler
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help identifying the person who killed a 2-year-old and in a hit-and-run in Cabarrus County. Troopers say an unknown dark car was headed east on NC Highway 73 at Fitzgerald Street on Aug. 12 when they hit the toddler, who had left the sidewalk and gotten into the road. The driver fled the scene.
WBTV
Man taken into custody after car chase ends in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been taken into custody after he led police on a chase in Rowan County on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began in the 7000 block of Old Concord Road and went through Rockwell before ending on Fulton Street in Salisbury.
WBTV
East Charlotte residents say development at old Wilgrove Airport causing flooding to properties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Development projects across Charlotte are causing some headaches for the people living nearby. WBTV’s Caroline Hicks spoke with neighbors in Elizabeth last week about flooding concerns due to nearby construction. A viewer saw the story and reached out with his own concerns. Allen McGee says...
Suspect on the loose after deadly wreck on I-85 in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The person who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is still on the loose, police say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the suspect crashed into the back of a car that was stopped due to traffic near Statesville Avenue, just north of I-77. The impact caused that vehicle to crash into another car sitting on I-85.
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating homicide off Sugar Creek Road
The crash happened near Statesville Avenue and involved a truck and a car. It appeared the truck rear-ended the car. Happening today, new federal laws to help stop ghost guns from ending up in your neighborhood will be in place. Raises for CMS teachers approved. Updated: 6 hours ago. With...
WBTV
Cabarrus County CVB celebrates new ‘Explore Cabarrus’ destination brand
Currently, there are 18,000 students in the Fort Mill School District. ‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home. NCDOT looking into extending part of I-85...
WBTV
NCDOT holding public meetings on I-85 widening in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Leaders in Gaston County are holding a public meeting Tuesday night on the widening of Interstate 85. The North Carolina Department of Transportation is proposing to widen I-85 between U.S. 321 in Gastonia and N.C. 273 in Belmont. The estimated cost is $634.8 million, with a projected start date in 2024, according to officials.
WBTV
Police: 1 person killed in overnight crash in north Charlotte
Happening today, new federal laws to help stop ghost guns from ending up in your neighborhood will be in place. With just days before the new school year starts, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders approved their $1.8-billion budget Tuesday night. CMPD investigate after man shot and killed at northeast Charlotte apartment complex.
WBTV
Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies searching for two dirt bikers who ‘purposefully’ slowed EMS car going to drowning child call
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) -” 9-1-1 what’s your emergency. There’s a child that was in the water, parents are helping him. I don’t know what’s happening. Can you tell whether or not he’s breathing? I don’t know. Just send somebody”. A terrifying situation at...
WBTV
‘We want to be on time:’ CMS Transportation Dept. says delays to be expected during first week of school
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Getting to and from school in a timely manner isn’t always guaranteed with unpredictable circumstances. Come Monday, 930 school buses will hit the road taking thousands of students to and from school. CMS Transportation Director Adam Johnson says the department’s goal is to get everyone...
Body found in wooded area in Clover, police investigating
Officials say the incident happened near Highway 55 and Ole Cambridge Road.
