ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Society
State
Massachusetts State
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Daily Mail

Mother of wild-haired toddler who's one of 100 people in the world with 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she'll be sad when her daughter grows out of it and loses her distinctive locks

The mother of a toddler with a rare condition called 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she will be sad when her daughter grows out of the condition. Charlotte Davis, 28, from Great Blakenham in Suffolk, appeared on This Morning today to discuss her 18-month-old daughter Layla's condition, which has earned her nicknames like Boris Johnson and Albert Einstein.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Davis Health
Us Weekly

Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

LPBW’s Audrey Roloff Reacts to ‘Judgment’ Over Messy Home Comments: ‘My House Never Looked Like That’

Shots fired! Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff reacted to comments she apparently received for having a messy house after previously sharing a photo of her abode. “Not a judgment at all, but I just don’t know how that happens,” a social media user’s DM read, which Audrey, 32, shared via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 27. “I raised [three] kids too and was a stay at home mom. My house never looked like that.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Us Weekly

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
106K+
Post
946M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy