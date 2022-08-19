The best pre-order deals on Saints Row for Playstation, Xbox and PC

Saints Row is the upcoming sandbox game from Deep Silver and Volition that will return to the classic open world formula the series is known for.

The game is being released on PS5 , PS4 , Xbox One, Xbox series X/S and PC and fans can expect to create their own avatar character, “The Boss”, as they put together a criminal enterprise known as the “Saints”.

In our hands-on preview of Saints Row , we said: “After seven years away, it looks like Saints Row is finally back, but the question is how much of that classic formula has changed?

“It’s safe to say that longtime fans will find plenty to love in those early hours, but sandbox games have come a long way since 2015. While reining in the absurdity will appeal to the series’s roots, Saints Row will still have a lot to prove in the face of overwhelming competition.”

To find out where to get the best deals on the sandbox game on your platform of choice ahead of its release on 23 August, as well as what’s included in each edition, keep reading the rest of the article below.

What’s included in the ‘Saints Row’ standard edition?

For anyone who pre-orders Saints Row from select retailers, they will also be entitled to the “Idols Anarchy pack” which includes various cosmetic items that can be used in-game.

The “criminal customs” edition is also available which includes the above bonuses, as well as two other in-game items. Pre-orders for the criminal customs edition are exclusive from Game and will feature Saints Custom Convertible and the Saints Custom Stab Jacket items in-game as well (£54.99, Game.co.uk ).

What’s included in the ‘Saints Row’ notorious edition?

The notorious edition of Saints Row will include the same benefits of the standard edition as well as the following physical items:

Steelbook with game disc

Expansion pass

Double-sided poster

Mini artbook

4 Santo Ileso postcards

4 character art cards

The notorious edition is available to purchase from ShopTo (£72.85, Shopto.net ), Game (£84.99, Game.co.uk ) and Amazon (£84.99, Amazon.co.uk ).

Best ‘Saints Row’ deals on Playstation

£59.99, Playstation.com (Digital edition)

£59.99, Argos.co.uk

£54.99, Game.co.uk (Criminal customs edition and free bandana included)

£54.99, Currys.co.uk (15 per cent off when you use code “STROW15” at checkout)

£52.99, Hmv.com

£49.99, Amazon.co.uk

£43.85, Base.com

Best ‘Saints Row’ deals on Xbox

£59.99, Xbox.com

£59.99, Argos.co.uk

£54.99, Game.co.uk (Criminal customs edition and free bandana included)

£54.99, Currys.co.uk (15 per cent off when you use code “STROW15” at checkout)

£52.99, Hmv.com

£49.99, Amazon.co.uk

£43.85, Base.com

Best ‘Saints Row’ deals on PC

