ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Greenford stabbing: 44-year-old man charged with murder of pensioner Thomas O’Halloran

By Laurene Rey-Millet
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12fP7t_0hN9eNi600

A 44-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Thomas O’Halloran, 87, while he was riding his mobility scooter.

Lee Byer, 44, of Southall , west London , will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court later today (Friday).

Mr O’Halloran travelled around 75 yards on his mobility scooter where he flagged down a member of the public for help following the Tuesday 16 August attack.

Despite being given emergency first aid by police officers, Mr O’Halloran was declared dead at the scene.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Nine-year-old girl shot dead as mother tried to stop gunman entering home

A nine-year-old girl was fatally shot as she stood behind her mother who was trying to stop a gunman entering the family home.Olivia Pratt-Korbel died after the shooting on Monday night when a 35-year-old man, unknown to the family, ran into the terraced house in Kingsheath Avenue, in the Dovecot area of Liverpool, in an attempt to get away from a shooter, Merseyside Police said.Her mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, was shot in the wrist as she tried to close the door on the gunman while her nine-year-old daughter stood behind her.The man who had entered their home suffered gunshot wounds...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman, 28, killed in ‘mistaken identity’ shooting seven years after brother died same way

A woman was shot dead in her back garden in what police say was a case of mistaken identity, seven years after her teenage brother died in similar circumstances.Ashley Dale, 28, was found fatally wounded in Old Swan, Liverpool, early on Sunday morning. Officers were called just after 12.40am on Sunday to a house and found Ms Dale with injuries to her body consistent with gunshot wounds.She received medical treatment at the scene but was taken to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.Her family paid tribute to their “shining light” and condemned the killing as a “senseless crime” as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two arrested after Tyson Fury’s cousin knifed to death in double stabbing, police confirm

Two people have been arrested following a fatal double stabbing in Trafford, in which the cousin of boxer Tyson Fury was killed, police have confirmed.Detectives have launched a murder investigation over the “senseless attack” in Altrincham, which took place outside a bar in the Goose Green area shortly after 3am on Sunday as both victims enjoyed a night out with friends, Greater Manchester Police said.Rico Burton, 31, died a short time later in hospital, while a 17-year-old boy with “serious but not life-threatening” injuries remains under the care of medics, according to police.A 21-year-old man was arrested at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Girl who went missing nine years ago recounts ordeal with kidnappers: ‘They would beat me with a belt’

A 16-year-old Indian girl who was abducted when she was seven years old has described living nine years in confinement with her kidnappers who would allegedly beat her up with sticks and belts.Pooja Gaud was kidnapped outside her school in India’s financial capital of Mumbai in the western state of Maharashtra on 22 January 2013.A couple had lured her with ice cream and kidnapped her as they did not have a child of their own.Police said Pooja was kidnapped by Harry D’Souza and his wife Soni D’Souza, because the couple did not have a child of their own, reported...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas O'halloran
The Independent

Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain

A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kyra Hill: Grieving father says 11-year-old was ‘left to drown’ at water park

The grieving father of a girl who died in a water park has said she was “left to drown” by staff who he believes did not act quickly enough.Kyra Hill, 11, died after attending a party at Liquid Leisure near Windsor, Berkshire, on August 6.Emergency services were called at 3.55pm and Kyra was found just after 5.10pm and rushed to Wexham Park Hospital where she died.Her father Leonard Hill said his family has been “ripped to pieces” by the incident and he is “100% sure Kyra could have been saved” if staff at the water park had “acted sooner and...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Sacramento

Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases

South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘I hope they burn’: Stepfather of Arkansas man brutally beaten by police on video speaks out

The stepfather of a man who was held down and beaten by three Arkansas law enforcement officials, has spoken, and he's said he hopes the officers "burn."Randal Worcester, 27, was tackled, beaten, and had his head slammed into the pavement by two sheriff's deputies and police officer on 21 August near Little Rock. He has been recovering from minor injuries resulting from his scrape with the police. The officers who beat him have all been suspended without pay pending an investigation. Eric Wedding, Mr Worcester's stepfather, spoke with The Daily Beast about the incident, saying it needed to be...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenford#Murder#Pensioner#West London#Violent Crime
The Independent

Kiely Rodni news - live: Divers say Truckee police told them not to search water as ex-boyfriend posts tribute

The search for missing California teenager Kiely Rodni has led divers to a body inside an upside-down car under 14 feet of water as officials are yet to confirm whether that’s Ms Rodni or not. Adventures With Purpose, a volunteer group that helps find missing people underwater, said on Sunday afternoon that it had confirmed the body found in Prosser Lake belonged to the vanished 16-year-old.“We just found Kiely Rodni,” said Adventures With Purpose on its Facebook page, adding a prayer emoji and a crying face emoji.“Car is upside down in only 14’ of water. We have CONFIRMED Kiely...
TRUCKEE, CA
The Independent

Woman’s plan to kill husband go awry after killers end up befriending man

An Indian woman’s plan to get her husband murdered went awry after the contract killers ended up befriending the man and her boyfriend died by suicide to evade arrest.Three Indian contract killers were hired in July to kidnap and murder Naveen Kumar in the southern Tamil Nadu state by the woman, identified only as Anupallavi, and her lover Humavanath Kumar, police reports said.The men — Harish, Nagaraju and Mugilan — were paid Rs 90,000 (£955) up front to carry out the crime and were promised another Rs 110,000 (£1168) after Mr Kumar was killed.On 23 July, the three men...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Atlanta shooting – live: Female suspect seized at airport as two dead, one injured in midtown attack

A woman has been arrested after three people were shot in midtown Atlanta on Monday, city police have said. The Atlanta Police Department said it had detained a suspect in the shootings at the city’s international airport after evacuating the scene of the crime.Media reports identified that suspect as Raïssa Kengne, an information security manager who appears to have named two of the victims in a string of social media posts and a lawsuit alleging a conspiracy against her.Officials named the two people who died as Wesley Freeman, 41, and Michael Shinners, 60. Mr Freeman was a longtime employee at Ms Kengne’s former accounting firm, while Mr Shinners was described in her lawsuit as the manager of her apartment complex.Officers are still investigating why the shooting happened, but said they believed the victims had been targeted specifically.The shooting began just before 2pm in midtown, leaving two people dead and one injured.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Family of missing mother found dead pays tribute to ‘gentle and kind person’

The family of a mother missing for a month have paid tribute to a “happy, gentle, thoughtful and kind person” after police confirmed her body has been found.Madison Wright, 30, of Basildon, Essex, went missing on July 22 wearing a pink top, black trousers and flip-flops.On Monday, her family said her life has been “stolen” but that her memory “will live on” through her son, after police confirmed a body found in Wat Tyler Country Park near Pitsea on July 30 was Ms Wright.The void Madison leaves will never be filled. Her life has been stolen from not just...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Girl, 9, shot dead by gunman who chased man into house ‘firing indiscriminately’

A nine-year-old girl was shot dead after a masked gunman firing “with complete disregard” chased a rival into their Liverpool home. Olivia Pratt-Korbel died after the shooting on Monday night when a 35-year-old ran into the terraced house in the Dovecot area of Liverpool, in an attempt to get away from a shooter, Merseyside Police said.Her mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, was shot in the wrist as she tried to close the door on the gunman while her nine-year-old daughter stood behind her.Merseyside Police has now appealed to the “criminal fraternity” in the city for information, saying that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

CCTV of driver released in hunt for killer who shot woman in Liverpool garden

Detectives hunting a gunman who shot dead a council worker in Liverpool have issued a CCTV appeal for the driver of a car seen nearby at the time of her murder.Ashley Dale, 28, was found fatally wounded in the back garden of a house in Old Swan, Liverpool, at around 12.40am on Sunday.She received medical treatment at the scene but was taken to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.A Home Office post-mortem examination confirmed she died from a single gunshot wound.Police believe Ms Dale, a graduate who worked in the environmental health team at Knowsley Council, was not the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Suspect vandalises Chinese church in Illinois while friend records video

Two people were caught on camera vandalising a Chinese church in Illinois on 16 August, police said.Footage shows the pair inside the Peoria Chinese Christian Church, with one spraying a fire extinguisher while the other records the damage on a mobile phone."Video shows that the suspects most likely were recording the incident on social media. That means there are people out there that know who these two are and let's hope they do the right thing and turn these criminals in," Sheriff Watkins of Peoria County Sheriff's Office said.Sign up to our newsletters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

805K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy