Greenford stabbing: 44-year-old man charged with murder of pensioner Thomas O’Halloran

A 44-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Thomas O’Halloran, 87, while he was riding his mobility scooter.

Lee Byer, 44, of Southall , west London , will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court later today (Friday).

Mr O’Halloran travelled around 75 yards on his mobility scooter where he flagged down a member of the public for help following the Tuesday 16 August attack.

Despite being given emergency first aid by police officers, Mr O’Halloran was declared dead at the scene.

