The Sandman fans stunned as Netflix drops unannounced bonus episode

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Fans of The Sandman have reacted in delight after Netflix unexpectedly released a bonus episode this morning (19 August) .

Neil Gaiman , who wrote the comic series upon which The Sandman is based, teased the news shortly before the episode was added to the streaming service.

“It would be nice if there were more than just the ten episodes of Sandman in Season one,” he wrote.

Shortly after, the new two-part episode, entitled “Dream of a Thousand Cats/Calliope”, was added to the series page on Netflix.

The episode features series newcomers Sandra Oh, James McAvoy, David and Georgia Tennant, Michael Sheen, Anna Lundberg, Arthur Darvill, and more.

With just two weeks having passed since the high-budget fantasy adaptation was first released, fans shared their shock over the new episode on social media.

“This is a very nice surprise! Some excellent weekend viewing ahead,” one fan wrote.

“WTF LETS WATCH,” wrote another, excitedly.

“I am absolutely loving the Sandman bonus episodes era,” someone else wrote.

A fourth fan wrote: “DAVID TENNANT AND MICHAEL SHEEN ARE IN THE SAME BONUS EP OF The Sandman ????? I WON GUYS I WON.”

The episode also features what appears to be a dig at Harry Potter author JK Rowling .

All 11 episodes of The Sandman are now available to stream on Netflix.

