Read full article on original website
Related
Trailblazing Morehouse Alum Appointed Youngest Public Schools Principal in Atlanta
A 2014 graduate of College has been named the youngest principal in Atlanta Public Schools history, having graduated from the system himself 12 years ago. Willis A. Sutton Middle School’s newest principal, Dr. Dominique Merriweather, not only is the youngest at 30 years old, but the first Black leader of the Buckhead middle school, reports FOX 5 Atlanta.
Georgia state school superintendent candidates lay out visions for teacher retention, funding
The two candidates vying to lead Georgia’s public schools shared a stage Thursday to sound off on the top issues facing teachers and students at a forum sponsored by the Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education. Incumbent Republican Superintendent Richard Woods listed his achievements over his eight years in office and pledged to build on […] The post Georgia state school superintendent candidates lay out visions for teacher retention, funding appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
nowhabersham.com
Federal judge allows Georgia ban on handing voters food, water to stand
(GA Recorder) — If you’re voting in person this November, remember to bring your own snacks. A federal judge in Atlanta Thursday upheld a provision in Georgia’s 2021 election overhaul forbidding people from handing out water, food and other gifts to people standing in line to vote, also known as line warming or line relief. But he left room for a future challenge.
Atlanta-based CDC announces shake-up, citing COVID mistakes
ATLANTA — The head of the nation’s top public health agency on Wednesday announced a shake-up of the organization, saying it fell short responding to COVID-19 and needs to become more nimble. The planned changes at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — CDC leaders call it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clark Atlanta responds after students experience issues with housing assigments
ATLANTA — After days of 11Alive pressing for answers, Clark Atlanta University responded to parents' claims that their children were left with a place to live this semester. When the semester started for Clark Atlanta, several parents contacted 11Alive, upset when they arrived at the university and found out their children didn’t have dorm rooms despite paying deposits months in advance.
Report: Corporate landlords flooded Atlanta area with eviction filings despite CDC pandemic moratorium
ATLANTA — A congressional report examining evictions during the pandemic highlights how larger, corporate landlords were responsible for a staggering proportion of evictions that occurred in metro Atlanta despite a CDC moratorium that was introduced at the beginning of the pandemic. The report was issued last month by the...
WXIA 11 Alive
Clark Atlanta responds to parents' complaints over student housing assignments
The university said students were removed from housing for not being financially enrolled. Parents claim that's not true.
saportareport.com
Echos of the Ring Shout are still fighting Black erasure centuries later
My great-grandmother’s name was Ora Lee Fuqua. She was born on a sharecropping plantation in Central City, Ky. We were owned by the Fuqua family, a prominent white family in the South and beyond. My work retraces her story by recalling the Ring Shout. Praise houses were small wooden...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County accepting applications for ARPA funds
Cobb County announced that applications are open for the latest round of funds under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). These are not emergency relief funds for individuals or businesses. They are intended for projects that will fill a need in the community. Here is an excerpt from the county’s...
henrycountytimes.com
Boyd sworn in as Chief Judge for City of McDonough
McDonough attorney and City of McDonough Solicitor Pro Tem Andrea Boyd was sworn in July 28 as Chief Judge for the City of McDonough Municipal Court by Mayor Sandra Vincent. This is a historic appointment, as Boyd becomes the first African American and female Chief Judge of the City of McDonough Municipal Court.
Cherokee County asks Georgia to remove QR codes from ballots
In response to concerns raised by Cherokee County residents, county commissioners are asking Georgia elections officials to remove QR codes from the state’s ballots. The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution on Aug. 16, calling upon the Georgia General Assembly, Secretary of State and State Elections Board to remove QR codes from ballots and instead utilize a system that allows the voter to view a readable ballot before it is cast.
WXIA 11 Alive
East Point holds its first ever Native American festival
11Alive's Karys Belger reports on the festival being held this weekend in East Point, Georgia. It is meant to recognize Muscogee Creek land.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Bank of America awards $1.2 million in grants to Atlanta nonprofits
Bank of America has announced it is granting more than $1.2 million to 53 Atlanta nonprofits to “help drive economic opportunity for individuals and families,” a press release stated. The grants are intended for workforce development and education “to help individuals chart a path to employment and better economic futures, as well as basic needs fundamental to building life-long stability.”
Atlanta tech startup gets $100K from program to help Black entrepreneurs
An Atlanta-based tech startup recently received $100,000 plus access to training and resources through a national program designed to assist Black entrepreneurs. Pruuvn (pronounced “proven”), a credentialing and data trust company co-founded by Bryan Hobbs and Marcus Shute, is one of five startups to be accepted into the Black Founder Accelerator program, an initiative of […] The post Atlanta tech startup gets $100K from program to help Black entrepreneurs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta Daily World
Fani Willis Takes Aim At Gov. Brian Kemp After He Opposes Trump’s Election Investigation
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not hold back after Gov. Brian Kemp claimed her election probe against Donald Trump was politically motivated. Willis subpoenaed Kemp to testify in front of a grand jury due to his connection to the investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump made a phone call to Kemp in December 2020 seeking help to overturn Georgia’s election.
Political Rewind: Kemp files to block Fulton subpoena; Biden signs new law; Pence calls for calm
Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Maya Prabhu, @MayaTPrabhu, reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Sam Olens, @samolens, former Georgia attorney general. The breakdown. 1. Gov. Brian Kemp has filed to block a subpoena summoning him to provide testimony to the Fulton County special grand jury. Internal tensions have gone public as District...
eastcobbnews.com
Proposed changes to Cobb trash pickup draw citizen opposition
A plan to assign trash haulers to specific parts of Cobb County will be presented to the Cobb Board of Commissioners Tuesday, as they begin dig into proposed code amendment changes to county ordinances. The work session will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the second floor board room...
After year-long pause, toll lane project back on track for GA 400
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — It has been a year since the Georgia Department of Transportation rejected a bid for the Georgia 400 toll project, but now it is back on track. The project calls for two toll lanes in each direction on GA 400, from the North Springs MARTA station in north Fulton County to McGinnis Ferry Rd.
Local school district to add speed cameras, urging drivers to slow down
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Students around Georgia are headed back to school, and yet cameras are catching drivers blowing past stopped school buses. The district’s bus depot in Marietta showed Channel 2 what they’re adding to more school buses this year. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Toll lanes returning to Georgia 400, DOT says
Toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties are under consideration by the Georgia Department of Transportation, administrator Tim Matthews told board members Wednesday. The agency is issuing a draft request for proposals next month from road construction firms interested in bidding for the job. The plan would...
Comments / 1