Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
Tracking a pattern that keeps things mild
TODAY: Another calm and clear start will drop some into the 50s, with more potential for patchy fog this morning. Later today, partly cloudy skies will develop again today with more cumulus clouds by late morning. Overall, it's a very similar day to Monday, with highs in the mid-80s. TONIGHT:...
abc17news.com
Tracking overnight storms before the return of sunshine
Tonight: A cold front is currently pushing through Central Missouri firing up scattered showers and storms along with it. The main threat tonight will be strong winds and heavy downpours at times. Storms will push to the southeast of the highway 44 corridor tonight after midnight leaving partly cloudy sky conditions. Winds will switch out of the northwest at4-8 mph.
Ozarks First.com
Forecast: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Saturday
It was another gorgeous calm day across the Ozarks with temperatures in the mid-80s and mostly sunny skies. Clouds blanketed the skies in the far northern counties where a few showers and storms rolled through earlier today. Tonight’s temperatures will bottom out in the mid-60s, with a few areas having a chance for showers and storms, including Clinton, Warsaw, and Lake of the Ozarks. The showers and storms will dissipate and move east overnight.
abc17news.com
Tracking overnight scattered showers and storms
Tonight: Scattered showers and storms will surge ahead of an incoming cold front from the northwest this afternoon into the overnight hours. Strong winds and a few impressive downpours tonight will be the main threats. Overnight lows cool to the mid-60's with winds out of the southwest. Tomorrow: Scattered showers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two earthquakes shake Missouri on Monday
ST. LOUIS – Two earthquakes hit Missouri Monday. One was in the morning, and the other was at night. The morning one happened at 7:50 a.m. in Cape Girardeau according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was a 2.0 magnitude with a 0.1 km depth. The evening earthquake happened...
The largest state park in Missouri is full of history and has had millions of visitors
Party Cove, Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri (2007).James Carr, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A Missouri state park located on what’s known as the Grand Glaize Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks and which is the largest state park in Missouri is simply called the Lake of the Ozarks State Park.
KYTV
Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday
IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - An earthquake shook part of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri on Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit around 8:15 a.m. The epicenter was three miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Ark. The earthquake had a depth of 9.2 miles. To report a correction or...
Solar storm: Where the auroras are visible in Missouri
Will you be able to see the aurora borealis from St. Louis tonight? It depends where you are and where you look.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri Saturday night left one man dead and three others injured. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69-mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
myleaderpaper.com
Six from Arkansas, including five juveniles, hurt in early morning accident on Hwy. 67
Five children and a woman, all from Arkansas, were hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Sunday morning, Aug. 21, on Hwy. 67 near Valles Mines in southern Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kathleen Diong, 44, of Kensett, Ark., was driving a 2008 Dodge Durango north...
showmeprogress.com
“…Don’t miss it, don’t even be late…”
We took a short road trip to the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia this morning. The fair closes on Sunday. Rabbits! There’s a building filled with rabbits during the second week of the fair:. Fast food, sometimes on a stick:. The republican tent:. We didn’t look to closely, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cilfm.com
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Missouri
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – The body of a missing southern Illinois man has been found in Missouri. Jason Blair, 43, was last seen alive on Thursday, August 18th, walking along a road north of Fredericktown, Missouri. Authorities say Blair had a medical condition and relied on several prescriptions.
Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Good Chance Northern Lights Visible Over Missouri & Illinois
I'm always hesitant to share forecasts for the northern lights being visible over our area, because it rarely happens. However, based on a new forecast, it appears there is a very good chance you'll be able to see the aurora borealis over northern parts of Missouri and over half of Illinois late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Missouri Has Some Funny Named Towns. Don’t Believe Me? Try These 10
Have you ever taken a road trip, and gone through a small town that barely had any population at all? There are so many places like this throughout our country. And every state seems to have a name that is just a little odd, or funny, or a little unique for various reasons. In doing some research, I found 10 of them in our state of Missouri that fit that description.
krcgtv.com
Swimming not recommended at two Missouri state beaches
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said there were high E. coli concentrations at two state beaches. Officials do not recommend swimming at these two beaches, as of Wednesday, August 17:. Cuivre River State Park - Lake Lincoln Beach, 678 State Rt. 147, Troy. Watkins Woolen Mill State Park -...
Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Two Mid-Missouri counties are in the "high" community level for COVID-19, while several others remain in the "medium" category, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The post Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Stolen dog in Kansas found after near week-long search
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kansas (KCTV) — A dog who was kidnapped during a theft in Johnson County earlier this week has been finally found and reunited with its owner. It’s a sight many in the Kansas City metro are excited to see, Liz Robison and her 10-year-old blue Boston Terrier, “Maybel”, back together again.
Comments / 0