Missouri State

abc17news.com

Tracking a pattern that keeps things mild

TODAY: Another calm and clear start will drop some into the 50s, with more potential for patchy fog this morning. Later today, partly cloudy skies will develop again today with more cumulus clouds by late morning. Overall, it's a very similar day to Monday, with highs in the mid-80s. TONIGHT:...
abc17news.com

Tracking overnight storms before the return of sunshine

Tonight: A cold front is currently pushing through Central Missouri firing up scattered showers and storms along with it. The main threat tonight will be strong winds and heavy downpours at times. Storms will push to the southeast of the highway 44 corridor tonight after midnight leaving partly cloudy sky conditions. Winds will switch out of the northwest at4-8 mph.
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Saturday

It was another gorgeous calm day across the Ozarks with temperatures in the mid-80s and mostly sunny skies. Clouds blanketed the skies in the far northern counties where a few showers and storms rolled through earlier today. Tonight’s temperatures will bottom out in the mid-60s, with a few areas having a chance for showers and storms, including Clinton, Warsaw, and Lake of the Ozarks. The showers and storms will dissipate and move east overnight.
abc17news.com

Tracking overnight scattered showers and storms

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms will surge ahead of an incoming cold front from the northwest this afternoon into the overnight hours. Strong winds and a few impressive downpours tonight will be the main threats. Overnight lows cool to the mid-60's with winds out of the southwest. Tomorrow: Scattered showers...
State
Missouri State
FOX2Now

Two earthquakes shake Missouri on Monday

ST. LOUIS – Two earthquakes hit Missouri Monday. One was in the morning, and the other was at night. The morning one happened at 7:50 a.m. in Cape Girardeau according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was a 2.0 magnitude with a 0.1 km depth. The evening earthquake happened...
KYTV

Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday

IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - An earthquake shook part of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri on Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit around 8:15 a.m. The epicenter was three miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Ark. The earthquake had a depth of 9.2 miles. To report a correction or...
#Sunrise
Kait 8

Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri Saturday night left one man dead and three others injured. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69-mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.
FOX 2

Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
showmeprogress.com

“…Don’t miss it, don’t even be late…”

We took a short road trip to the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia this morning. The fair closes on Sunday. Rabbits! There’s a building filled with rabbits during the second week of the fair:. Fast food, sometimes on a stick:. The republican tent:. We didn’t look to closely, but...
cilfm.com

Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Missouri

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – The body of a missing southern Illinois man has been found in Missouri. Jason Blair, 43, was last seen alive on Thursday, August 18th, walking along a road north of Fredericktown, Missouri. Authorities say Blair had a medical condition and relied on several prescriptions.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KICK AM 1530

Good Chance Northern Lights Visible Over Missouri & Illinois

I'm always hesitant to share forecasts for the northern lights being visible over our area, because it rarely happens. However, based on a new forecast, it appears there is a very good chance you'll be able to see the aurora borealis over northern parts of Missouri and over half of Illinois late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Awesome 92.3

Missouri Has Some Funny Named Towns. Don’t Believe Me? Try These 10

Have you ever taken a road trip, and gone through a small town that barely had any population at all? There are so many places like this throughout our country. And every state seems to have a name that is just a little odd, or funny, or a little unique for various reasons. In doing some research, I found 10 of them in our state of Missouri that fit that description.
krcgtv.com

Swimming not recommended at two Missouri state beaches

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said there were high E. coli concentrations at two state beaches. Officials do not recommend swimming at these two beaches, as of Wednesday, August 17:. Cuivre River State Park - Lake Lincoln Beach, 678 State Rt. 147, Troy. Watkins Woolen Mill State Park -...
abc17news.com

Stolen dog in Kansas found after near week-long search

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kansas (KCTV) — A dog who was kidnapped during a theft in Johnson County earlier this week has been finally found and reunited with its owner. It’s a sight many in the Kansas City metro are excited to see, Liz Robison and her 10-year-old blue Boston Terrier, “Maybel”, back together again.

