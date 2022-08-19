Quick answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are water and sweat resistant, featuring an IPX7 rating. Samsung just announced the newest addition to its ever-growing lineup of earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. As a successor to both the original Galaxy Buds Pro and last year's affordable Galaxy Buds 2, they have plenty to prove. If you're thinking of buying a pair of Samsung's earbuds to go with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, it's important to consider whether they're right for your lifestyle. When it comes to the best wireless earbuds, durability matters. Thankfully, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are able to hold up as some of the most rugged availability today — at least when it comes to water resistance.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO