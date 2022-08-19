Read full article on original website
Latest Android Auto update might stop your phone from connecting to your car
The latest version of Android Auto has begun rolling out during the last couple of weeks, and it seems the new update may be causing issues for some users. The update is titled Android Auto 7.8.6, and for some, it is greeting them with a “phone not compatible” message when they try to reconnect to their car.
Google may have finally fixed Samsung Galaxy S22 series Android Auto glitches
You'd think that sticking with a wired Android Auto connection would be more reliable than going wireless, but it seems like ever since their phones debuted, Samsung Galaxy S22 users have been having trouble with cables in their cars. Problems with black screens on AA units have plagued the phone for months, though it started to look like a solution was within reach when a beta fix rolled out in May. It sounds like that's finally making its way to everyone, as Google reports the S22 AA black-screen issue resolved.
Pixel 6 Pro mod promises extended battery life by making one little tweak you might not even notice
Messing around with displays seems to be the hot new trend in Android hardware. Not long after some adventurous modders got 90Hz working on a Pixel 6a — with the potential to recreate it reliably — another screen hack has emerged online. If you're looking to save some power with your Pixel 6 Pro, and you're willing to install a custom kernel for your device, you might get access to an exclusive Pixel 7 Pro feature months before launch.
Google Pixel 6a vs. Pixel 3a: Time to upgrade?
In May 2019, Google released one of our favorite Android phones—the Google Pixel 3a. Taking the excellent software, cameras, and design from the regular Pixel 3 and pairing it with a mid-range processor and plastic body for $400 was incredible, and it started a legacy of brilliant mid-range Pixels that continues to this day. Now that the 3a is three years old, it no longer receives Android updates or security patches. That begs the question, is it time to move on to something new?
Angry at transcription app Otter's changes? These are 3 top alternatives
Otter, a transcription and voice recorder service focused on boosting productivity, has announced it's changing its service for all users - and not entirely for the better. While we gain access to a couple of free new tools, Otter is reducing features across the board for free and paid customers. The monthly subscription fee is also increasing (although the annual price remains the same).
How to delete your Google search history
Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
Samsung's 25W fast charging is now too slow to be competitive
Samsung finally announced its latest foldables at Galaxy Unpacked, and by all accounts, they seem like promising upgrades to last year's hardware. Although the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are by no means revolutionary, they both continue the company's move towards incremental changes generation by generation. Improved displays, polished hardware, and faster processors. Little by little, Samsung's foldables have matured into devices mainstream audiences can buy, assuming those prices don't scare them away.
4 essential smartphone photo editing tips for beginners
Photography is a challenging skill. And if you're just getting started, you may get overwhelmed by all the accessories and apps more experienced photographers use. Even when you've managed to take the perfect photo, you'll be faced with the next hurdle: editing it. Like any skill, editing photos takes time...
Google Pixel Watch may be the first smartwatch to have Google Fi support
Google Fi is an MVNO carrier from Google that uses T-Mobile's and US Cellular's LTE and 5G networks. The service does not support the best Android smartwatches on the market today, despite many of them sporting the required hardware for cellular connectivity. It looks like this precedent could soon change, though, with the launch of the upcoming Pixel Watch.
Mobile Photography Week 2022: Android Police's celebration of smartphone cameras
Welcome to Mobile Photography Week 2022 at Android Police. Throughout this week, we'll be bringing you various articles about the state of mobile photography in 2022, including how-to guides, explainers, deep dives, and more into where smartphone cameras are right now and where they're heading. Photography has come a long way since the introduction of Android, and it remains one of the key battlegrounds for the world's biggest phone manufacturers.
Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro may have just passed through the FCC, ahead of fall launch
Google is going to announce the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro later this year, and back at I/O it teased plans for a fall release. After that official preview, we've picked up on a few rumors about what to expect from the hardware that will be succeeding the Pixel 6 series, but have been craving additional official information. Prior to a new phone arriving, we always look forward to seeing the publication of its FCC certification paperwork, and it sure looks like that's just what we're getting now for the Pixel 7 family.
[Update: iOS 16 support] This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works
Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
These are the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition color combos
Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 might be a total workhorse of a smartphone, but with a starting price closing in on $2,000, it's definitely not the foldable for everyone. That's where the Z Flip 4 comes in, a smartphone built for the general consumer who doesn't need a tablet-sized display folded in their pocket. Not only is the Z Flip 4 available for a far more affordable price, but it's also the only Samsung device with a Bespoke Edition, putting it in the running for one of the best smartphones you can buy right now.
August’s Google Play system update is live with AutoFill UI and Material You additions
Google has just pushed out Android 13 to the public, but brand-new Android releases aren’t the only updates coming to modern Android devices. Google has started offering public changelogs for Google Play system updates this year. Those are releases that upgrade part of the underlying infrastructure of your phone without touching the OS itself, as Google detached certain modules to make them more easily updatable on the fly. The latest in line are the August 2022 update notes, and they have some neat enhancements in store for us.
YouTube's new watermarks for Shorts are here to discourage cross-posting to TikTok and Instagram
Scrolling through your social media feed and encountering TikToks cross-posted to Instagram as Reels (before eventually, everything ends up on YouTube) isn't exactly something out of the ordinary. Sure, maybe you've already seen the creator's work on its original platform, but users in general don't seem to mind the repetition. Developers are another story, and we've already seen attempts to watermark videos to discourage cross-posting. Unlike TikTok, YouTube hasn't been placing a watermark on Shorts videos thus far, but that's all changing now.
Are the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro waterproof?
Quick answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are water and sweat resistant, featuring an IPX7 rating. Samsung just announced the newest addition to its ever-growing lineup of earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. As a successor to both the original Galaxy Buds Pro and last year's affordable Galaxy Buds 2, they have plenty to prove. If you're thinking of buying a pair of Samsung's earbuds to go with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, it's important to consider whether they're right for your lifestyle. When it comes to the best wireless earbuds, durability matters. Thankfully, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are able to hold up as some of the most rugged availability today — at least when it comes to water resistance.
Samsung is updating a bunch of very old phones for a seemingly curious reason
Five years after their initial release, most smartphones are no longer receiving regular security patches, let alone Android updates. That said, every once in a while we see some big exception, where a phone company reaches out to deliver a presumably very special update to a handset it was otherwise no longer supporting. That's the sort of situation we're thinking about right now, as Samsung makes the unusual move to release software updates for old Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S7 models — reportedly to fix a... GPS issue?
Nothing Phone 1's Android 13 update is not going to arrive anytime soon
Nothing created quite a hype for the Phone 1, its first smartphone which launched in July this year. Despite being buggy, the company's Glyph interface was praised for offering a near-stock Android experience. It even resolved the lingering issues through multiple software updates since the phone's release. If you were hoping Nothing would also be quick to update the Phone 1 to Android 13, prepare to be disappointed.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Should you upgrade?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is an iterative upgrade over the Fold 3, packing the usual yearly improvements like a faster chip, improved cameras, and better display. The latter is among the best Android smartphones on the market, so the gains add up. Compared to the 2020's Fold 2, though, the changes are a lot more prominent. But if you already own the Galaxy Z Fold 2, should you upgrade to the Fold 4? Or wait another year for 2023's Fold? Let's dig into the details.
This breakthrough tech allows Wi-Fi signals to literally break through walls
Or bounce through a convoluted maze to get through a wall, but still no reflections!. Home internet is a wonderful thing, connecting people around the world to limitless information from the comfort of their couch. That is, when it works. If you live somewhere with a shoddy connection, bad providers, or even just thick walls you can run into problems from either your ISP or just your Wi-Fi, whatever that stands for (opens in new tab).
