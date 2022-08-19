A trickle of candidates have filed for school board races in Knox County’s three public school districts. Three people — Pat Hutchison, Kolby Kerzan, and Lynne Bobe — are running for at-large seats on the Vincennes Community School Board. The other two filings are for districts in the South Knox school district, as Eric Carter has filed in South Knox District A, and Jess Watjen will run in District D. All school board filers will be up for election in November.

KNOX COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO