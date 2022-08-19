Read full article on original website
Sports Recap for Tuesday, 8/23
The Vincennes Lincoln Tennis team downed Evansville Reitz yesterday 4-1. Winning for the Alices was Gus McCrary at number one singles,. Luke Hall at number three singles and the number one doubles team of Jayden Ray and Cayden McCrary and the number two team of Joel Sanders and Jaret Goff.
Michael Brewer, 81, Mt. Vernon
Michael W. Brewer, 81, of Mt. Vernon, formerly of Bicknell, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Michael was born on September 19, 1940 in Bicknell, Indiana to the late Katherine Coats Brewer and Lemuel “Bud” Brewer. Michael served his country in the United States...
Edwin Ray, 63, Vincennes
Edwin Vincent Ray, “Eddie Boo”, 63, of Vincennes, went to his heavenly home on August 18, 2022. Ed was born in Vincennes, Indiana to the late Mary Antoinette Ray and Melvin Vincent Ray on April 30, 1959. Ed was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Vincennes...
ISU Footballers In Fatal Crash Near Riley
Three Indiana State University students are dead after a fiery single-car crash early Sunday in Riley in Vigo County. The university says all five people in the car were believed to be students and the group included several football players. The school added that authorities are still investigating. Police say...
Names Released in ISU Fatal Crash
The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office today released the names of three persons killed and two injured early Sunday morning when their vehicle ran off State Road 46 in Riley and struck a tree. Killed in the crash were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois, 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio.
Vincennes Board of Works Approves Foundation Contract for Washington Avenue Rebuild
The Vincennes Board of Works has approved the contract for Phase Two of the Washington Avenue project. The second phase will run from Emison Avenue southward to Saint Clair Street. Phase One covers Washington Avenue from Belle Crossing to Emison. The contract agreement was with INDOT as part of the overall future contract.
Trickle of Filings Reported by KC Clerk
A trickle of candidates have filed for school board races in Knox County’s three public school districts. Three people — Pat Hutchison, Kolby Kerzan, and Lynne Bobe — are running for at-large seats on the Vincennes Community School Board. The other two filings are for districts in the South Knox school district, as Eric Carter has filed in South Knox District A, and Jess Watjen will run in District D. All school board filers will be up for election in November.
INDOT Officials Update Knox County Projects
Indiana Department of Transportation officials report one Knox County project as complete, and one is a couple of months from completion. INDOT spokesman Gary Bryan says the extended project is on U.S. 41 near Decker. Bryan also states a now-completed project is the delayed project on State Road 159 north of Bicknell.
Vincennes City, VCSC Board Meeting Previews
The Vincennes City Council and Board of Works will hold their second August sessions later today and tonight at City Hall. The Board of Works will gather first at 5:00 p.m. Board business includes two requests for use of the Riverfront Pavilion, and a request for the annual United Way Chili Cook-Off. Vincennes City Council will gather at 6:00. Their top agenda item is confirming a Knox County Area Plan Commission act concerning a new Vincennes housing area.
Suicide prevention walk date set
Knox County’s annual Suicide Prevention Walk is set for on Saturday, September 17 at the Vincennes University’s Outdoor Track,. Raising awareness for mental health, suicide prevention, and the importance of seeking support is the goal of the walk. The walk Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. Participants can pick...
Pantheon Memberships Still Available
Memberships are still available through the Pantheon Business Theatre in Downtown Vincennes. The business incubator is a co-working space for start-up businesses, or small businesses. One option is office space inside the Pantheon. Carrie Lane is with the Pantheon; she says the typical membership is month to month, but they...
VCSC 2023 Budget Unveiled at Last Night’s Session
Vincennes Community Schools officials have released a first draft of the planned budget for 2023. The actual budget is estimated around $31.4 million, with just over $19.7 million in the Education Fund, and nearly $5 million in debt service. The Operations fund will contain just over $4.2 million, with $2.5 million in the Rainy Day Fund.
Carlisle Man Arrested on DUI Charge
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Carlisle man yesterday following a traffic stop in Knox County. Deputies stopped a vehicle driven by 53 year-old Cory Carson. During the stop, authorities found Carson allegedly driving with a contntrolled substance in his body. Carson was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5,000 bond.
