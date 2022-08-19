Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Girl, 9, found shot on northwest side of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — A 9-year-old girl was taken to the hospital following a shooting on the northwest side, according to IMPD. Police initially said, based on preliminary information, that the shooting victim had been a teenager. They clarified her age later Tuesday morning. Officers were sent to the 5300 block...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Home on College Ave. shot up overnight
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a house with children inside was shot up overnight on the near north side of Indianapolis. Just after 1 a.m., police received a report of a person shot at a home on N. College in between 33rd and 34th streets. Officers on scene...
cbs4indy.com
18-year-old shot, killed in the street on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting Sunday night on the east side of Indianapolis. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched around 9:10 p.m. to the 4100 block of E. Michigan Street on the east side. This area is near the intersection of Michigan and N. Sherman Drive.
IMPD's Mounted Police Unit to leave property by December
There are new plans for the land that the IMPD Mounted Patrol calls home. The unit is facing a December deadline to move its operation to a different site.
cbs4indy.com
Man found dead outside home in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that left a man dead outside of a home. Just before noon Tuesday, deputies were called out to a possible shooting at a home in the 12000 block of East CR 500 North. According...
cbs4indy.com
Greenfield Police investigating car break-in spree
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police are investigating a spree of car break-ins over the weekend that investigators say started Saturday as they continue to receive reports. “It’s kind of frightening in a small town like Greenfield to think this is going on,” said local homeowner Linda Hamilton.
cbs4indy.com
Woman killed in early morning shooting on Indy’s northeast side, police say
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died after being shot early Monday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metropolitan police were dispatched to the 3800 block of Cooper Square Court around 1 a.m. where they found an unresponsive woman lying in a parking lot. The woman suffered injuries consistent...
cbs4indy.com
Docs: Victim had 7 seven gunshot wounds, shot less than 90 seconds after meeting outside Muncie bar
MUNCIE, Ind. — The suspect in a deadly shooting that left a man with seven gunshot wounds began shooting less than 90 seconds after encountering the victim outside of a bar near Ball State’s campus, investigators say. Que’Aundre Johnson, 19, from Marion was killed overnight Saturday after a...
cbs4indy.com
Fatal teen gun battle may not have been over attempted robbery
INDIANAPOLIS — Early Sunday morning IMPD homicide detectives were investigating whether a teenager was wounded inside a downtown convenience store-gas station after he said was set upon by a group of armed robbers before he killed one of the alleged attackers. But the foster parent of the dead 19-year-old...
cbs4indy.com
3 shot, 1 killed in downtown shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Just after 12:00 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the 900 block of North Delaware Street on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located an adult male consistent with a gunshot wound(s). Shortly after the man was taken to the hospital he was pronounced deceased. He was later identified as Rodney Vinson Hanley, 19.
cbs4indy.com
Docs: Man arrested after leading Franklin police on multi-county chase in stolen car
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A North Vernon man was arrested after leading Franklin police on a high-speed, multi-county chase in a stolen car, according to court documents. Chance Lloyd Goowin, age 27, was charged with resisting law enforcement and reckless driving. At the time of his arrest, he also had a warrant out of Jennings County for failure to appear in relation with possession of meth and other drug charges.
cbs4indy.com
1 dead after stabbing on Indy’s far eastside
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a fatal shooting Sunday morning. Police responded to the report of a person shot in the 1200 block of Redbrook Court just after 5 a.m. That location is on the far east side, near E. 10th Street and N. Mithoefer Road. When they arrived they located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead.
cbs4indy.com
Court Docs: Bloomington man threatened to kill officers while being arrested
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man faces multiple charges after police responded to calls saying he was engaging in disorderly conduct Friday. A court document filed in the case against Dilian Ozzbun said officers with the Bloomington Police Department responded to the 500 block of South College Mall Road on reports of a man harassing people. One caller said a shirtless man was running around the area threatening people. Another caller said the man said he was going to rob someone or a gas station and be rich. Yet another caller said the man was running into traffic trying to stop vehicles.
WISH-TV
2 die, 2 injured in 2 early morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are looking for information on two early morning shootings that left two men dead and two other people injured. The Marion County Coroner’s Office has not yet provided the identities of the two men fatally shot. 3 shot outside gas station. Indianapolis Metropolitan...
Grant County man found guilty of murder in 2020 shooting
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – A Grant County man was found guilty of murder for shooting and killing another man in 2020. Matthew Whitt called 911 in February 2020 to tell police he’d shot and killed an intruder at a home in the 6100 block of South 500 East. When investigators arrived, they found Steven Nickell […]
cbs4indy.com
IMPD officer shares recovery journey after February shooting, credits faith and family in getting him through ‘challenging’ days
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shared an update over the weekend on a first-year officer who was shot in the throat in late February while responding to a call in Fountain Square. “It hasn’t been easy. The load has seemed very heavy at times,” admitted Officer Thomas...
cbs4indy.com
Box truck crashes through Carmel bridge, lands on 136th Street below; Driver arrested
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police made an arrest after an overnight single-vehicle crash on Sunday. Police say a box truck driver was going south on U.S. 31 a little bit after 1 a.m. when it crashed through the bridge wall. The truck then fell onto 136th Street below, in between two roundabouts.
WIBC.com
Several People Killed in Weekend Shootings Across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS–Police in Indianapolis responded to shootings on Sunday morning where people were killed. Shortly after midnight, IMPD said they were called to a BP gas station at the corner of Delaware and St. Joseph streets. They say three men were found shot. One was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, and another was “awake and breathing,” according to an IMPD spokesperson. Police believe there was an attempted robbery and one person was armed and defended himself before he got shot.
WISH-TV
Police catch suspect at airport after 2 people were killed and another was wounded in Midtown Atlanta shootings
(CNN) — Two people have died following multiple shootings in Midtown Atlanta and a female suspect was detained at the airport, police department officials said Monday. “The female suspect was located at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and taken into custody without incident,” police said in a tweet. Another...
3 arrested on OWI charges Sunday morning
A custodian in the Department of Veterinary Sciences was arrested early Sunday morning after a Purdue police officer observed her swerving in and out of her lane. Elisa Marie Ortiz, 27, was driving south on U.S. 231 near Cherry Lane when an officer began following her, PUPD Capt. Song Kang said. She reportedly crossed over the center line in her car, then overcorrected and crossed into the other lane multiple times. The officer stopped around 2:30 a.m. just north of State Street and noticed her eyes were "red and watery."
