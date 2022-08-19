HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the deadly shooting in Chinatown on Friday, Aug. 19. Because he has not been charged yet, the suspect has only been identified as a 58-year-old man. He was arrested in Chinatown around 2 a.m. Tuesday on complaints of second-degree murder and firearms offenses, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).

