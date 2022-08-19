Nur-d Fave Fair food: Cheese curds. Amidst a lifelong passion for performing, Matt Allen — known on stage as Nur-D — found it was hip-hop that struck the right chord. "This world of hip-hop — it's just embraced me," he said. "I've been able to be more of myself than I've ever been doing any other type of medium. It's been a lot of fun."

22 HOURS AGO