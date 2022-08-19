Read full article on original website
Robert Simonson
4d ago
What are the parents paying for? They get free housing, free food, free healthcare, free cell phone, free cable tv now they want the rest of society to pay for their children’s school supplies.
Reply(2)
3
Related
School lunch programs face series of challenges heading into school year
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Just days ahead of the new school year, school administrators are encouraging every family to fill out application forms for free and reduced lunches—even if they aren’t sure if they’re eligible. Aside from the financial and nutritional benefit to families, the Minnesota...
Minnesota State Fair still needs workers
ST PAUL, Minn. — We're counting down the days to the start of the Minnesota State Fair, and all week vendors and fair officials have been scrambling to get things set up and ready to welcome the first guests on Thursday morning. But one things that the fair hasn't...
Meet the bands performing at the Minnesota State Fair KARE 11 Barn: Aug. 25-28
Nur-d Fave Fair food: Cheese curds. Amidst a lifelong passion for performing, Matt Allen — known on stage as Nur-D — found it was hip-hop that struck the right chord. "This world of hip-hop — it's just embraced me," he said. "I've been able to be more of myself than I've ever been doing any other type of medium. It's been a lot of fun."
Family separations still haunting Afghan families in Minnesota one year later
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — After seeing the outpouring of support for Afghanistan refugees in Minnesota, Masihullah Sahil says the last year has made him proud to be a Minnesotan. "Minnesotans came out, regardless of color, race, religion and did things way more than we could ever imagine," Sahil said....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deals and discounts at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair
ST PAUL, Minn — Between transportation, tickets and treats on a stick, a day at the Minnesota State Fair can get expensive pretty quickly, especially if you're bringing the whole family. Here are several ways you can save on your visit to the fairgrounds without sacrificing the fun. Discount...
Traveling nurses ready to fill in if Minnesota nurses strike
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) says there are no formal talks scheduled with hospital leaders this weekend as negotiations continue in an effort to avert a strike. The 15,000-member union voted this week to authorize a strike, but its leaders are still in discussions about...
Attorney General Keith Ellison issues consumer warning for crisis pregnancy centers
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison issued a consumer alert Tuesday about crisis pregnancy centers, warning people seeking reproductive care that some centers don't provide reliable and complete services. “The Minnesota constitution guarantees the right to safe and legal abortion. Many crisis pregnancy centers claim to offer comprehensive healthcare, but their...
Drought Relief checks mailing to Minnesota farmers this week
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) says it will be mailing checks to livestock farmers and specialty crop producers who applied to the 2021 Agricultural Drought Relief Program (ADRoP). Around 2,922 of 3,000 applications to the program were approved, and checks will be mailed out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KARE 11 Investigates: Minnesota BCA completes investigation of jail medical neglect death
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. — “I want to give this case the total justice and attention it deserves,” said Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson. Hanson confirmed with KARE 11 that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) sent materials from their criminal investigation of Hardel Sherrell’s 2018 death to his office last week for possible prosecution.
State fair vendors prepare for opening day Thursday
ST PAUL, Minn. — The sounds of trucks unloading can be heard on the streets inside the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. In just four days, music, and the smell of fair food, will fill the air. "Today is just set up, making sure all the grills works, and prep work...
Secrets for grilling up great ribs
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — It’s Ribfest everywhere! From Prior Lake to Mankato and Wilmar to Hugo and beyond – late July and August is "Rib Season" in Minnesota. Even if you can’t get to a festival near you, you can make great ribs at home with a few simple tips.
This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.
I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hunters can access private land via DNR program
Hunters in parts of Minnesota will have significantly more options beginning Sept. 1 when the Department of Natural Resources kicks off its annual Walk-In Access Lands initiative. The program, which started in 2011, allows hunters to access nearly 29,000 acres of private land in 39 counties, mostly in western and...
One day after her husband's funeral, she learned she was pregnant. See how flowers helped her carry on
ST JOSEPH, Minn. — When life lays heavy upon one's shoulders, there's something about the morning. “Things that you worry about all day — the day before or something — in the morning, they seem a lot smaller,” Liz Fiedler says as she snips stems in her flower garden with the sun cresting the horizon behind her.
St. Cloud Police Chief announces retirement
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Police Chief William Blair Anderson announced his retirement at a press conference on Friday. Anderson served the community as Police Chief of St. Cloud Police Department (SCPD) for nearly a decade. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis, who hired Anderson, said doing so was, "one of the best decisions I ever made."
Family of St. Paul murder-suicide victims speak out
ST PAUL, Minn. — Yia Xiong, 33, and his wife Ka Lor, 30, had been married for 10 years, and family members say their murder-suicide incident Tuesday night came out of nowhere. The couple, along with their five kids, had just returned from their annual summer camping trip to...
MN Cup announces 27 finalists ready to innovate in their industries
MINNEAPOLIS — On Monday the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management named 27 finalists in the MN Cup. The annual competition allows startups and small businesses with innovative ideas an opportunity to compete for up to $75,000 in seed capital. The champion in each of nine divisions...
Local Hmong organizations work to address domestic violence after second summer tragedy
ST PAUL, Minn. — It’s the second time this summer that tragedy's struck the Twin Cities Hmong community. St. Paul police are investigating a murder-suicide involving 33-year-old Yia Xiong and his wife, 30-year-old Ka Lor. Police say one of their kids called police after investigators say Xiong shot...
State fair reaches law enforcement hiring goal after initial recruiting concerns
Just weeks after the Minnesota State Fair requested assistance from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office over concerns they wouldn't have enough officers for the 2022 fair, organizers say they've reached their law enforcement recruiting goal. The Minnesota State Fair Police Department has secured 200 officers for the fair, which runs...
What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?
You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 5