Governor Cooper reestablishes Andrea Harris Equity Task Force to continue work to address underserved communities

Read full article on original website
Related
neusenews.com
Governor Cooper directs new federal funding to postsecondary students and new teachers
RALEIGH: Governor Roy Cooper directed $14.5 million in new federal funding to further support postsecondary students in completing their degree or credential and to support beginning teachers as they start a new academic year. The Governor is investing $7.5 million in funding for the Finish Line Grants program for the...
neusenews.com
North Carolina's Southeast approves 23 product development grant awards
Funds Will Leverage $28 Million in Investment, Boosting Region’s Industrial Site and Building Inventory. Elizabethtown, N.C. - North Carolina’s Southeast has approved 23 applications from its Product Development Fund. The funds, which will boost the development and enhancement of industrial sites and shell buildings across the Southeast’s 18 counties, stem from a $5 million appropriation last year from the North Carolina General Assembly. Support will cover a wide array of engineering, water and wastewater infrastructure, design work, construction, roadway access and other needs.
Comments / 0