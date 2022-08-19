Governor Cooper reestablishes Andrea Harris Equity Task Force to continue work to address underserved communities

Funds Will Leverage $28 Million in Investment, Boosting Region’s Industrial Site and Building Inventory. Elizabethtown, N.C. - North Carolina’s Southeast has approved 23 applications from its Product Development Fund. The funds, which will boost the development and enhancement of industrial sites and shell buildings across the Southeast’s 18 counties, stem from a $5 million appropriation last year from the North Carolina General Assembly. Support will cover a wide array of engineering, water and wastewater infrastructure, design work, construction, roadway access and other needs.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO