Friday Night Picks: What's the prognosis for the area's high school football teams?

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
 4 days ago
As the high school football season kicks off tonight, I want to play the schedule game.

I want to look at all 10 Marion-area teams and predict their record for 2022.

I want to do that, but I won't do that. I don't want to spoil the excitement. I don't want people to get confused by thinking I want their team to go 2-8 if I predict they are going 2-8.

That's not cool. These are high school kids, so I'm going to tread a little lighter.

But I also want to keep it real.

Everybody hopes they are going 10-0 this season. Everybody wants to win their league and make a deep playoff run.

Not everybody gets to do that. In fact, 10-0 is rare and winning championships and making treks well into the postseason is hard.

I've been covering high school sports for the Marion Star since 2016. In that time, I've yet to cover a 10-0 regular season. The deepest a local team has gotten in the playoffs in that span is the regional finals: Pleasant in 2017 and North Union in 2020.

My point? Hope is awesome. Lofty goals are to be lauded. But just know that adversity is coming for every one of those 10 teams this season. Bad calls, blown plays, stupid penalties, missed assignments, coaching faux pas, injuries, locker room drama — no one is immune from it. Most likely every squad is going to have to deal with bouncing back from a loss.

And that's what makes high school football so intriguing. Who can handle their business the best when the conditions for good business are always changing? The teams that figure it out and can capitalize of their talents are the ones that will see success. The teams that succumb either because of attitudes or inexperience will suffer.

So to everyone associated with one of our 10 teams, good luck! As recent history shows, you're going to need a healthy dose of it if your potential is going to be reached.

And with all that said, here's a quick look at the four conferences we cover and where everyone fits in:

≫ Mid Ohio Athletic Conference: Northern Ohio sports writer Josh Morgret organized a preseason poll of fellow scribes. Most of the polls dealt with northern and north central Ohio leagues, but he did conduct a poll for the MOAC. While only six participated in the poll, it was a pretty accurate portrayal of how the league could shake out this season.

Defending champ Shelby is the top pick and received three first-place votes, while Clear Fork is right behind with two first-place votes. Marion Harding was picked third, followed by Highland (one first-place vote), River Valley, Galion, Ontario and Pleasant.

My ballot went in this order: Shelby, River Valley, Clear Fork, Marion Harding, Highland, Galion, Pleasant and Ontario. But that was cast on Aug. 4. If I was going to vote today, I see Clear Fork, then Shelby and RV with Harding and Highland right behind and Galion, Pleasant and Ontario trailing the leaders.

≫ Northwest Central Conference: I'd be lying if I told you I had the pulse of this conference. I don't, but few do. A lot of the teams were senior-laden last year, so they are blank slates in 2022. Elgin has so many young players and people in different roles this year, it's hard to gauge what they're going to be about. If they can come of age sooner than later, the Comets could be in the mix. As for Ridgedale, patience and baby steps will be needed as the Rockets, too, are young and developing with new coach Corey Chatman.

≫ Knox Morrow Athletic Conference: I see this season tilting toward the east. Fredericktown and Centerburg are consistently mentioned as the top two teams with the most talent and experience back. East Knox has enjoyed a recent renaissance, and Danville is a traditional small-school power that is always a tough out. Loudonville will be a football member — replacing Highland — and has a long tradition of excellence as well. Northmor is resetting with an inexperienced group. Mount Gilead is rebuilding, but has a lot of its skill players back. Cardington is rebounding with a new coach and a new quarterback.

≫ Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division: Graham, Indian Lake and maybe Urbana will be North Union's chief threats as the Wildcats try to win a third division title in their first four years in the league. North Union is the most experienced and talent-laden team among the 10 we watch in the Marion area, so this could be a special season in Richwood.

Here are Rob McCurdy's picks for area football games in Week 1:

≫ Mount Vernon at Marion Harding: This has been a great Week 1 matchup in recent years. Harding holds a 3-2 edge since 2016. Two of the final scores were decided by a point and another was decided by two points. The most lopsided game in the span is Harding's 21-12 victory in Jerrod Slater's first season as head coach in 2018. Pick: Marion Harding.

≫ Upper Sandusky at River Valley: Scoreboard operators beware! The Vikings will be giving them a workout this season as they return a potent offense led by All-Ohio quarterback Cayden Shidone. Pick: River Valley.

≫ Pleasant at North Union: This is a young Pleasant squad going up against arguably the best team in the area. That's a tough season-opening assignment. Pick: North Union.

≫ Elgin at Northmor: I'm anxious to see how this one shakes out because both teams will use almost all new personnel. The one known player is All-Ohio running back and defensive end Maxton Lower, and he plays for the Golden Knights. Advantage Northmor. Pick: Northmor.

≫ Ridgedale at Mount Gilead: Ridgedale was one of Mount Gilead's two wins from a season ago. A lot of the players who put up those yards and points in a 49-14 outcome are back for the Indians as they are on a mission to put together a winning season in 2022. Pick: Mount Gilead.

≫ Fredericktown at Highland: The Freddies are a pick to win the conference Highland just left. The Scots beat Fredericktown 41-20 a season ago, and they still have the hammer in Dane Nauman, the area's top running back as just a sophomore in 2021. Pick: Highland.

≫ Fairbanks at Cardington: Nate Hickman and Joe Denney did a lot for the Pirates over the course of their four seasons on the field. Cardington needs to develop new leaders and new impact players in 2022. Pick: Fairbanks.

≫ Be sure to visit MarionStar.com and its app Friday night and Saturday morning for score updates, photo galleries and high school football game stories and roundup. Also pick up a copy of Sunday's Marion Star to see the content in print.

Rob McCurdy is the sports writer at the Marion Star and can be reached at rmccurdy@gannett.com, 419-610-0998, Twitter @McMotorsport and Instagram @rob_mccurdy_star.

