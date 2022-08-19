ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local nonprofit plans for musical sanctuary to support long term addiction recovery

By Robert Bell, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 4 days ago
Later this month, Sobriety Sounds, a nonprofit whose mission is to make musical instruments accessible to the addiction recovery community, will hold its first fundraiser in an attempt to build a musical sanctuary.

"Music is my preferred method of communication," Matthew Hoye said.

Hoye, a songwriter, is the founder and president of Sobriety Sounds, formed in March 2021. He credits music as a positive influence in his addiction recovery.

"Early in recovery, it can be a very difficult transition from a life of active addiction to finding your creativity in sobriety," Hoye said.

The organization's mission is to foster a creative refuge for those battling addiction.

"Picture a music store with guitars on the wall and drum sets and keyboards on the floor," Hoye said.

The proposed layout for the space includes music stations consisting of a writing desk, free notebooks/pens/pencils and a small amplifier. Accessories like studio headphones, instrument cords, tuners, and guitar pedals will also be available to sign out for free.

For people who may not have a background in music but are interested in learning an instrument, Sobriety Sounds hope to offer free classes for guitar, keyboard, audio production and creative writing.

The ultimate goal would be for someone in recovery to learn how to cultivate a musical skill and leave with donated equipment and enough knowledge to set up a home recording studio.

One challenge the nonprofit may face is ensuring the recovery community has preferred access to the space.

"We've come to the conclusion that there is really no way to police people," Hoye said. "We don't want to go up to people and ask them if they're in recovery. As long as they're not noticeably under the influence, they can use our space. If somebody who's not necessarily in recovery wants to come in and enjoy our services, we're not going to turn them away."

Hoye says many services help people get into rehab, but few offer long-term support beyond 12-step meetings or outpatient programs that last six months to a year.

"They're not effective," he said. "Addiction is a chronic condition that requires long-term maintenance."

Support the effort

Boulder Coffee on Alexander Street will host the fundraising event for Sobriety Sounds. The multi-artist acoustic show is on Aug. 26 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Funds from the show will go directly toward building the music facility.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Store#The Addiction#Musical Instruments#Long Term Support#Charity#Sobriety Sounds
