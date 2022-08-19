Read full article on original website
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Mayor Wants Suit Filed By Office Of Special Counsel To Be Dismissed
Green Bay’s mayor wants the lawsuit filed by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to be dismissed. Gableman was hired by Republican legislative leaders to review the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin. The Office of Special Counsel has been closed – but several cases filed during the investigation...
Abandoned Wisconsin Estate Is Incomplete, Massive, A Little Creepy, And You Can Hike It
This uninhabited island in Door County Wisconsin was supposed to be a luxurious playland for an early 20th century millionaire. Chester Thordarson was an Icelandic-born inventor that eventually came to live in Chicago. Thordarson was responsible for hundreds of electrical patents including those that help run our power grids today.
Dousman Street in Green Bay temporarily closed
Dousman Street at the railroad crossing near the Fox River in Green Bay will be temporarily closed for railroad repair.
WISN
Two Wisconsinites win USA Mullet Championship divisions
Wisconsin is known for a lot of things such as beer, cheese, the Packers, and now, mullets. Emmitt Bailey, of Menomonie, took first place in the USA Mullet Championship's kid's division. Cayden Kershaw won the teen division. Max Weihbrecht of De Pere took third place. Voting took place last week,...
Effort underway to help GB residents impacted by flooding on city's east side
Green Bay's Common Council unanimously approved a $250,000 American Rescue Plan Act proposal to address flooding along Nicolet Drive.
waterfallrecord.com
Wequiock Falls, Wisconsin
I thought I had posted about Wequiock Falls earlier in the year, but here we are. In June, we went to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and ended up in the “thumb” of the UP. I was trying to decide how to get home and figured I would take the ferry from Manitowoc, WI to Ludington, MI. We drove down to Green Bay for the night. I knew there were a few waterfalls in the area.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Big Pond breaking records for summer salmon Green Bay man wins top Kewaunee/Door County tourney prize
A 40-pound salmon and two state records in a week’s time are among the summer’s top fish tales so far on Lake Michigan. Minnesota anglers reeled in two of the three, including a 44-inch, 40.4-pound Chinook caught July 31 on an Algoma charter boat. It is believed to...
whby.com
Green Bay woman convicted of setting her house on fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay woman who set fire to her own house reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Kari Seyler is convicted in Brown County Court on one count of Arson. Seyler started the fire in her home along S. Taylor Street back in March, claiming someone had broken in and robbed the place. After additional questioning, she admitted to starting the blaze.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Shooting Updated
Thicker clouds will finally break later today finally bringing back the sunshine!. An area of low pressure moving through will bring showers and storms at times today.
94.3 Jack FM
Vandals Strike Popular Kimberly Destination Again
KIMBERLY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The village of Kimberly is looking for the individuals responsible for vandalizing a popular pedestrian and bike tunnel. Village summer staff members spent multiple days covering up old graffiti last week on the tunnel under Highway CE, but in less than one day, the murals were vandalized again.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on WIS 15 cleared in Outagamie County
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on WIS 15 is cleared, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT released limited details about the Monday noon crash but did say all lanes are back open. Original: Crash closes lanes on WIS 15 in Outagamie County. MONDAY 8/22/2022 12:07...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
City responds to rise in municipal code violations at properties in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA — The Kaukauna City Council says there has been a rise in complaints about property code violations, and Kaukauna’s city attorney is reaching out to the community to explain how the municipal code works. City Attorney Kevin W. Davidson is asking residents to “Consider Our Code,” in...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay couple scammed out of $750 for online puppy
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Finding your next dog online is as simple as a click away on your phone or home computer. But one Green Bay couple found out the hard way, traveling all the way to Georgia, only to find out they were scammed. Renee Callahan was...
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
wearegreenbay.com
The transformation of Jerry Bader
(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking about the transformation of former conservative radio talk show host and pastor, Jerry Bader. In 2004, his radio show, “The Jerry Bader Show” hit the airwaves, but after he parted ways with WTAQ, he became the Pastor of Samaritan’s Heart Ministries Church in Green Bay.
wtaq.com
Lead Man In Charge Of Election Fraud Investigation Scheduled To Appear In Appleton
APPLETON, WI (WRN) – The Republican candidate for governor is scheduled to make a campaign appearance with Micheal Gableman next month. The Journal Sentinel reports that the Outagamie County Republican Party’s September 9th Constitution Day Dinner in Appleton will include gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Republican lieutenant governor candidate Roger Roth, as well as Gableman.
The Legacy Hotel bringing a new form of luxury to Green Bay
Mother, son duo is working to bring a new form of luxury to Green Bay that the area has never seen before, and give back to the community they love.
94.3 Jack FM
Suspect In Green Bay Murder Now In Custody
KERR CO, TEXAS, (WTAQ-KSAT) – A suspect accused of a deadly Green Bay shooting earlier this year was found and arrested in Kerr County, Texas, while his brother, also wanted for murder, remains at large. KCSO said Gustavo Cantu, 39, was apprehended during a traffic stop in Ingram on...
Fox11online.com
Man driving home from Packers game arrested for 4th OWI
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A man who told troopers he was headed home from the Green Bay Packers game was arrested on suspicion of his fourth drunken driving offense Friday night. The Wisconsin State Patrol says around 10:30 p.m., officials received a complaint about a vehicle headed south on Interstate 41 in Winnebago County. A state trooper saw the minivan drift from its lane near the Lake Butte des Morts bridge in Oshkosh. The trooper tried to pull the minivan over, but it continued, getting off at Highway 21 and turning in to a parking lot on N. Westhaven Drive.
94.3 Jack FM
Farmers will explore new soil health opportunities at field day Aug. 30
STURGEON BAY, Wis. — Farmers, community members and state and local officials are invited to attend a field day Aug. 30 in Sturgeon Bay to demonstrate the benefits of soil health practices. Peninsula Pride Farms and Door-Kewaunee Watershed Demonstration Farm Network are co-sponsoring the event involving two farms. The...
