Humane Officer Training Scheduled for Sept. 19-23 in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will host its annual humane officer training Sept. 19-23 in Madison. Humane officers provide a critical service to local jurisdictions by having the authority to investigate complaints of animal abuse and neglect. In Wisconsin, any non-law...
Wisconsin Legislators Participate in On-Farm Nutrient Stewardship Field Day
IXONIA, Wis. – Wisconsin legislators, state agency representatives and local officials attended an on-farm field day to learn about sustainable farming practices through the Sustainable 4RWI partnership on August 17. Sustainable 4RWI focuses on the 4R approach to nutrient stewardship – using the right nutrient source, at the right rate, at the right time, in the right place – that allows for the achievement of cropping system goals including enhanced environmental protection, increased farmer profitability and improved sustainability.
Gov. Evers Announces $4.5 Million Investment in Conservation Projects Across Wisconsin
MADISON – Gov. Tony Evers today announced more than $4.5 million in funding to advance projects across Wisconsin of significant importance to several communities, conservation and natural resource protection, and the state’s multi-billion-dollar outdoor recreation economy. “From exploring our extraordinary parks and trails with loved ones to teaching...
ICYMI: Gov. Evers, DATCP, Rep. Shankland Celebrate Approval of Funding for Programs to Support Farmers with Water Quality Efforts
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), and State Rep. Katrina Shankland (D-Stevens Point), this week celebrated the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance (JFC) releasing $1.6 million in funding for the commercial nitrogen optimization pilot program and $800,000 for the cover crop insurance premium rebate program earlier this week.
Minnesota Deer lottery application deadline Sept. 8
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds firearm and muzzleloader hunters who want to harvest antlerless deer in a deer permit area designated as antlerless permit lottery this hunting season to purchase their license by Thursday, Sept. 8. Hunters who purchase their license on or before this date are automatically entered into the lottery for the deer permit area or special hunt area they declare.
Report Outlines State Response To PFAS
MADISON, WI (WRN) – A newly released report details steps the state is taking to address PFAs contamination. The report released last week by the Wisconsin PFAs Action Council contains eight areas where the state has taken action in response to contamination by the so called “forever chemicals.”
Game and Fish biologist has been surveying wildlife for nearly 60 years
I’m a fan of numbers and statistics to a point where they fascinate me. Not just what the numbers say but how the numbers are generated. When I took my college statistics course, I knew going in I was about to experience a learning curve in the most real time. Thankfully, the professor weighed the statistics with a human element beyond actual scores, teaching us firsthand how attendance and hitting deadlines contributed to our grades.
Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards nominations due Sept. 16
The 2022 Recycling Excellence Awards nomination period is now open until 11:59 p.m., Sept. 16, 2022. The Department of Natural Resources recognizes outstanding recycling and waste minimization efforts through its annual Recycling Excellence Award program. This page contains information about the award nomination process and highlights the achievements of recent winners.
