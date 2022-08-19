Read full article on original website
Lead Man In Charge Of Election Fraud Investigation Scheduled To Appear In Appleton
APPLETON, WI (WRN) – The Republican candidate for governor is scheduled to make a campaign appearance with Micheal Gableman next month. The Journal Sentinel reports that the Outagamie County Republican Party’s September 9th Constitution Day Dinner in Appleton will include gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Republican lieutenant governor candidate Roger Roth, as well as Gableman.
ICYMI: Gov. Evers, DATCP, Rep. Shankland Celebrate Approval of Funding for Programs to Support Farmers with Water Quality Efforts
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), and State Rep. Katrina Shankland (D-Stevens Point), this week celebrated the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance (JFC) releasing $1.6 million in funding for the commercial nitrogen optimization pilot program and $800,000 for the cover crop insurance premium rebate program earlier this week.
Ukrainian American-Owned Door County Candle Business to Mark Ukrainian Independence Day
STURGEON BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A Door County business is celebrating Ukrainian Independence day. Door County Candle Company is owned by Christiania Trapani, a Ukrainian-American who, along with her family, was distraught when Ukraine was invaded by Russia earlier this year. “In that moment I was like ‘lets make...
Gov. Evers Announces $4.5 Million Investment in Conservation Projects Across Wisconsin
MADISON – Gov. Tony Evers today announced more than $4.5 million in funding to advance projects across Wisconsin of significant importance to several communities, conservation and natural resource protection, and the state’s multi-billion-dollar outdoor recreation economy. “From exploring our extraordinary parks and trails with loved ones to teaching...
Humane Officer Training Scheduled for Sept. 19-23 in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will host its annual humane officer training Sept. 19-23 in Madison. Humane officers provide a critical service to local jurisdictions by having the authority to investigate complaints of animal abuse and neglect. In Wisconsin, any non-law...
Wisconsin Legislators Participate in On-Farm Nutrient Stewardship Field Day
IXONIA, Wis. – Wisconsin legislators, state agency representatives and local officials attended an on-farm field day to learn about sustainable farming practices through the Sustainable 4RWI partnership on August 17. Sustainable 4RWI focuses on the 4R approach to nutrient stewardship – using the right nutrient source, at the right rate, at the right time, in the right place – that allows for the achievement of cropping system goals including enhanced environmental protection, increased farmer profitability and improved sustainability.
Minnesota Walk-In Access lands open starting Sept. 1
Beginning Thursday, Sept. 1, hunters can access nearly 29,000 acres of private land across 39 counties in western and south-central Minnesota through the Walk-In Access program, which pays landowners to allow public hunting on their property. Hunters with a $3 Walk-In Access validation can access these lands from a half-hour...
Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards nominations due Sept. 16
The 2022 Recycling Excellence Awards nomination period is now open until 11:59 p.m., Sept. 16, 2022. The Department of Natural Resources recognizes outstanding recycling and waste minimization efforts through its annual Recycling Excellence Award program. This page contains information about the award nomination process and highlights the achievements of recent winners.
Farmers will explore new soil health opportunities at field day Aug. 30
STURGEON BAY, Wis. — Farmers, community members and state and local officials are invited to attend a field day Aug. 30 in Sturgeon Bay to demonstrate the benefits of soil health practices. Peninsula Pride Farms and Door-Kewaunee Watershed Demonstration Farm Network are co-sponsoring the event involving two farms. The...
Minnesota Deer lottery application deadline Sept. 8
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds firearm and muzzleloader hunters who want to harvest antlerless deer in a deer permit area designated as antlerless permit lottery this hunting season to purchase their license by Thursday, Sept. 8. Hunters who purchase their license on or before this date are automatically entered into the lottery for the deer permit area or special hunt area they declare.
Game and Fish biologist has been surveying wildlife for nearly 60 years
I’m a fan of numbers and statistics to a point where they fascinate me. Not just what the numbers say but how the numbers are generated. When I took my college statistics course, I knew going in I was about to experience a learning curve in the most real time. Thankfully, the professor weighed the statistics with a human element beyond actual scores, teaching us firsthand how attendance and hitting deadlines contributed to our grades.
Farmer of the Month: Marlena Wagner of Jagiello Dairy Farm
Y100 is proud to present the Farmer of the Month is Marlena Wagner of Jagiello Dairy Farm in Lena, Wis. This is proudly sponsored by Fleet Farm. Nominate your favorite farmer here.
Menasha Begins The Search For A New Top Cop
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ) – Menasha’s police chief is retiring after serving in the role for more than a decade. Police chief Tim Styka says he will retire on January 3, 2023. Chief Styka served 27 years in the department and has been police chief for 11 years. The...
Enrollment Up at Fox Valley Technical College
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Enrollment’s up year-over-year at Fox Valley Technical College. Vice President for Learning and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Jennifer Lanter says enrollment is up 6%, and there are a number of reasons why. “Our short term diploma programs are of real interest. Students can get...
Vandals Strike Popular Kimberly Destination Again
KIMBERLY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The village of Kimberly is looking for the individuals responsible for vandalizing a popular pedestrian and bike tunnel. Village summer staff members spent multiple days covering up old graffiti last week on the tunnel under Highway CE, but in less than one day, the murals were vandalized again.
Suspect In Green Bay Murder Now In Custody
KERR CO, TEXAS, (WTAQ-KSAT) – A suspect accused of a deadly Green Bay shooting earlier this year was found and arrested in Kerr County, Texas, while his brother, also wanted for murder, remains at large. KCSO said Gustavo Cantu, 39, was apprehended during a traffic stop in Ingram on...
Arrest Made In Fond Du Lac Homicide
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One man is in custody in the investigation of a weekend homicide in Fond du Lac. Police say they arrested a 32-year-old man in the death of Brandon A. Johnson, 40. Johnson was found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound in the 200...
Fond Du Lac Homicide Has Neighbors Nervous
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Around 7:20 Saturday morning, Fond du Lac police and detectives responded to a 911 call of someone laying on the ground in the 200 block of Marquette Street. Police found a 40 year old man dead on this sidewalk Saturday morning with an...
Two Found Dead Outside of Grand Chute Hotel
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ) — Two people were found dead within moments of each other in the parking lot of a Grand Chute hotel. Police there say the bodies were found during a routine patrol in the 200 Block of N Westhill Blvd. An officer saw a person unconscious on the ground in the parking lot of the hotel. The person had no pulse and wasn’t breathing. While providing medical aid, the officer saw another person unconscious in a nearby car.
Arrest Made In Fatal Grand Chute Drug Overdose
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WRN) – Grand Chute police have arrested a person they suspect delivered the drugs that killed two and injured two others at a hotel in Grand Chute. Grand Chute Police say officers on an early Sunday morning patrol spotted the first victim in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn.
