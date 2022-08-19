ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delano, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KMJ

500 Lbs. Of Meth Found During Traffic Stop, One Of The Largest CHP Bust To Date

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KMJ) — The California Highway Patrol conducted several traffic stops and arrested multiple suspects leading to what it’s calling one of the largest drug busts to date. The CHP says 500 pounds of meth were found during a traffic stop near Highway 99, north of 7th...
YourCentralValley.com

CHP dog team seizes a large amount of crystal meth

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the largest drug seizures by a California Highway Patrol (CHP) Central Division canine team took place in Bakersfield last week, according to authorities. Officials say on Tuesday evening, a CHP officer stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation on northbound Highway 99, north of 7th Standard Road in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Two killed in suspected DUI crash in Taft

Two people are dead and three more were injured after a suspected drunk driving crash involving a small car and a semi truck at Highway 33 and Wood Street Sunday night, Taft Police said. Police Sgt. Corey Beilby said a Chevrolet Sonic with five people in it heading eastbound on...
TAFT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delano, CA
Delano, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KMPH.com

Selma police provide update on missing Selma woman

SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — “We are going to find Miss Fuentes, I don’t know how long it’s going to take but we are going to find her,” says Selma Chief Rudy Alcaraz during a news conference Monday afternoon. The Police Chief wanted to update the...
SELMA, CA
KGET

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Union Avenue identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who died Saturday after being hit on Union Avenue by a vehicle that left the scene has been identified. Vivian Lajoy Pope, 56, of Bakersfield died at the scene of the 9:47 p.m. crash, according to coroner’s officials. She was struck in the 500 block of Union Avenue. The […]
KGET

‘Intense odor’ led neighbor to report home where dead, neglected animals found

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Squalor, garbage and a lingering foul odor are all that is left at the East Bakersfield home where 22-year-old Annie Schreiber allegedly operated an unlicensed private animal boarding and training business, according to Bakersfield Police. “Animals were always in the backyard and barking was coming from the inside the house all […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Marijuana#Delanonow#Dui Checkpoint
KGET

BPD asks for help to locate 2 auto theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people regarding a car theft that happened on Aug. 9, according to the department. The victim’s car was allegedly stolen on Kelvin Grove and found unoccupied in Oildale the next day, according to the department. One of the persons […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
KGET

BPD searching for a residential burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman involved in a residential burglary, according to the department. The department said the incident happened on Aug. 2 at about 4 a.m. in Northeast Bakersfield on Miner Street near Union Avenue and Columbus Street. The suspect is described […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

One person dead following shooting in Northeast Bakersfield

Bakersfield Police were called to a home on University Avenue near Redlands Drive around 11 P.M. Sunday night. Little information has been released, but officers tell Eyewitness News at least one person was killed following a shooting. The area was blocked off as officers investigated. This is a developing story,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO thanks community for support after K-9 dies while on duty

The Kern County Sheriff's Office expressed gratitude to the community Friday "for the outpouring of support and concern for our K-9 team, Deputy (Robert) Fisher and Hannes" after the K-9 died while on duty Thursday, according to a KCSO news release. Hannes, a Belgian Malinois born Oct. 16, 2019 that...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Person found dead inside home on University Ave in NE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home late Sunday in northeast Bakersfield. A Bakersfield police spokesperson told 17 News officers were called to a home on University Avenue near Redlands Drive for a report of a disturbance at around 11:15 p.m. Officers arrived at the home […]
Taft Midway Driller

Second Taft man sentenced for Sequoia marijuana grow

A second Taft man has been sentenced to federal prison in connection with an illegal marijuana growing operation in the Sequoia National Forest., the United States Attorney said. Marino Cruz Diaz, 24, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston to 10 years in prison for illegally cultivating...
Bakersfield Now

More details revealed in May 2022 murder of roommate: Coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office provided an update on a homicide back in May that left a 22-year-old woman dead. The coroner said Lupe Melendrez, 22 was found in the early morning hours of May 20 with trauma to her upper body in the area of Pine Meadow Drive and Citation Way.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Homes evacuated due to gas leak in Taft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — About eight houses in Taft needed to evacuate on Monday after a 4-inch gas line leak, according to a Kern County Fire Department spokesperson. The department said a contractor working on the roadway caused the gas leak and it is now isolated. According to PulePoint the incident started around 4:21 p.m. […]
TAFT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy