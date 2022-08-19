Read full article on original website
KMJ
500 Lbs. Of Meth Found During Traffic Stop, One Of The Largest CHP Bust To Date
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KMJ) — The California Highway Patrol conducted several traffic stops and arrested multiple suspects leading to what it’s calling one of the largest drug busts to date. The CHP says 500 pounds of meth were found during a traffic stop near Highway 99, north of 7th...
KMPH.com
Man wanted for auto theft runs into freeway, struck by vehicle in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. — A man found in a stolen vehicle takes police on a chase and runs onto a freeway in Tulare. The Tulare Police Department received an alert from a License Plate Reader (LPD) on Sunday night near Leland Ave. and Hillman St. When officers arrived, they found...
CHP dog team seizes a large amount of crystal meth
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the largest drug seizures by a California Highway Patrol (CHP) Central Division canine team took place in Bakersfield last week, according to authorities. Officials say on Tuesday evening, a CHP officer stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation on northbound Highway 99, north of 7th Standard Road in […]
Taft Midway Driller
Two killed in suspected DUI crash in Taft
Two people are dead and three more were injured after a suspected drunk driving crash involving a small car and a semi truck at Highway 33 and Wood Street Sunday night, Taft Police said. Police Sgt. Corey Beilby said a Chevrolet Sonic with five people in it heading eastbound on...
Bakersfield Now
2 bodies found in vehicle near Cal City, no "criminal activity" suspected: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two bodies were found in a vehicle near California City Sunday by deputies, but at this time the sheriff's office is not considering it a homicide. Just after 2 p.m. Kern County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area of Proctor Boulevard and 150th Street,...
KMPH.com
Selma police provide update on missing Selma woman
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — “We are going to find Miss Fuentes, I don’t know how long it’s going to take but we are going to find her,” says Selma Chief Rudy Alcaraz during a news conference Monday afternoon. The Police Chief wanted to update the...
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Union Avenue identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who died Saturday after being hit on Union Avenue by a vehicle that left the scene has been identified. Vivian Lajoy Pope, 56, of Bakersfield died at the scene of the 9:47 p.m. crash, according to coroner’s officials. She was struck in the 500 block of Union Avenue. The […]
‘Intense odor’ led neighbor to report home where dead, neglected animals found
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Squalor, garbage and a lingering foul odor are all that is left at the East Bakersfield home where 22-year-old Annie Schreiber allegedly operated an unlicensed private animal boarding and training business, according to Bakersfield Police. “Animals were always in the backyard and barking was coming from the inside the house all […]
1 Shot at Apparent House Party in Southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: One juvenile was reported shot at an apparent house party around 12:55 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, in the area of Sario Drive in Southwest Bakersfield. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with moderate injuries from a gunshot wound to the back. Bakersfield...
Divers who found body in missing teen case to join search for Jolissa Fuentes
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A volunteer search and rescue dive team credited with finding a body that authorities say is believed to be a missing California teen is now joining the search for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes. Fuentes was reported missing after she was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 7 leaving an ampm […]
Two Bakersfield police officers were injured during a stolen vehicle pursuit
Two Bakersfield police officers were injured on Saturday following a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
BPD asks for help to locate 2 auto theft suspects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people regarding a car theft that happened on Aug. 9, according to the department. The victim’s car was allegedly stolen on Kelvin Grove and found unoccupied in Oildale the next day, according to the department. One of the persons […]
BPD searching for a residential burglary suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman involved in a residential burglary, according to the department. The department said the incident happened on Aug. 2 at about 4 a.m. in Northeast Bakersfield on Miner Street near Union Avenue and Columbus Street. The suspect is described […]
Bakersfield Now
One person dead following shooting in Northeast Bakersfield
Bakersfield Police were called to a home on University Avenue near Redlands Drive around 11 P.M. Sunday night. Little information has been released, but officers tell Eyewitness News at least one person was killed following a shooting. The area was blocked off as officers investigated. This is a developing story,...
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO thanks community for support after K-9 dies while on duty
The Kern County Sheriff's Office expressed gratitude to the community Friday "for the outpouring of support and concern for our K-9 team, Deputy (Robert) Fisher and Hannes" after the K-9 died while on duty Thursday, according to a KCSO news release. Hannes, a Belgian Malinois born Oct. 16, 2019 that...
Person found dead inside home on University Ave in NE Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home late Sunday in northeast Bakersfield. A Bakersfield police spokesperson told 17 News officers were called to a home on University Avenue near Redlands Drive for a report of a disturbance at around 11:15 p.m. Officers arrived at the home […]
Taft Midway Driller
Second Taft man sentenced for Sequoia marijuana grow
A second Taft man has been sentenced to federal prison in connection with an illegal marijuana growing operation in the Sequoia National Forest., the United States Attorney said. Marino Cruz Diaz, 24, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston to 10 years in prison for illegally cultivating...
Bakersfield Now
More details revealed in May 2022 murder of roommate: Coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office provided an update on a homicide back in May that left a 22-year-old woman dead. The coroner said Lupe Melendrez, 22 was found in the early morning hours of May 20 with trauma to her upper body in the area of Pine Meadow Drive and Citation Way.
Woman arrested after dead dogs found in abandoned kennels in Bakersfield
A 22-year-old Bakersfield woman has been arrested after numerous animals were found suffering from "various levels of neglect," including 11 dead dogs at several residences around the city.
Homes evacuated due to gas leak in Taft
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — About eight houses in Taft needed to evacuate on Monday after a 4-inch gas line leak, according to a Kern County Fire Department spokesperson. The department said a contractor working on the roadway caused the gas leak and it is now isolated. According to PulePoint the incident started around 4:21 p.m. […]
