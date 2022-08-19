Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Summer weather for the next few days
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The summer-like warmth is making a comeback in Southwest and Central Virginia for the next few days. An area of high pressure will build into the region Tuesday, bringing dry and fair weather along with it. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies overhead with afternoon highs in the lower and middle 80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s in the mountain and into the lower and middle 60s elsewhere. Wednesday will be a rinse-and-repeat forecast. Enjoy the sunshine and mostly dry weather while it lasts!
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Rain chances linger, warm-up ahead
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Although the rain coverage won’t be as widespread as Sunday, there’s still the potential for scattered showers and storms Monday. Much of the widespread wet weather has moved east out of Southwest and Central Virginia Monday morning. Fog is likely in river valleys and in areas that received rain Sunday, so use caution during the Monday morning commute. Spotty showers and storms are possible throughout the day. Periods of heavy rainfall may occur.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Getting Warmer and More Humid
The precipitation and cooler temperatures of the past couple of days are going to be replaced with a mixed sky and warmer weather. Tuesday’s temperatures will be into the 80s in The Roanoke Valley, Central Virginia, and Southside while the upper 70s to around 80 will be felt in the Highlands and NRV. As the front seen below moves farther away and high pressure dominates, Wednesday will be hot with highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia Division of Highways sinkhole photos show why drivers must avoid high water
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – “Turn around, don’t drown” is the common phrase to remind drivers to avoid high water, but the West Virginia Division of Highways is sharing some photos to show another reason why driving into high water can be so dangerous – hidden sinkholes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxrtv.com
Mining company adding 181 jobs in SW Virginia with $169M expansion
GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Australian-based Coronado Global Resources expects to create 181 high-paying mining jobs with a $169 million expansion of its Buchanan Mine Complex, Virginia officials and the company announced Tuesday. The expansion, which is being aided by a $3.525 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund, will...
wfxrtv.com
Counties with the most super commuters in West Virginia
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia deputies search for missing 12-year-old boy
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Tucker Wolford was last seen at Dotson Hollow heading into the woods. The boy was last seen wearing a camo jacket, black shirt, and gray backpack. He...
wfxrtv.com
Health officials: 13-year-old among West Virginia COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says a 13-year-old is among the recent deaths related to COVID-19. The state reported 17 additional COVID-19 deaths since the last update on Friday, Aug. 19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 7,251 since the pandemic began.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
DMV, VSP provide free VIN etching to deter theft
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is working with Virginia State Police’s Help Eliminate Auto Theft (HEAT) program to make it harder for thieves to steal cars. The DMV says the program will offer free permanent engraving of a vehicle identification number (VIN)...
wfxrtv.com
Florida deputy resigns after pointing gun at pregnant woman
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida deputy who was caught on video pointing a gun at a pregnant woman during a traffic stop has resigned, authorities tell WFXR’s sister station, WFLA. Deputy Jason Desue left the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office after the incident, which occurred around midnight...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia restaurant mogul hit with $3.2M donut defamation suit
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ian Kelley, the founder and CEO of Sugar Shack Donuts and Luther Burger, is facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit from an investor in the companies who claims Kelley defamed him and had him falsely arrested for embezzlement. That investor is now asking for $3.2 million...
wfxrtv.com
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Federal authorities said Monday they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Tech, two other Virginia schools make list of 25 most cost-effective big colleges
(STACKER) — Virginia has some of the best public colleges and universities in the country — and as it turns out, attending them won’t break the bank. Unfortunately, you won’t see smaller schools like William & Mary on this list of large schools (all clocking in at over 10,000 undergraduates), but two other big names in Virginia education made the top 10.
wfxrtv.com
Marijuana smoking hangs over Whitmer kidnap plot trial
There is no dispute about some evidence in the trial of two men accused of eagerly wanting to kidnap Michigan’s governor: They enjoyed getting high. From start to finish, the jury repeatedly has heard about marijuana in the case of Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., who are charged with conspiring to abduct Gretchen Whitmer as part of an anti-government uprising in 2020.
wfxrtv.com
Nancy Pelosi’s husband pleads guilty to DUI, faces jail time
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband pleaded guilty to DUI causing injury Tuesday morning in Northern California. Paul Pelosi was sentenced by Napa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Solga to serve five days in jail, pay more than $6,000 in fines, and enroll in a three-month-long DUI class. Paul did not appear in the courtroom. His defense attorney, Amanda Bevins, appeared in court for him and submitted his plea in writing.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia, 41 other states, moving forward in suit against Suboxone producer
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia and 41 other states will be proceeding with their litigation against Indivior Inc., the producers of an opioid withdrawal treatment drug, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Tuesday. According to officials, Indivior Inc. produces Suboxone, a medication that can serve as a supplementary form...
wfxrtv.com
ACLU-WV sues after citizen prohibited from recording public abortion bill hearing
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of West Virginia is suing some state agencies and officials for not allowing a citizen to record a public government proceeding. Officials with the ACLU-WV say they filed a pair of legal actions in both the state and federal...
LAW・
Comments / 0