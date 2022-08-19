ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horslips to perform at this year's Northern Irish Music Prize

By Jerry Ewing
 4 days ago
Horslips bassist Barry Devlin s to be honoured with the Legend Award at this year's Northern Irish Music Prize at Ulster Hall in Belfast in November, and his bandmates  Jim Lockhart, Ray Fean and Fiach Moriarty will join him onstage to perform a selection of Horslips best known songs, Irish music paper Hot Press is reporting .

“I know the whole band will be delighted," Devlin tells Hot Press . "Horslips always had a strong emotional connection to Belfast: we did the Whitla Hall and the Ulster Hall by turns (and in the early days the McMordie). But our final gig first time round – back in 1980 - was in the Ulster Hall, an emotional night when Charles O’Connor famously threw his fiddle into the audience. So it’s a nice piece of circularity to be able to scramble up on that hallowed stage one last time and run through a few old favourites.”

The Oh Yeah Legend Award is presented annually to "an individual or band that has made a significant contribution to the world of music." Along with the rest of the band, Devlin is regarded as one of the founding fathers of Celtic rock,

Horslips will have a 35-disc box set, More Than You Can Chew , released via Madfish in December. The set features all 12 original 1972–80 albums along with two side-project releases from the band's interim period - the Host's Tryal and Barry Devlin's Breaking Star Codes , both from 1983. It also features two DVDs, two books ( On The Record and Lyricography - both written by Mark Cunningham), five signed photos, a folder of fan club facsimiles from the 70s and a poster.

Pre-order More Than You Can Chew .

