Licking County prep football: Week 1 Games to Watch

By Kurt Snyder and Dave Weidig, Newark Advocate
 4 days ago
Zanesville at Newark

Newark has not had the upper hand in this historic rivalry since 2016 — the only time since 2006 — but the Wildcats will have their opportunity to strike this season at White Field.

Zanesville reached the Division III playoffs last season after winning the season opener, but the Blue Devils graduated all 10 of their all-district players, including quarterback Isaac Mayle and Jordan Martin. The Blue Devils also have new coach T.J. Langermeier at the helm.

Newark junior quarterback Steele Meister will work behind an offensive line anchored by Sean Lee and Reese Redman that could be the Wildcats’ best in years and distribute the ball to playmakers Tee Davie and Trey Robinson.

— Kurt Snyder

Sheridan at Licking Valley

This one is always a great way to kick off the season, as attested to by last year's 35-30 shootout victory by the Generals at Paul Culver Stadium. This year should be no different in Randy Baughman Stadium.

Both teams have returning junior quarterbacks, Caden Sheridan for the Generals and Hayden Rodgers for the Panthers. The Generals are also loaded with 23 seniors from last year's 8-3 Division III playoff team, so big things are expected in Perry County despite the graduation of All-Ohio running back Jason Munyan.

Valley, coming off a rare 2-8 season, is determined to make amends, and should be able to. Rodgers, who will be even more of a dual threat this fall, has two playmaking receivers on the outside in Ayden Stalnaker and Trent Clark, and the offense will be operating a veteran line that is the Panthers' biggest in quite a while.

— Dave Weidig

