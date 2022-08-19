Roundup: John Glenn girls golf keeps rolling

CAMBRIDGE — Addy Burris fired a 37 for medalist honors and Elise Abrams added 41 to lead host John Glenn to a trimatch win against Claymont and Beverly Fort Frye on Thursday at Cambridge Country Club.

Abby McCullough added 44 and Carlie Ellsworth 49 for John Glenn, while Emma Paisley chipped in 54. The Muskies improved to 30-4 overall.

Denay Leighton's 49 paced Claymont; Alicia Edwards shot 44 for Fort Frye.

River View 185, Licking Valley 187: Paige Nicely shot 44 for medalist honors to pace the Lady Bears in a nonleague dual match at Hickory Flats.

Caley Shriver and Kortee Mickle had 46 and Chloe Geog 49 for River View.

Jacqueline Gieseler's 39 paced Licking Valley; Sylvie Devore added 46, Nataley Banks 46 and Allie Pettet and Haylee McDonald 54.

Boys Golf

West M 159, Rosecrans 169: Jacob Allen had 35 for medalist honors and Jack Porter added 36 for the Tornadoes in a nonleague dual match at Zanesville Jaycees.

Reid Lemity chipped in 42 and Clayton Clewell 46 for the Tornadoes.

Scores were not reported for Rosecrans.

Boys Soccer

West M 1, Liberty Christian 1: The Tornadoes took a 1-0 lead at the half but couldn't hold on, as they settled for a tie in a nonleague match on The Hill.

Nathan Davis scored the lone goal for the Tornadoes.

Golf Leagues

In the Rice-Galloway Optometry League, Steve Galloway carded a 24 for low gross and Ben Hess had low net of 22 on the back nine. Coconis Furniture was low net team with 110.

Team Scores: Shai-Hess Real Estate (4) Military Drive Thru (1), Coconis Furniture (3) Green Valley Golf Club (2), Urban Comforts (3.5) Liberty Home Mortgage (1.5), So. Zanesville Eyecare (3) Bogey’s (2), Y-City Wellness (4.5) Lazy Acres (.5).

Standings through Aug. 16: Green Valley 64, Military Drive Thru 61.5, Shai-Hess Real Estate 58.5, Urban Comforts 56.5, Bogey's 52, South Zanesville Eyecare 51.5, YCity Wellness 49, Liberty Home Mortgage 48, Coconis Furniture 33.5, Lazy Acres 25.5.

The Thursday Evening Ladies League played the back nine of Zanesville Country Club with a format of 1 Best Ball 3’s and 2 Best Balls 4’s and 5’s. The winning team was Susan Thompson, Tami Swope, Katie Brown and Sue Kimberly at 17-under, while Joan Minning, Cindy Linn, Shari Weingarth and Ann Melick were second at 12-under, and Connie LaPlante, Jan Schowinsky, Toby Rogovin and Becky Weir were third at 8-under.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Roundup: John Glenn girls golf keeps rolling