‘Sheroes’ to look up to

talbotspy.org
Election 2022: Cambridge Mayor Forum
The Spy has teamed up once again with the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce, WHCP Community Radio, and the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors to host a special election forum for the six candidates running for the Mayor of Cambridge. The election date is set for August 23, 2022 with voting taking place at Chesapeake College on Race Street.
mdhistory.org
$150 reward for Philip Adams
A broadside created by Tench Tilghman advertising a reward for finding and detaining Philip Adams, an enslaved man who had run away from the Tilghman property in Talbot County, Maryland. The broadside provides a description of Adams and the various reward scenarios for his capture. Full transcription:. Runaway. $150 Reward!...
WGMD Radio
Here’s What’s Ahead for Sussex Co. Council
Sussex County Council returns to session this morning and this afternoon in Georgetown (Tue. Aug. 23rd). Council members begin at 10 a.m. with several departmental reports, and grant requests. Public hearings on three conditional use applications begin at 1:30 p.m.
Maryland's Bravest Helps Its Finest Avoid Disaster During Town Home Trash Pile Fire
A police officer in Maryland gave an assist to firefighters in Wicomico County over the weekend, alerting them to a trash fire that broke out in Salisbury outside of a town home, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Shortly before 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, members...
WBOC
Historic Washington Inn and Tavern is for Sale
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- You can't travel through historic Princess Anne without passing by the Washington Inn and Tavern. Rich in history and charm, the inn is now up for sale. Henry Hanna, the agent over the sale, says that when the previous owner retired and the town purchased the inn, locals invested in renovating the building to keep the inn alive.
Residents and Environmentalists Say a Planned Warehouse District Outside Baltimore Threatens Wetlands and the Chesapeake Bay
Jeanna Tillery said it feels like she’s going through a spell of heartbreaks. An African American woman in her 70s, Tillery is a retired health professional and Baltimore City native. She and her husband moved to Maryland’s Harford County in 2014, lured by its country feel and a vast forested area next to their three-story single-family home in a neighborhood called Pomeroy Manor.
WMDT.com
Princess Anne resident celebrates 100th birthday
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Mrs. Frances Niskey, believed to be the Town of Princess Anne’s oldest resident, turned 100 years old on Saturday. She is one of 13 children. The town presented Niskey with a special proclamation acknowledging her life and longevity. We want to hear your good...
"We're just having fun": People say the disturbances in Fed Hill aren't alarming
Federal Hill experienced disturbances in the area with fighting. Police presence has increased, but many say the incidents are being blown out of proportion.
foxbaltimore.com
Councilman says recycling pickup seemingly skipped his street after he complained
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Was it calculated, or was it a coincidence? That's the question surrounding a street that's recycling pick-up was skipped last week. Either way, one city leader says his calls to bring back weekly recycling are now hitting home. "My neighbors have all approached me," said Councilman...
WGMD Radio
Port of Salisbury Dredging Project will Move Forward
Thanks to a unique partnership between government at all levels, a dredging project at the Port of Salisbury is moving forward. Governor Hogan announced a new memorandum of understanding between Maryland Natural Resources, the Army Corps of Engineers, the City of Salisbury and Wicomico County, which will provide for 137,000 cubic yards of material dredged from the port.
'It’s going downhill': Witness saw gunman chase down victim in North Baltimore
A brazen shooting unfolded on Loyola Southway in North Baltimore just after noon this afternoon. A witness described a man chasing another down the street on foot before gunning him down.
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Urges DC Residents to Take Advantage of Programs to Buy A Home or Keep Their Home
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor; Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development; and DC Department of Housing and Community Development. Richard Livingstone (DHCD) The Homeowner Assistance Fund Can Help Current Homeowners Keep Their Homes, the Home Purchase Assistance Program Can Help More Washingtonians...
Officials announce alert system that will identify racial hate crimes
The Caucus of African American Leaders, or CAAL, announced an alert system they launched Monday to identify racial hate crime incidents in our area.
talbotspy.org
Election 2022: Cambridge Mayor Candidate Profiles
Over the last few months, the Spy has attempted to offer an alternative way to get to know candidates on the Mid-Shore in this election year. About a month ago, the Spy and the Avalon Foundation agreed to partner in providing the community with candidate profiles for those running for the Talbot County Council in the July 19th Democratic and Republican primary elections.
Hogan skips Republican reception at restaurant owned by Cox supporter
Hogan normally attends Sen. J.B. Jennings' Ocean City reception. This year, he did not. The post Hogan skips Republican reception at restaurant owned by Cox supporter appeared first on Maryland Matters.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
14 of the Best Family Resorts in Maryland
If you’re looking for a great family vacation spot, Maryland is a great option. It is a state known for its beautiful waterways and fresh seafood, there are plenty of other fun and exciting things to do in the state. From Baltimore to Annapolis along the Chesapeake Bay to...
WBOC
Fire Destroys Home in Eden
EDEN, Md. - The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an early Monday morning fire that left an Eden home in ruins. It happened shortly after 2 a.m. at the home, located at 1035 McGrath Road. The Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding fire departments from both...
Baltimore Times
Pastor with Fashion Design Talent Opens Inaugural Flagship Fashion Store in Annapolis
Bishop Craig Coates began his foray in fashion design by sketching and designing fashions in the 10th grade in 1983. His grandmother was a seamstress who owned a Kenmore sewing machine. Coates recalls taking a trip to a local fabric store with her, then purchasing a piece of terry cloth fabric to make a fashionable Dolman sleeve dress, which is known to appear like a bat wing. The creation was worn by a friend at school. Coates progressed to creating trendy jackets, skirts, and MC Hammer style pants when he was a student attending South River High School.
WTOP
Fire destroys Eastern Shore radio station
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. — Fire officials say an accidental fire has destroyed a radio station on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. News outlets report that the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office said firefighters were called to radio station WGOP-AM in Pocomoke City around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, firefighters found significant fire and smoke coming from the building’s attic.
Soul Food Celebration: Two festivals combine to support Black-owned businesses in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- The Vegan SoulFest x We Give Black Fest concluded Sunday.The two festivals combined to produce one jam-packed event at West Covington Park in South Baltimore."(It is) a great partnership in bringing two worlds together," Vegan Soul Fest Co-Founder Naijha Wright-Brown said.Vegan SoulFest is a staple in Baltimore.But the festival was put on pause for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.It returned this year for its seventh annual event with about 40 vegan food vendors.We Give Black Fest is a brand-new festival dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses."August is Black Philanthropy Month as well as Black Business Month," We...
The Star Democrat
