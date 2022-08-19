OBITUARY: Hollace Ray McKinley

Mr. Hollace Ray McKinley of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, he was 83 years old.

Hollace was born in Vine Grove, KY and was the son of the late, James Garnett McKinley and Gladys Beard McKinley.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1963-1965, and obtained the rank of 1st Lieutenant. Hollace was stationed at Ft. Bragg, NC and Ft. Sill, OK. He was a member of the 2nd Target Acquisition Battalion.

Hollace earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Auburn University and a Masters in Engineering Mechanics from the University of Nebraska. He was Manager of Manufacturing and Industrial Engineering for General Electric Company and Magnetek Century Electric and later pursued his passion as a Real Estate Agent/Broker. Hollace was a member of 109 Church of Christ where he served as song leader and teacher.

He is survived by:

Wife of 60 years – Myrna Cumby McKinley

Son – Dr. Jeffrey (Lynette) McKinley of McMinnville, TN

Daughter – Janet (Kevin) Mann of Mt. Juliet, TN

Brother – Murrell McKinley of Brandon, FL

Sister – Jewell Harding of Panama City, FL

Granddaughters – Kathryn McKinley, Laura Beth (Erik) Simpson, Caroline (Hadley) Krantz, Abigail McKinley, Sydney (Tucker) Cain and Courtney Mann

Great-granddaughter – Dorothy Helen Krantz

Visitation will be at 109 Church of Christ, 3320 Hwy 109, Lebanon, TN, from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, August 18th and from 1-2 p.m. Friday, August 19th. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022 at 109 Church of Christ with Bro. Wayne Miller and Dr. Jeffrey McKinley officiating. Interment will be at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to 109 Church of Christ Building Fund, 3320 Hwy. 109, Lebanon, TN 37090.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

