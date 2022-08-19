OBITUARY: Thomas ‘Tom’ Haynes Carter

Mr. Thomas ‘Tom’ Haynes Carter of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, he was 77 years old.

Tom was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet. He loved volunteering and received the Volunteer of the Year Award from the Donelson/Hermitage YMCA where he served on the Board of Directors. He was also active in Special Olympics. He served in the TN Army National Guard for 4 years. Tom retired from United Parcel Service (UPS) after 30+ years.

He was an avid runner completing the Boston Marathon, New York Marathon and the Chicago Marathon. He also competed for 9 years in a row in the Strolling Jim Ultra Marathon, a 42-mile marathon. In 1996, Tom was honored to carry the Olympic Torch through Nashville. In addition to running marathons, he cycled in Bike Across Colorado, 3 States 3 Mountains and Assault on Mt. Mitchell. He enjoyed hiking Mt. Laconte in the Smokies as well.

A devoted Alabama fan, he always enjoyed spending time with his family and was affectionately called Papa by all who knew him, especially his grandchildren. Gardening and feeding deer in his backyard were next on his list of favorite things. He made every day better and will be greatly missed.

Preceded in death by parents, Haynes B. & Helen Carter; and sister, Pat Scales.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of 45 years, Pam Carter; daughters, Jessica Carter and Cynthia (Michael) Hickman; brother, Jerry (Pat) Carter; sister, Pamela Cameron; grandchildren, Bailey Jo Carter, Jon Michael Carter, Micayla Hickman, Jackson Wood and Grace Wood; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Buddy.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 20th at 12:30 pm at First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet with Pastor Philip Dunn officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Jon Michael Carter, Jackson Wood, Michael Hickman, Steve Scales, Mickey Anderson and Steve Crocker serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are: Terry Young, Gene Kulas, Jeff Law, Sid Williams, Jerry Carter, George Robinson and Bob Thompson. Visitation with the family will be Friday, August 19th from 3-8 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet and Saturday, August 20th at First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet from 10:30 am until time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet Building Fund at https://fbcmj.churchcenter.com/giving In the dropdown box, select Faith.Forward.Future to contribute. https://www.fbcmj.org/faith-forward-future-campaign/

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com

