Deputy crashes marked patrol vehicle in Santa Clarita
Sky2’s Desmond Shaw reports on an LA County Sheriff’s deputy who crashed a marked patrol vehicle in Santa Clarita and then briefly went missing. He was later located at his personal residence and transported to the hospital in unknown condition.
Owner of small theme park in Long Beach fights city over safety concerns
The City of Long Beach has proposed a transition from three armed rangers in El Dorado Park to 12 unarmed safety ambassadors, but the owner of a small theme park inside El Dorado Park says he’s pulling his business out if that happens. Patrick Wolovich, owner of El Dorado...
Watch Live: Authorities in pursuit of motorcyclist in Orange County
Authorities are in pursuit of a motorcyclist wanted for possible traffic violations in the area of Orange County. Garden Grove Police Department initiated the pursuit. The pursuit suspect was on the southbound 5 Freeway, but exited to surface in the area of Anaheim.
L.A. City Council splits on how to fill indicted Councilman Ridley-Thomas’ seat
Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez on Friday called for a new replacement for indicted Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, days after a judge torpedoed the council’s previous choice. Martinez, along with four of her colleagues, said council aide Heather Hutt should become a voting replacement for Ridley-Thomas, who was...
LAPD launches homicide investigation after man shot to death in Downtown Los Angeles
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Downtown Los Angeles late Thursday evening. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting was first reported at around 11:40 p.m. in the 1900 block of Bay Street near Mateo Street. When first responders arrived they found one man, in...
Shark sighting in Manhattan Beach, near Rosecrans lifeguard tower
Lifeguards near the Rosecrans tower in Manhattan Beach on Friday spotted a 6-8 foot shark just beyond the surf line and notified beachgoers. Two surfers in the area confirmed the sighting, which occurred at about at about 5 p.m. Baywatch patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the shark.
LASD deputy hospitalized after crashing patrol vehicle in Stevenson Ranch and briefly going missing
STEVENSON RANCH, Calif. (KABC) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized Friday evening after he crashed a patrol vehicle and briefly went missing, prompting a search. The deputy, who hasn’t been identified, was found a short distance away from the crash and was transported in an...
Chase: Suspect in stolen BMW causes multi-vehicle crash, police say
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A driver caused a multi-vehicle crash in a stolen BMW Friday evening in Hollywood, police say. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers spotted a white BMW i8 that was reported stolen. That’s when officers began following the driver, who ended up crashing...
Death of freshman football player leaves Agoura High School in mourning
AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) — The Agoura High School community is mourning a freshman football player who died of medical complications at age 15. Carter Stone, who played offensive lineman for the Agoura Chargers, died after going in for what was believed to be routine surgery on his shoulder. Friends and family say he went into cardiac arrest during the surgery.
Bru McCoy eligibility: Tennessee WR cleared to play by NCAA after transferring from USC
Tennessee’s offense is set to be one of the most dynamic units in the country, and it got good news on the eligibility front Friday. Bru McCoy, a redshirt junior wide receiver who transferred to the program from USC in the offseason, has been declared immediately eligible by the NCAA following a waiver request that left his season in limbo.
