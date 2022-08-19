ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Deputy crashes marked patrol vehicle in Santa Clarita

Sky2’s Desmond Shaw reports on an LA County Sheriff’s deputy who crashed a marked patrol vehicle in Santa Clarita and then briefly went missing. He was later located at his personal residence and transported to the hospital in unknown condition.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Vaccines
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
City
El Monte, CA
nypressnews.com

Shark sighting in Manhattan Beach, near Rosecrans lifeguard tower

Lifeguards near the Rosecrans tower in Manhattan Beach on Friday spotted a 6-8 foot shark just beyond the surf line and notified beachgoers. Two surfers in the area confirmed the sighting, which occurred at about at about 5 p.m. Baywatch patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the shark.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
nypressnews.com

Chase: Suspect in stolen BMW causes multi-vehicle crash, police say

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A driver caused a multi-vehicle crash in a stolen BMW Friday evening in Hollywood, police say. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers spotted a white BMW i8 that was reported stolen. That’s when officers began following the driver, who ended up crashing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilda Solis
nypressnews.com

Death of freshman football player leaves Agoura High School in mourning

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) — The Agoura High School community is mourning a freshman football player who died of medical complications at age 15. Carter Stone, who played offensive lineman for the Agoura Chargers, died after going in for what was believed to be routine surgery on his shoulder. Friends and family say he went into cardiac arrest during the surgery.
AGOURA HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy