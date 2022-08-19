Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Former LMPD officer pleads guilty to conspiracy in raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police officer pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to felony conspiracy, the first conviction stemming from the deadly March 2020 raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment. Kelly Goodlett admitted she knowingly included false information in the search warrant affidavit used to raid Taylor's...
Wave 3
Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect wanted in a Louisville homicide has been found dead in Tennessee. Metro Nashville police say Carlos Guevara, 27, died by his own hand. Around 11 p.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police called to the 11000 block of Westport Road found a woman who had been stabbed. She was rushed to UofL Hospital, but died from her wounds.
wdrb.com
Court documents identify 18-year-old man arrested after Kentucky State Fair chaos
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Court documents identify at least one of the individuals arrested after pandemonium broke out Saturday night at the Kentucky State Fair, prompting officials to close the fair earlier than planned. According to an arrest report, 18-year-old Areon Nobles was taken into custody shortly before 10 p.m....
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm. Cornelio Moran-Miranda, 39, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. On June 1, 2021,...
wdrb.com
LMPD says suspect in Westport Road murder found dead by Nashville Police
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspect in a Louisville murder on Westport Road died by suicide, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD said police responded to a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, near Towne Centre Drive and Gene Snyder Freeway, around 11 p.m. on Aug. 19. Police found a woman, who hasn't been identified, with a critical stab wound and she died at University Hospital a short time later.
Wave 3
Police seeking suspect in fatal Outer Loop crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist has died after being struck by car that turned into his path. The collision happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Outer Loop and Minor Lane. According to Louisville Metro police, the car made a left turn and struck the motorcyclist. The man died at...
What you need to know about the 3 men arrested at the Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 9 people were arrested following an incident at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night; 6 minors and 3 adults. Donte Churchill was charged with "receiving stolen property (Firearm)", according to court documents. He is still in police custody and is scheduled for arraignment in court Monday morning.
wdrb.com
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run on Outer Loop was Shelbyville police officer, spokesman says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities said a motorcyclist killed early Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run crash on Outer Loop was an officer with the Shelbyville Police Department. A spokesman for the agency confirmed Tuesday morning that the officer was 50-year-old Thomas Elmore. A spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department...
Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor’s death to plead guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former police officer facing federal charges in the death of Breonna Taylor is expected to plead guilty Tuesday in what would mark the first conviction related to the March 2020 shooting, according to multiple reports. Former Louisville Metro police Officer Kelly Goodlett is scheduled to...
WLKY.com
Woman accused of writing racial epithets on Lake Forest driveway faces new charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman accused of writing racial epithets on a neighbor's driveway in 2020 was arraigned Monday in federal court on new charges, in a case that suggests her harassment of her neighbors has continued for the past two years. Suzanne Craft pled not guilty to five...
wdrb.com
Stolen gun found in backpack at Seneca High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Two Seneca High School students have been cited and disciplined after a stolen gun was recovered from a backpack Tuesday. Seneca High Principal Michael Guy said in a letter to families that school officials heard that a student might have had a gun inside the building, prompting leaders to immediately raise the school’s security level and call Jefferson County Public Schools security.
WLKY.com
Off-duty Shelbyville Police officer struck and killed in hit-and-run near Okolona
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was killed in a hit-and-run incident early Tuesday morning near Okolona, according to Louisville Metro Police. That man was later identified as Officer Thomas Elmore by the Shelbyville Police Department. Just before 3 a.m., LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to a collision at the...
WIBC.com
Drugs, Guns, & Cash – What Cops Found in a New Albany Home
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A man from New Albany is headed to federal prison for trafficking drugs and illegal guns. Court documents say Cornelio Moran-Miranda, 39, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of an illegal firearm. On June 1st of last year, New Albany police conducted a search of Moran-Miranda’s house.
wdrb.com
Metal detectors should be mandatory at the Kentucky State Fair
By now, I’m sure you’ve seen the video of people running for their lives after what sounded like gunshots at the Kentucky State Fair. People were arrested Saturday evening after they apparently used some type of a noise-making device that mimicked gunfire. As you can imagine, it turned into a circus with people scrambling for safety.
Wave 3
Man injured in hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man struck by a car in West Louisville this morning is expected to recover from his injuries. Louisville Metro police say officers were called to 28th and Broadway around 6:30 a.m. on a report that a car hit a pedestrian. The car involved left the scene but was found a short time later in the area of Cecil Ave. and Greenwood Ave.
wvih.com
Three Indicted For Carjacking
Three men from Louisville have been federally indicted for two separate carjackings that happened earlier this year. Corey Buford, 21, was charged with one count of carjacking, interference with commerce by robbery, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Man shot in his vehicle on Gene Snyder Freeway at Old Henry Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot Monday morning while driving down I-265 by another driver, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 7:45 a.m. Aug. 22, LMPD 8th Division officers responded to a call of a shooting on the Gene Snyder Freeway at Old Henry Road. Officers located a...
Wave 3
Man wounded in shooting while driving on I-265
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated after he was shot while driving on the Gene Snyder Freeway by someone in another vehicle. The shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. at the Old Henry Road interchange. The wounded man said the shot came from a passenger vehicle that fled from the scene. LMPD said the vehicle has not been located at this time.
wvih.com
LMPD Sergeant Fired After FBI Charges
Following a pre-termination meeting with Louisville Metro Police Sergeant Kyle Meany and Chief Erika Shields on Wednesday, Shields made the decision to fire Meany on Friday. Meany, who had received a reprimand by the department in relation to the Breonna Taylor case, began his pre-termination process hours after the FBI’s recent charge.
Wave 3
Kentucky State Fair shows history of previous ‘incidents’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Chaos is no stranger to the Kentucky State Fair in recent years. Kentucky State Police responded to multiple incidents that happened at the fair in 2019, including a single gunshot fired into the air, firecrackers and rowdy teens. Officers made three arrests in that incident, including two teenagers and an 18-year-old adult.
