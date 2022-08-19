ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect wanted in a Louisville homicide has been found dead in Tennessee. Metro Nashville police say Carlos Guevara, 27, died by his own hand. Around 11 p.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police called to the 11000 block of Westport Road found a woman who had been stabbed. She was rushed to UofL Hospital, but died from her wounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm. Cornelio Moran-Miranda, 39, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. On June 1, 2021,...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

LMPD says suspect in Westport Road murder found dead by Nashville Police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspect in a Louisville murder on Westport Road died by suicide, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD said police responded to a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, near Towne Centre Drive and Gene Snyder Freeway, around 11 p.m. on Aug. 19. Police found a woman, who hasn't been identified, with a critical stab wound and she died at University Hospital a short time later.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police seeking suspect in fatal Outer Loop crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist has died after being struck by car that turned into his path. The collision happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Outer Loop and Minor Lane. According to Louisville Metro police, the car made a left turn and struck the motorcyclist. The man died at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

What you need to know about the 3 men arrested at the Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 9 people were arrested following an incident at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night; 6 minors and 3 adults. Donte Churchill was charged with "receiving stolen property (Firearm)", according to court documents. He is still in police custody and is scheduled for arraignment in court Monday morning.
wdrb.com

Stolen gun found in backpack at Seneca High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Two Seneca High School students have been cited and disciplined after a stolen gun was recovered from a backpack Tuesday. Seneca High Principal Michael Guy said in a letter to families that school officials heard that a student might have had a gun inside the building, prompting leaders to immediately raise the school’s security level and call Jefferson County Public Schools security.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WIBC.com

Drugs, Guns, & Cash – What Cops Found in a New Albany Home

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A man from New Albany is headed to federal prison for trafficking drugs and illegal guns. Court documents say Cornelio Moran-Miranda, 39, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of an illegal firearm. On June 1st of last year, New Albany police conducted a search of Moran-Miranda’s house.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Metal detectors should be mandatory at the Kentucky State Fair

By now, I’m sure you’ve seen the video of people running for their lives after what sounded like gunshots at the Kentucky State Fair. People were arrested Saturday evening after they apparently used some type of a noise-making device that mimicked gunfire. As you can imagine, it turned into a circus with people scrambling for safety.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Man injured in hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man struck by a car in West Louisville this morning is expected to recover from his injuries. Louisville Metro police say officers were called to 28th and Broadway around 6:30 a.m. on a report that a car hit a pedestrian. The car involved left the scene but was found a short time later in the area of Cecil Ave. and Greenwood Ave.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Three Indicted For Carjacking

Three men from Louisville have been federally indicted for two separate carjackings that happened earlier this year. Corey Buford, 21, was charged with one count of carjacking, interference with commerce by robbery, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man wounded in shooting while driving on I-265

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated after he was shot while driving on the Gene Snyder Freeway by someone in another vehicle. The shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. at the Old Henry Road interchange. The wounded man said the shot came from a passenger vehicle that fled from the scene. LMPD said the vehicle has not been located at this time.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

LMPD Sergeant Fired After FBI Charges

Following a pre-termination meeting with Louisville Metro Police Sergeant Kyle Meany and Chief Erika Shields on Wednesday, Shields made the decision to fire Meany on Friday. Meany, who had received a reprimand by the department in relation to the Breonna Taylor case, began his pre-termination process hours after the FBI’s recent charge.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky State Fair shows history of previous ‘incidents’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Chaos is no stranger to the Kentucky State Fair in recent years. Kentucky State Police responded to multiple incidents that happened at the fair in 2019, including a single gunshot fired into the air, firecrackers and rowdy teens. Officers made three arrests in that incident, including two teenagers and an 18-year-old adult.
LOUISVILLE, KY

