Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
Man attends funeral of brother killed by a snake before being bitten and killed by one himself
A 22-year-old man has died by a snake bite just days after he travelled to attend the funeral of his brother, who had also been killed by a snake. Arvind Mishra, 38, passed away last Tuesday (2 August) after suffering a fatal snake bite. His funeral was held one day later in Bhawanipur village in India, with Indian news agency PTI reporting that family members including his 22-year-old brother, Govind Mishra, travelled to the village to attend.
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
Husband and wife shot dead alongside their son in farm with neighbour arrested after manhunt
A HUSBAND and wife have been shot dead along with their son at their farm, cops said. Mervyn and Maree Schwarz and her son Graham Tighe were killed on remote farmland in outback Australia and the alleged gunman, who is a neighbour, was later arrested. Graham’s brother Ross survived being...
Owami Davies: Missing student nurse found alive and well
Student nurse Owami Davies has been found alive and well in Hampshire, the Met Police has confirmed. A member of the public came forward after a police appeal, which saw a huge public response and 117 possible sightings. Ms Davies, who was studying nursing at King's College London, left her...
Dog stolen, doused in petrol and set on fire dies 'peacefully'
A severely injured dog that was doused in petrol and set on fire after being stolen has been put to sleep, her owner has confirmed. Detectives described the "horrific" and "targeted" attack as part of a "ongoing dispute" and have arrested a man. The spaniel, called Lucky, was taken from...
Relief as missing 13-year-old girl who disappeared from her Bath home three days ago is found safe
There was widespread relief as a Bath teenager reported missing amid growing concerns for her welfare has been found safe, police announced. Ruby, 13, who had been missing for three days, vanished from her home in Bath on Tuesday, August 9. Officers had been very concerned for her welfare and...
RAF wing commander father-of-two plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death 'without even crying out' after catching his rucksack on a rock during military expedition in the Himalayas
An RAF hero father-of-two has plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death in the Himalayas during a climbing expedition 'without even crying out'. Wing Commander Gordon Henderson lost his balance while scaling the 26,414ft Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world, on the border of Pakistan and China. The...
Bus veers off bridge and plunges into river valley leaving 34 people dead while 11 are rushed to hospital
Thirty four people died in central Kenya when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river valley, local media reported on Monday. Local media reported that the incident occurred on Sunday evening in Tharaka Nithi County, when a bus belonging to the Modern Coast company travelling from Meru to the port city of Mombasa veered off the Nithi Bridge.
Nurse, 32, accused of murdering seven babies appears in court for hearing
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies faced court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with killing the five boys and two girls on the neo-natal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire. She is also accused of the attempted murder of a further five...
What a dummy! Police scramble to rescue a human body stuffed in the boot of a car to discover it is a life-like manikin used for water rescues
Police have released a picture of a manikin that prompted a huge emergency response - after it was seen being loaded into a car. Cops issued a plea for information after a member of the public called to say they had seen a man being put into the boot of a car.
The forgotten four who 'burned to death' and were left in a grave of rubble for TWO MONTHS: Police reveal identities of 'trafficked' Vietnamese migrants 'who died in Oldham mill fire' - including married father, 39
The four Vietnamese nationals who are believed to have been inside a mill when a blaze ripped through the building in May have been named by police, who are also probing if they were all illegally trafficked to the UK. Specialist officers began searching Bismark House Mill, in Oldham, Greater...
The incredible moment a family who vanished in the outback is FOUND alive after a helicopter spots their car 50km off the road
This is the dramatic moment a family of four was spotted and rescued in the Australian outback after they went missing for 48 hours. Their four-wheel-drive was spotted by helicopter on Tuesday after a multi-agency search was launched when the Queensland family did not arrive at their destination - the small town of Packsaddle in NSW.
Woman Forced To Put Down Pet Dogs After Catching Rare Disease From Rescue
Wendy Hayes' beloved dogs caught Brucella canis from a canine she was fostering.
Desperate mum REFUSES to leave Australian tropical island where her son has been missing for 15 days - as sister issues SOS and his bizarre behaviour before disappearance is revealed
A desperate Australian mum has refused to leave the tropical island her son went missing on more than two weeks ago after he was behaving erratically. Jackie Burgess is remaining with her daughter Shiralee Rosario on Magnetic Island, in the hope that her son, Ben Chisholm, 22, will be found, even as police scaled back their search.
Teen boy dies after tragic accident on ‘Body Count’ ride at fairground
A TEEN boy has tragically died after an accident at a fairground. Horrified witnesses claim the teen "slipped and fell" on the Body Count ride at the funfair in the early hours of this morning. The ride sees thrill seekers strapped into a chair and swung in a circle before...
Mother found guilty of shaking 10-week-old daughter to death and leaving her with 18 fractures
A mother has been found guilty of infanticide after a court heard that she violently shook her 10-week-old daughter, leaving her with 18 rib fractures and a fatal head injury.The attack, on 31 January 2018, took place six days after Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George was discharged by Haringey social services into her parents’ care – against the advice of healthcare professionals at Barnet Hospital, who warned that she was at risk of neglect.Her mother, 25-year-old Lauren Saint George is alleged to have lost her temper before shaking Lily-Mai, pulling and twisting her leg. The 10-week-old died at Great Ormond...
Inquest into death of baby boy who died at 26 days old in his Moses basket is left with 'unanswered questions' as police raise concerns about 'untidy' home
An inquest into the death of a baby boy who died at just 26 days old has been left with 'unanswered questions' after he was found 'cold and unresponsive' in his Moses basket. Fiona Tissington called an ambulance as her husband Philip performed CPR on their son Joseph when he stopped breathing at his home in Jacksdale, Nottinghamshire on July 27, 2021.
62-year-old French man survives 16 hours inside capsized boat by using air bubble
A French sailor has survived a 16-hour ordeal inside his capsized boat by using an air bubble.The 62-year-old sailor had sent out a distress signal on Monday evening from his 12m-long boat, the Jeanne Solo Sailor, which had set out from Portugal’s Lisbon.The call was sent out 22.5km off the Sisargas Islands near Spain’s north-west Galicia region.Spain’s coastguard found the sailing boat face down in the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean at a point when the agency’s officials said the sailor’s survival was “verging on impossible”.A rescue ship carrying five divers and three helicopters were deployed to aid...
Race against time to rescue 'four-year-old girl still trapped inside' house reduced to rubble in massive gas explosion that sounded like 'bomb going off' - as pictures show remains of children's bedroom next door
Emergency services are searching for a four-year-old girl believed to be trapped after a terraced house collapsed following a huge gas explosion and fire in south London this morning. Neighbours said it sounded 'like a bomb had gone off' on Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath, near Croydon, just after 7am...
