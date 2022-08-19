ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joey Porter Jr. headed to NFC East in latest Sports Illustrated mock draft

By Sam Dehring
 4 days ago

The 2022 college football season is just a few weeks away, and we have slowly started to see some mock drafts being released.

The most recent one was one made by The Draft Wire , which had Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. headed to the Detroit Lions with the 29th overall pick.

For this next one, NFL Draft Bible , a Sports Illustrated affiliate, released a 2023 NFL mock draft on Monday. In it, they also highlighted Porter, but to the Philadelphia Eagles with the 19th overall pick.

From the perspective of the Eagles’ secondary compared to the Lions, theirs isn’t as struggling as the Lions, but they could certainly use the depth.

You could also make the argument that the Eagles could go a different route with this pick. Perhaps an offensive lineman to protect Jalen Hurts and build more youth on that front five. Or, dare I say quarterback — Will Levis. If you’re talking about day two players, there are certainly options — NC State’s Devin Leary, West Virginia’s JT Daniels.

Let’s stay on track here though and go back to Porter being an Eagle. The last Penn State player selected this early was running back Miles Sanders.

In terms of long-term, this pick makes plenty of sense. James Bradbury is only one a one-year deal and Darius Slay is a free agent in 2024.

If there is any 2023 Penn State draft prospect that has the talent to be selected in the first round, it’s Porter.

Porter has developed into an extremely reliable corner for the Nittany Lions. His progression every year he’s been there has been nothing short of impressive. His biggest leap came in 2021, where he recorded 51 total tackles, a forced fumble and an interception.

If you differentiate Porter and Tariq Castro-Fields, what separates them apart is that Porter plays more physical and aggressive.

Another trait that stands out for Porter is his ability to adapt to various coverages. There have been times where he did line up in zone coverage and the way he adjusted to it was extremely impressive.

With the Eagles, Porter will have to line up against guys like potentially Terry McLaurin and even a little rivalry with his former teammate in Jahan Dotson. Other notable names in that division include Ceedee Lamb.

Porter certainly has the talent to cover those receivers. Sure, it might take some time for him to do so efficiently. However, Porter would get to practice with both AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, which will really help with his development.

Outside of Slay and Bradbury, the Eagles don’t really have guys in their cornerback room with a lot of starting experience. They did draft LSU corner Kary Vincent Jr. in the seventh round of the 2021 draft. They have a room full of potential.

If Porter were selected in the first round, there would be a few teams that he would fit with. The Eagles at 19 does make a lot of sense in terms of their future in their cornerback room, with both Slay and Bradbury being free agents in the next two years.

Players Penn State need to gameplan around each week in 2022

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.

