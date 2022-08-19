Read full article on original website
Fabio Cannavaro blasts Paul Pogba over his mindset
Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro has hammered Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba over his mindset.
Emerson set for West Ham medical after agreeing personal terms
West Ham are closing in on the signing of Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri after agreeing personal terms with the Italian, 90min understands. Last week, the two sides agreed a fee of an initial £13m, with a further £2m in add-ons, but personal terms proved a significant issue early in negotiations and the move looked to be at risk of breaking down.
Mohamed Salah looking forward to 'special' Man Utd clash
Mohamed Salah admits his excitement ahead of Man Utd vs Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool should get win if protest forces Man Utd postponement
Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool side should be awarded three points if their game with Manchester United is postponed due to fan protests against the Glazer fam
Casemiro arrives at Old Trafford ahead of Man Utd move confirmation
Casemiro has arrived at Old Trafford ahead of the formal announcement of his move to Manchester United from Real Madrid.
Antony: Man Utd talking personal terms as Hakim Ziyech meets Ajax
Ajax have met with Hakim Ziyech to discuss a possible return to the club as Man Utd hold direct talks with Antony's representatives, 90min understands.
Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo & Harry Maguire still have futures at Man Utd
Erik ten Hag reflects on the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo & Harry Maguire after Man Utd's 2-1 win over Liverpool.
Wesley Fofana dropped from Leicester's first-team squad as third Chelsea bid rejected
Wesley Fofana has been dropped from Leicester's first-team squad amid ongoing transfer saga & third Chelsea bid.
Carlo Ancelotti hails 'immortal' Luka Modric after Celta Vigo win
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti insists Luka Modric is "immortal" after the Croatian played a starring role in his side's 4-1 victory over Celta Vigo.
Casemiro reveals why he is joining Man Utd from Real Madrid
Casemiro explains his decision to join Man Utd from Real Madrid.
Transfer rumours: Saint-Maximin on Man Utd radar; Bayern chasing De Jong
Tuesday's transfer rumours include Allan Saint-Maximin, Frenkie de Jong, Youri Tielemans, Rafael Leao, Memphis Depay, Marco Asensio and more.
Gareth Taylor targets Man City WSL title challenge following Champions League exit
Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor is targeting a WSL title challenge in order to avoid playing Champions League qualifiers next season.
Ajax manager aims dig at Man Utd in defiant message over Antony
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder takes a dig at Manchester United over their pursuit of winger Antony.
Real Sociedad 1-4 Barcelona: Player ratings as Fati inspires second half surge
Barcelona player ratings from their La Liga clash against Real Sociedad.
Casemiro bids farewell to Real Madrid ahead of Man Utd move
Casemiro has said goodbye to Real Madrid ahead of his move to Manchester United.
Man Utd fans protest in march to Old Trafford before Liverpool clash
Manchester United fans protested the Glazer family's ownership of the club before their Premier League clash with rivals Liverpool on Monday.
Erik ten Hag relishing challenge of 'restoring' Man Utd
Erik ten Hag is not scared of the challenge facing him at Manchester United.
Chelsea hold talks with AC Milan over Rafael Leao
Chelsea have held talks with AC Milan over forward Rafael Leao.
Real Madrid knock Man City out of Women's Champions League qualifying
Real Madrid have knocked Man City out of the Women's Champions League in the qualifying rounds for the second year in a row.
