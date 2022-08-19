ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'They’re Much Closer to Man City' - John Barnes on Liverpool’s Chances This Season

By Matty Orme
Liverpool and Manchester City have started the 22/23 Premier League campaign very differently, with Liverpool only managing two draws, to Manchester City coming out victorious in both fixtures, despite this Liverpool legend John Barnes believes the side is closer to Manchester City than some may suggest.

Liverpool has already faced Pep Guardiola's Manchester City this season prior to the Premier League campaign getting underway, dominating the Community Shield final with the result finishing 3-1 to Klopp's side.

In an exclusive interview with BonusCode Bets , Barnes said that Klopp's side is closer to that of Manchester City now than they were three years ago “They’re much closer to Man City, from a squad perspective, than they were, three years ago.

“If you look at what we have now, with the front line options and the midfield, yes they have some injury troubles right now, but yes they have as deep a squad as you would expect, with the financial clout that they have."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23v4eU_0hN9OKzN00

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

Barnes went on to add “I’m happier with the Liverpool squad right now than a few years ago when they won the Champions League and the Premier League.

"We were able to finish second last year, despite the issues we had, and push Man City so close. I don’t think we could have done that a few years ago.

“Whereas now, while the injury situation is not ideal, the squad is fine.”

Community Policy