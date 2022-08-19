To Do List: Fisherman's Feast, August Moon Festival, Porchfest 01:15

BOSTON - There are plenty of options for fun this weekend with several festivals in the Boston area.

FISHERMAN'S FEAST

The annual Fisherman's Feast, Boston's oldest continuous Italian festival, is taking over the North End this weekend. It's a tradition that dates back to 1910. For four days there will be live entertainment, delicious food, a meatball contest and, on Sunday night, the Flight of the Angel.

fishermansfeast.com

When: August 18-21st

Where: North End (North and Fleet streets)

Cost: Admission is free

QUNICY AUGUST MOON FESTIVAL

Now in its 35th year, the Quincy August Moon Festival is being held Sunday with opening ceremonies starting at noon. The celebration includes a lion dance, cultural performances and food. It is expected to attract thousands of people.

qariusa.org

When: August 21 (12-4 p.m.)

Where: Coddington Street, Quincy Center

Cost: Free

PORCHFEST

Porchfest is back and that means a day full of music and dancing this Saturday! Performances will take place at 50 locations all over Jamaica Plain. New this year this will also be a community hour to encourage attendees to get together in central locations to celebrate.

jpporchfest.org

When: August 20th (12-6 p.m.)

Where: Map can be found here

Cost: Free

GLOUCESTER WATERFRONT FESTIVAL

And the annual Gloucester Waterfront Festival is bringing two days of fun to Stage Fort Park. You'll find more than 175 artists and crafters along the harbor with activities for the whole family. Admission is free.

capeannchamber.com

When: August 20 (9-6 p.m.) and August 21 (9-5 p.m.)

Where: Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Street, Gloucester

Cost: Free