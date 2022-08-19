ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thepioneerwoman.com

Chicken Fried Chicken

Calling all fried chicken lovers! This chicken fried chicken recipe is guaranteed to be your favorite new comfort food! A soak in buttermilk and pickle juice brings big flavor and tenderness to this crispy chicken, and the easy dredging method means less mess and easier cleanup. Plus, there's gravy! This chicken is perfect on its own, but it's also wonderful on a sandwich!
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Tell If an Onion Is Bad

Have you ever reached into the pantry to grab an onion and encountered a texture you weren’t expecting? It happened to me when an onion rolled out of its bag and hid in the far corner of the cabinet. I only have one word to describe the experience: Yuck! The onion had literally melted in its skin and sat there, squishy and unforgivingIy stinky, in a pile of liquid.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
Wide Open Eats

What Exactly Are Short Ribs?

Ribs are a popular sight on summer BBQ menus, whether you're at a restaurant or firing up the grill in your own backyard. But there's a wide spectrum of meat cuts that fall within the "ribs" category, so it's important to figure out which style of ribs best suits your preferences (and those of your friends/family/cookout guests). To help accomplish that goal, we're here to provide you with a full breakdown of short ribs (a particularly beloved rib variety): what they are, where they come from, and how to cook them to perfection.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Beast

Pizza Hut Debuts Four New Oven-Baked Pastas

When Pizza Hut first debuted its Tuscani Pasta back in 2003, your boy was an instant fan. Initially I questioned how well they could do pasta, to which Pizza Hut answered with delicious triumph. Nearly 20 years later, they're innovating their pasta offerings again with the debut of new Oven-Baked Pastas.
RESTAURANTS
Fox News

Healthy pizza with Thai chicken: Try the recipe

You don't have to cheat on your diet to enjoy some pizza. Even better that that, this recipe can be made at home in less than an hour. "I wanted to make a nut-free and anti-inflammatory version of my favorite pizza, a Thai chicken pizza," said Liana Werner Gray of TheEarthDiet.com.
RECIPES
Real Simple

How to Make Barbecue Sauce That Goes With Chicken, Beef, and More

Let's agree on one thing, barbecue sauce is a hero ingredient that makes almost anything it touches even better. Whether it's a rack of juicy ribs, a pulled pork sandwich, brisket, or used as a marinade or condiment, barbecue sauce is highly versatile and packs a ton of flavor. And just like there are regional barbecue styles, like Memphis, Texas, Carolina, or Alabama, to name a few, there is also an array of barbecue sauces that go beyond the well-known and irresistible tomato-based barbecue sauce. Other popular barbecue sauce styles are vinegar-based barbecue sauce, mustard-based barbecue sauce, and mayonnaise-based barbecue sauce.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Wings#Screw#Western New York#Drums#Food Drink
Allrecipes.com

Why Are McDonald's Onions So Good?

Whether you find yourself under the Golden Arches because you want to treat yourself to a tasty meal or simply because it's a convenient stop, there's no denying that you're going to enjoy your food. We get it, food at McDonald's really is on another level. It's hard to resist...
FOOD & DRINKS
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy