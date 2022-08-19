ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Harvey Barnes back in contention for Leicester against Southampton

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fbPXa_0hN9NEeo00

Leicester will have Harvey Barnes back for the visit of Southampton.

Barnes has missed the opening two games of the season with a knee injury sustained in pre-season but has returned to training this week and looks set to be involved.

Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) continue to miss out.

Southampton forward Che Adams will be fit to face the Foxes at the King Power Stadium.

Adams suffered a minor injury during last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Leeds but returned to training on Thursday.

Full-backs Romain Perraud and Tino Livramento and forward Theo Walcott remain unavailable for Saints.

Leicester provisional squad: Ward, Iversen, Fofana, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Amartey, Evans, Justin, Thomas, Ndidi, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Castagne, Tielemans, Barnes, Maddison, Albrighton, Praet, Vardy, Daka, Iheanacho, Perez.

Southampton provisional squad: Bazunu, McCarthy, Caballero, Walker-Peters, Salisu, Bednarek, Kotchap, Lyanco, Stephens, Valery, Simeu, Ward-Prowse, S. Armstrong, Lavia, Romeu, Aribo, Diallo, Djenepo, Elyounoussi, Redmond, A. Armstrong, Mara, Adams.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ralph Hasenhuttl in no mood to let Che Adams leave Southampton

Ralph Hasenhuttl warned off any potential suitors of Southampton forward Che Adams after his brace helped earn a 3-0 win at Cambridge in the Carabao Cup. Adams continued his fine start to the new campaign with a goal in each half to back up his weekend efforts, when the Scotland international netted a double to inspire a comeback victory away to Leicester.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Daniel Iversen saves Leicester from cup shock with shootout heroics at Stockport

Leicester debutant Daniel Iversen made three shootout saves as the Foxes edged into the Carabao Cup third round with a 3-1 win on penalties at League Two Stockport. After the visitors had been admirably kept at bay across 90 minutes by their opponents for a 0-0 draw, they prevailed on spot-kicks as Iversen kept out efforts from Antoni Sarcevic, Scott Quigley and Kyle Wootton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Che Adams nets another brace as Southampton ease past Cambridge

Che Adams’ brace and a late debut strike by teenager Dominic Ballard helped Southampton win their first-ever meeting with Cambridge 3-0 to book a place in the Carabao Cup third round. Saints forward Adams continued his strong start to the new campaign with a goal in each half to...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Barnes
Person
Ryan Bertrand
Person
Theo Walcott
newschain

Crawley stun Fulham as Leicester survive Stockport scare in Carabao Cup

League Two side Crawley sent Fulham packing with a shock 2-0 win in the second round of the Carabao Cup. Kevin Betsy’s side are languishing one place above the English Football League basement but goals from captain Tom Nichols and Liverpool loanee James Balagizi lifted them to a well-earned win over their Premier League opponents.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis. William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Power Stadium#Uk#Castagne#Tielemans#Walker Peters
newschain

Aston Villa ease through despite Bolton opener

Aston Villa came from behind to spare manager Steven Gerrard an uncomfortable night with a convincing 4-1 Carabao Cup win at Bolton. The Premier League side were stunned as Dion Charles gave the hosts a 24th-minute lead in Tuesday’s second-round tie at the University of Bolton Stadium but Douglas Luiz levelled directly from a corner.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

James Waite the match-winner again as Newport knock out Portsmouth

Substitute James Waite completed the Newport comeback 16 minutes from time as the League Two side triumphed 3-2 over League One Portsmouth at Rodney Parade. Pompey deservedly led 2-1 at the break thanks to two clinical strikes from Ronan Curtis, either side of Will Evans’ equaliser, but the visitors could have been out of sight by half-time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Scott Parker full of praise for Bournemouth’s character at Carrow Road

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker praised the character of his young side as they twice came from behind before beating Norwich on penalties to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup. Former Cherries loanee Todd Cantwell missed the decisive penalty in a tense shootout after Adam Idah thought he had...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Vincent Kompany happy to see Burnley advance

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany was “really happy to go through” to the third round of the Carabao Cup following an industrial 1-0 win over League One Shrewsbury. Samuel Bastien ensured the Clarets advanced with a 50th-minute winner. Kompany said: “I was pleased to make changes and still see...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Steve Evans hails match-winner Jamie Reid as Stevenage advance in Carabao Cup

Stevenage boss Steve Evans thought Jamie Reid was justly rewarded after the striker snatched a last-minute winner to beat Peterborough 1-0 in the Carabao Cup second round. Reid buried a Luther Wildin pull back in the third minute of second-half stoppage-time to knock out the League One side and claim Stevenage’s first win over the visitors since 2013.
SOCCER
newschain

Graham Potter insists cup competitions are important for Brighton

Brighton head coach Graham Potter insists cup competitions are important to the club ahead of the Carabao Cup clash with Forest Green. Potter has named the same starting XI in each of his side’s first three Premier League games of the season and been rewarded with wins at Manchester United and West Ham and a home draw with Newcastle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Thomas Frank pleased with Brentford’s progress and credits Colchester

Thomas Frank praised Colchester after they pushed Brentford all the way before the Premier League side sealed a 2-0 win to progress to the Carabao Cup third round. The Bees took a 39th-minute lead when Keane Lewis-Potter finished calmly from close range, after being found by Shandon Baptiste in the area.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Samuel Bastien opens Burnley account in cup win over Shrewsbury

Summer signing Samuel Bastien opened his Burnley account in style as he fired the Championship club into the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 win at League One Shrewsbury. Steve Cotterill’s third-tier side matched the Clarets in the first half. But the DR Congo international bagged...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Demarai Gray effort enough as Everton edge Carabao Cup win at Fleetwood

Everton scraped through to the third round of the Carabao Cup with a tough 1-0 victory at League One side Fleetwood. A first-half goal from Demarai Gray, who was a late addition to the Everton starting line-up after Tom Davies was injured in the warm-up, gave Frank Lampard’s side a victory they had to work hard for.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy