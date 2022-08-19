In this stock market update I talked with David Skarica of addictedtoprofits to get his take on the recent stock market action. We have seen a huge rally in the markets in the past few weeks led by a buying fury in meme stocks such as BBBY. But last week BBBY crashed 40% on Friday’s open after a huge drop the day before. Other meme stocks got hit hard too. Do these big drops in meme stocks mean that this stock market rally is now over?

