Does The Recent Crash In BBBY And Other Meme Stocks Mean The End Of The Stock Market Rally? (With David Skarica) – Mike Swanson
In this stock market update I talked with David Skarica of addictedtoprofits to get his take on the recent stock market action. We have seen a huge rally in the markets in the past few weeks led by a buying fury in meme stocks such as BBBY. But last week BBBY crashed 40% on Friday’s open after a huge drop the day before. Other meme stocks got hit hard too. Do these big drops in meme stocks mean that this stock market rally is now over?
Will the US Dollar Weaken against Other Currencies? – Frank Shostak
In the July 26 Financial Times article entitled “Is the Dollar about to Take a Turn?,” Barry Eichengreen writes that the US dollar has had a spectacular run, having risen more than 10 percent against other major currencies since the start of the year. According to Eichengreen, the key reason behind the spectacular strengthening in the US Dollar is that the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates faster than other big central banks, drawing capital flows toward the US.
Existing Home Sales Continue to Collapse – Robert Hughes
Sales of existing homes sank another 5.9 percent in July, to a 4.81 million seasonally adjusted annual rate. That is the sixth consecutive monthly decline leaving the selling pace at the lowest level since May 2020, the low of the lockdown recession. Excluding the lockdown recession, sales are at their lowest since November 2015. Sales were down 20.2 percent from a year ago and 25.9 percent from the January peak.
U.S. Economy: Turned Left, Road Straight to Socialism – Paul Tolmachev
“In essence, economic history is a record of failed government regulation because of an arrogant disregard for the laws of economic science. The current state of the economy is a consequence of the dirigist economic policies of all the governments of the last two decades, from Bush Jr. through the Biden administration. The current tossing and turning of the government between two threats they themselves have created – inflation and recession – is a clear confirmation of the indisputable correctness of von Mises’s assertion.
U.S. economy: it is going to hurt with no alternative – Paul Tolmachev
There seems to be no doubt that the general trend of the U.S. economy is recessionary. It is the result of a fatal error, or rather, populism and short-term political interest in the government’s economic policy, which has been repeated over and over again. Soft fiscal and tight monetary...
Weekly Initial Claims Move to a Flat Trend – Robert Hughes
Initial claims for regular state unemployment insurance fell 2,000 for the week ending August 13th, coming in at 250,000. The previous week’s 252,000 was revised down from the initial tally of 262,000 (see first chart). When measured as a percentage of nonfarm payrolls, claims came in at 0.171 percent for the month of July, up from 0.152 in June and a record low of 0.117 in March, but still very low (see second chart).
