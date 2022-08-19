Are Ferns As Houseplants Going Out Of Style?

People have been keeping greenery in their homes for ages. But, having houseplants inside your home is about more than using them as décor: They can uplift your physical and mental health just by being in your house. According to Piedmont , they improve air quality, reduce stress, and improve emotional wellness. Ferns, specifically, are great at improving air quality by removing toxins from the surroundings (via Treehouse ).

They are popular houseplants also because of their beauty and simple care needs, and that is why ferns are not going out of style any time soon. When it comes to styling a fern in your home, Allisa Jacobs recommends using it to add dimension to a space. She explains that plants add movement and life to a room, making it feel warm and homey. For example, one place where she adds greenery in the homes she styles is any transitional area. Awkward hallways between rooms can be hard to design, so Jacobs' go-to is to place a plant there.

Ferns Are Here To Stay

Ferns are a classic houseplant known for their green, feathery foliage that grows out in all directions. They add texture and dimension to any home without requiring complex care to thrive. Also, ferns won't be outmoded any time soon because they have been in style for ages. According to My Domaine , they were popular as houseplants in the 1970s and even before then, during the Victorian era.

Especially for people who love vintage vibes, this greenery is a go-to because it adds a classic feel to any room, more so when styled with other antique items. With so many people now using reclaimed materials in home renovations and thrifting for décor remaining popular, these plants fit in perfectly to fill a vintage aesthetic. A fern would look perfect sitting beside a gallery wall full of mismatched thrifted frames. They can also look good sitting on a table, beside a windowsill, or even in a plant hanger coming down from the ceiling.

Ferns Are Easy To Care For

Caring for a fern it's not difficult. The hardest part of maintaining these plants is that they love a lot of humidity but don't like sitting in water. To give them an ideal environment, do not mist them; Planterina recommends using a humidifier during the winter months when the air will be dry from heaters. To prevent overwatering your fern, it is best to give it frequent water, about every few days. The important part is to only give this houseplant a little bit to drink each time you water it.

To find the perfect place for your fern, look at how much light you get from your windows. Ferns need indirect, medium light. Any direct light will dry them out and burn their leaves. The pot you put your plant in also matters. A tip to using decorative pots that match your décor is to keep the fern in its plastic nursery pot and place that container into the decorative one. That way, any excess water can still drain out of the bottom.

